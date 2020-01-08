Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/7/20

Includes: AKER, EFR, EVV, VTVT
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/7/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Akers Biosciences (AKER);
  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), and;
  • Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX);
  • Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB);
  • Zivo Bioscience (OTCQB:ZIVO);
  • ProtoKinetix (OTCQB:PKTX);
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ);
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK);
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC);
  • Royal Caribbean (RCL);
  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI);
  • DexCom (DXCM);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • Camden Property Trust (CPT), and;
  • Ameresco (AMRC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (HZNP), and;
  • DocuSign (DOCU).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

UBS AG

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

EFR

B

$9,413,727

2

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vtv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

3

Hudson Bay Capital Mgt

BO

Akers Biosciences

AKER

B

$555,550

4

UBS AG

BO

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

EVV

B

$261,896

5

Wojcicki Susan

DIR

Salesforce.com

CRM

AB

$192,788

6

Preston Heather

DIR

Karuna Therapeutics

KRTX

B

$99,601

7

Maggiore Christopher

DIR, BO

Zivo Bioscience

ZIVO

B

$70,118

8

Smith Clarence Edward

CEO, DIR, BO

ProtoKinetix

PKTX

JB*,B

$33,552

9

Investcorp BDC Holdings

BO

Investcorp Credit Management BDC

ICMB

B

$32,504

10

Castellano Michael J

DIR

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

MUJ

B

$12,251

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Skyler Jay S

DIR

DexCom

DXCM

AS

$5,621,816

2

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

AS

$4,250,072

3

Knowlton Orsula V

PR, DIR

Tabula Rasa Healthcare

TRHC

AS

$3,311,193

4

Solvik Peter

DIR

DocuSign

DOCU

S

$3,284,159

5

Campo Richard J

CB, CEO

Camden Property Trust

CPT

S

$3,195,115

6

Oden D Keith

VCB, DIR

Camden Property Trust

CPT

S

$3,134,409

7

Walbert Timothy P

CB, CEO, DIR

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited

HZNP

AS

$3,019,395

8

Fain Richard D

CB, CEO

Royal Caribbean

RCL

AS

$2,621,485

9

Insoft Steven J

O

Omega Healthcare Investors

OHI

AS

$2,106,158

10

Corrsin David J

VP, GC, DIR

Ameresco

AMRC

AS

$1,825,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.