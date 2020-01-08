Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/7/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/7/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Akers Biosciences (AKER);

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), and;

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX);

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB);

Zivo Bioscience (OTCQB:ZIVO);

ProtoKinetix (OTCQB:PKTX);

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ);

Hostess Brands (TWNK);

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC);

Royal Caribbean (RCL);

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI);

DexCom (DXCM);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

Camden Property Trust (CPT), and;

Ameresco (AMRC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (HZNP), and;

DocuSign (DOCU).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 UBS AG BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust EFR B $9,413,727 2 Perelman Ronald O BO vtv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 3 Hudson Bay Capital Mgt BO Akers Biosciences AKER B $555,550 4 UBS AG BO Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV B $261,896 5 Wojcicki Susan DIR Salesforce.com CRM AB $192,788 6 Preston Heather DIR Karuna Therapeutics KRTX B $99,601 7 Maggiore Christopher DIR, BO Zivo Bioscience ZIVO B $70,118 8 Smith Clarence Edward CEO, DIR, BO ProtoKinetix PKTX JB*,B $33,552 9 Investcorp BDC Holdings BO Investcorp Credit Management BDC ICMB B $32,504 10 Castellano Michael J DIR BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund MUJ B $12,251

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Skyler Jay S DIR DexCom DXCM AS $5,621,816 2 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK AS $4,250,072 3 Knowlton Orsula V PR, DIR Tabula Rasa Healthcare TRHC AS $3,311,193 4 Solvik Peter DIR DocuSign DOCU S $3,284,159 5 Campo Richard J CB, CEO Camden Property Trust CPT S $3,195,115 6 Oden D Keith VCB, DIR Camden Property Trust CPT S $3,134,409 7 Walbert Timothy P CB, CEO, DIR Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited HZNP AS $3,019,395 8 Fain Richard D CB, CEO Royal Caribbean RCL AS $2,621,485 9 Insoft Steven J O Omega Healthcare Investors OHI AS $2,106,158 10 Corrsin David J VP, GC, DIR Ameresco AMRC AS $1,825,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.