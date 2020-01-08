Dollar General Is Expensive Compared To Its Competitor Dollar Tree

Source: RD.com

Many of us are familiar with Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) or at least some form of a dollar store. Both companies generally opens stores in markets that happen to have economic conditions that require a lower priced retailer.

Dollar General is the leader in the highly fragmented space with almost 15,000 stores and sales of almost $27 billion. The company continues to expand by opening new stores, renovating existing stores, and relocating poorly located stores. As the company continues its expansion, investors have been rewarded with stock price appreciation.

Dollar Tree has been lagging behind Dollar General ever since its acquisition of Family Dollar. However, the company still benefits from the same trends and eventually the integration should lead to an overall stronger entity. Based on current valuations, Dollar Tree makes more sense as a buy versus Dollar General.

Dollar General - The Company And The Market

Dollar General's shares are currently trading off their highs but still at a premium valuation to Dollar Tree.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, Dollar General trades at quite the premium earnings multiple. It does however offer a dividend which is a positive factor to consider for those seeking income from their investments. The strong investor sentiment for DG is due to the company being one of a few in the retail sector showing growth. This means for investors wanting to be exposed to the space they have limited options and perhaps are willing to pay anything for growth. Dollar Tree meanwhile continues to lag behind due to weaker than expected results and guidance.

In its most recent quarter, Dollar Tree reported a slight beat on the top line while missing the bottom line by a larger margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Net sales did show an increase and same store sales also rose 2.5% when blended with the 2.8% growth Dollar Tree stores had and 2.3% same store sales growth Family Dollar had. The company has been experiencing more margin pressure due to freight and logistics costs alongside larger sales volumes of lower margin goods. These earnings results and the guidance management gave led to a rather large one day drop in the share price that it has yet to recover. Important to note is that management expected lower earnings than analysts in the fourth quarter because of tariffs which did not get implemented. So it is probable that the company will come in quite a bit ahead of the earnings guidance it gave which is a possible catalyst.

Now compares to Dollar General results below, we can see why there is a valuation difference.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In its most recently reported quarter, Dollar General saw sales increase 8.9% and same-store sales increased 4.6%. We also saw positive growth in earnings per share by 12.7% to $1.42. The company also repurchased a pleasant $400 million worth of shares at an average price of $158.42 per share. While usually, investors prefer to see management save buybacks for times when shares trade near lows, Dollar General is still repurchasing shares nonetheless. Luckily, it has worked out so far as the stock keeps marching higher. The company also authorized a new $1 billion dollar program which is enough to repurchase about 4% of the company at today's prices.

So as we can see Dollar Tree, on the other hand, saw less earnings growth and not as strong same-store sales growth. The company did also offer weak guidance with revenue and earnings now predicted to be below original guidance. So far, Dollar General has proven its ability to perform consistently. While Dollar Tree is growing, its lacking the same consistent growth its larger peer is seeing which investors now prefer to own. I believe in time Dollar Tree can mold a come back and if able to, take advantage of switching its model. Currently Dollar Tree stores have only items that are $1. Dollar General and Family Dollar carry items generally under $10 but allows for a wider more profitable category of products. Eventually, Dollar Tree could change its model to be more similar to Dollar General and could see a massive upward rise in profit margins. This would of course be extremely helpful to the shares.

Dollar stores have been taking advantage of the growing gap between middle and upper class.

Source: Quartz

This gap has led to an increased number of people looking for ways to save. The dollar store has benefited greatly as it offers the brands consumers enjoy at affordable prices. It also is a quick and easy stop for those who aren't looking for anything other than a few items. Taking time to stop at a Walmart (WMT) is often more of a hassle than going quickly to the dollar store. As the company has recognized an expanded customer base, it has taken the opportunity to expand its presence in the United States.

Source: Quartz

The interesting part is how much faster Dollar General identifies where to open a location versus competitors.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

The company has a wide variety of locations and is not overly concentrated in any one market. Its largest presence is in a very large state, Texas, but it has primarily opened stores at an even pace across the rest of the markets it serves.

The company still clearly has stated it can expand to as it sees fit. With plenty of potential left to grow the store count, the company can continue to see earnings and revenue growth accelerate for years to come.

Dollar Tree has also identified over 9,000 potential store locations it has yet to open.

Source: Dollar Tree Annual Report

The increasing store count should boost revenues and profits as well as synergies for both companies.

Valuation

Trying to estimate a fair value investors should pay for shares, we take a look at historical averages and DCF value for both companies.

First we review Dollar General.

Source: Morningstar

The company is currently trading above its 5-year average P/E, P/S, P/B, forward P/E, forward P/E and P/CF. For investors buying shares today, they get an earnings yield of 4.12% which is also below average. At this time, there seems to be more downside risk than upside potential as the shares trade above their average range. It would be acceptable if some sort of above-average growth was expected, but presumably, the company will keep offering low single-digit same-store sales growth.

Taking a look at Dollar Tree we see a different story.

Source: Morningstar

Dollar Tree trades below its average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This is quite the difference in valuation for a company only growing at a slightly slower pace than DG.

Let's take a look at the discounted cash flow valuation for each and see what we get for a fair value.

First DG is up.

Source: Moneychimp

As we can see, assuming 7% earnings growth for the next 3 years and 5% for every year after that, we are given a value of $141.65 a share. This means we are quite a bit ahead of ourselves in the value. A margin of at least a 10% discount from DCF value before purchasing shares is much more attractive than 10% beyond. Shares, of course, can trade above fair value, but this is always a gamble. As an investor, looking for opportunities the market has provided is the most attractive. This means Dollar General would look more attractive around $130 per share.

Dollar Tree is next.

As we can see, Dollar Tree trades at a roughly 12% discount to its DCF value. This once again signals Dollar Tree is a better buy at this time.

Conclusion

Dollar General is a great company with a great pathway for growth going forward. While the company is continuing to invest in digital initiatives and is expanding its operations, it will continue to be a growth-oriented stock. Online competition will only be able to compete so much as the company is purchasing and reselling name brands with limited margin room. Its customer base should be resilient to economic downturns, as there is nowhere cheaper to shop than a dollar store. We would like to begin acquiring shares around $130 or less to ensure we are able to have room for error. The company is trading above its historical metrics, further proving it is not an ideal time to buy shares. We will continue to wait on the sidelines for a more attractive point of entry in this name specifically. In the mean time Dollar Tree shares are now in my portfolio as I believe management will right the ship in due time. The company also stands to benefit in the same ways Dollar General does. It also has the opportunity to implement several business model changes that could drastically help increase sales and profits. The company trades at a discount to its peer and offers value compared to its own history. For this reason I will continue to hold the shares in DLTR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.