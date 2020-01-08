Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/7/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/7/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Akers Biosciences (AKER);
- vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), and;
- Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX);
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB);
- Zivo Bioscience (OTCQB:ZIVO);
- ProtoKinetix (OTCQB:PKTX);
- BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ);
- Hostess Brands (TWNK);
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC);
- Royal Caribbean (RCL);
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI);
- DexCom (DXCM);
- Salesforce.com (CRM);
- Camden Property Trust (CPT), and;
- Ameresco (AMRC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans Type
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
UBS AG
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
|
EFR
|
B
|
$9,413,727
|
2
|
Perelman Ronald O
|
BO
|
vtv Therapeutics
|
VTVT
|
JB*
|
$2,000,000
|
3
|
Hudson Bay Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Akers Biosciences
|
AKER
|
B
|
$555,550
|
4
|
UBS AG
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|
EVV
|
B
|
$261,896
|
5
|
Wojcicki Susan
|
DIR
|
Salesforce.com
|
CRM
|
AB
|
$192,788
|
6
|
Preston Heather
|
DIR
|
Karuna Therapeutics
|
KRTX
|
B
|
$99,601
|
7
|
Maggiore Christopher
|
DIR, BO
|
Zivo Bioscience
|
ZIVO
|
B
|
$70,118
|
8
|
Smith Clarence Edward
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
ProtoKinetix
|
PKTX
|
JB*,B
|
$33,552
|
9
|
Investcorp BDC Holdings
|
BO
|
Investcorp Credit Management BDC
|
ICMB
|
B
|
$32,504
|
10
|
Castellano Michael J
|
DIR
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
|
MUJ
|
B
|
$12,251
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans Type
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Skyler Jay S
|
DIR
|
DexCom
|
DXCM
|
AS
|
$5,621,816
|
2
|
Hostess Cdm Co Invest
|
O
|
Hostess Brands
|
TWNK
|
AS
|
$4,250,072
|
3
|
Knowlton Orsula V
|
PR, DIR
|
Tabula Rasa Healthcare
|
TRHC
|
AS
|
$3,311,193
|
4
|
Solvik Peter
|
DIR
|
DocuSign
|
DOCU
|
S
|
$3,284,159
|
5
|
Campo Richard J
|
CB, CEO
|
Camden Property Trust
|
CPT
|
S
|
$3,195,115
|
6
|
Oden D Keith
|
VCB, DIR
|
Camden Property Trust
|
CPT
|
S
|
$3,134,409
|
7
|
Walbert Timothy P
|
CB, CEO, DIR
|
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited
|
HZNP
|
AS
|
$3,019,395
|
8
|
Fain Richard D
|
CB, CEO
|
Royal Caribbean
|
RCL
|
AS
|
$2,621,485
|
9
|
Insoft Steven J
|
O
|
Omega Healthcare Investors
|
OHI
|
AS
|
$2,106,158
|
10
|
Corrsin David J
|
VP, GC, DIR
|
Ameresco
|
AMRC
|
AS
|
$1,825,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
