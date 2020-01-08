Plus500 Ltd.: Regulatory Squeeze Darkens Future

I expect, over time, that grey area to be made black and white in a regulatory sense and thus their market to rather disappear.

Their business is in a rather grey area between investment in markets and pure and out and out gambling.

Plus500 Ltd. provides contract for difference services to retail investors. They're just reporting significantly lower profits as a result of regulatory changes.

This is very opinionated

There's little I can point to as a support for my thinking here. It is, really, a prediction about how I think the politics of regulation are going to work out over the next few years. The result of this being that I think the market niche that Plus500 Ltd. (OTC:PLSQF) occupies is going to disappear.

Not entirely, not wholly, but sufficiently that a profitable future is difficult to see in the long term.

I emphasize again that this is a reading of the political tea leaves, not a comment on the current financials nor the ability - or not - of the management.

Plus500's current announcement

The company has just announced that profits are going to be well down on previous results:

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference ("CFDs") internationally, today issues the following trading update for its financial year ended 31 December 2019. The Group expects to report revenue and EBITDA for the year of approximately $354 million and approximately $190 million, respectively. The Board is pleased with this performance, reflecting a much improved second half compared to the first half.

Well, that's good, isn't it? And the stock rose on that basis:

(Plus500 Ltd share price from London Stock Exchange)

Well, rose on the day of the announcement at least. However, we've also this news:

Plus500 reckons its annual revenue will come in at £271million, less than half that of the year before, while profits will be about £144million - almost two-thirds down on 2018. It follows regulators clamping down on contract-for-difference bets, which let punters guess the price movements in shares and commodities. Plus500 shares did rise as it said it had had a 'much improved' second half of the year. Stock closed up 0.8 per cent, or 6.6p, at 859.8p.

That's the bit that worries me - the regulatory clampdown. Just because people like using the company's services, just because the law is being obeyed, doesn't mean that everything will be left alone. They did, after all, change the regulations so that Wonga was driven out of business.

OK, so maybe I'm being a bit extreme

Here's the thing about Plus500's business model. It provides those trading services for contracts for differences. Nothing wrong with contracts for differences at all - a valid and widely used trading technique. It provides them to retail investors - nothing wrong with dealing with retail investors.

It also enables very high gearing - less than it used to, part of those changes in regulations. Nothing wrong with gearing either. Finally, it allows CfDs to the pip and there's nothing wrong with that either. Pips are the units in which the FX markets move.

That's the basic regulatory background they're in. They're providing a valid investment technique, legally, to investors. No problem.

Except, except, providing highly geared FX CfDs to retail investors by the pip - OK, so it's still investment in one reading but in another it's out and out gambling and of a largely injurious kind. Sure, we can all argue about this.

But, for example, standard economic theory does indeed say that currencies will move over time according to the interest rate differential between them. But the very same financial market theories say that the next move by pip is a random walk. Absolutely no one at all can predict what that next micro-movement is. Which does make "investing" on that next pip movement rather more akin to gambling.

Which is what I think the long-term problem is.

Investment is regulated one way, gambling another

My base view of Plus500 is that it is retailing the ability to gamble. There's nothing wrong with that at all. But it's doing so using the regulatory regime of investment markets. And I'm fine with that too. It's just that I don't think the regulatory agencies are going to continue to see it that way.

To take a step back:

(Plus500 share price from London Stock Exchange)

Those peaks and the subsequent tumbling falls come from being regulation free - or in regulatory agreement at least - and the authorities then tightening the regulation faced by the firm.

This is what I think is going to continue to happen over the medium term - thus I don't really see a long-term future here.

Regulation

Being inside the investment market regulatory envelope means that Plus500 is free of a number of restrictions that would apply to a gambling company. Things like having to make sure that someone can afford the losses for example. Strong and strict reminders that it is gambling for another. Whether gambling would be allowed with leverage at all is an interesting thought and I think probably not.

This could be a little delicate for I absolutely am not implying that anything wrong is being done here. Rather, that the regulatory view might - well, is doing so - change. And I think that it's going to change enough that the space the company is currently occupying isn't going to exist at all at some indeterminate future date.

Effectively, I think that the regulatory regime is going to move further and further away from one appropriate to the investment products which are being traded and toward the gambling set which might be more appropriate for the manner they're traded.

My view

Hugely geared "investing" on pips in FX to retail investors. Yes, OK, that accords, just, with the current regulatory regime in the investment markets. But a more basic view would call this gambling. Further, that the gambling related regulatory regime is more appropriate for the company. At which point I think their business disappears, or largely so.

My thesis is that the regulators are going to do this in the near to medium future.

The investor view

One possible answer is "Oh, come on, no one's going to regulate a company out of business". To which the correct answer is where's Wonga? In fact, where's the payday loan market at all? Largely disappeared entirely as a result of those changes in regulation - and yes, the regulators did know that the changes would drive the companies out of business. That was actually the point, to do so.

My prediction - maybe a little strong, call it fear if you prefer - is that the regulatory net for the company is going to close in and remove the profitable parts of the business. At which point there won't be much of a business left.

Thus avoid Plus500 Ltd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.