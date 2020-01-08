2019 Year-End Market Commentary And 2020 Investment Outlook

U.S. investment-grade fixed income (B/B U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) was marginally up for the month (0.2%), although emerging market debt and high yield performed well with the rally in global equities as B/B EM Local Currency returned 5.3% and B/B High Yield returned 2.6%.

For the quarter, U.S. large caps outperformed small caps while value marginally outperformed growth. Among risk factors, High Quality was the only factor to outperform the S&P 500.

2019 – The Year of Long Duration Outperformance

Note to readers: We have sectioned the 2019 Year-End Market Commentary and 2020 Outlook accordingly:

Big picture outlook and key issues heading into 2020

2019 quarter-by-quarter year-in-review.

4Q and YTD 2019 performance charts and notable exhibits.

Markets Melt-Up Towards End of 2019

As we reflect upon the strong market performance of 2019, we consider what we correctly anticipated and where we were off the mark. In our 2018 Year-End Market Commentary, we presented a cautiously optimistic outlook in the face of a 4Q2018 market meltdown that saw 1) the forward 12-months price/earnings (“P/E”) multiple of the S&P 500 drop to 14.5x, 2) spot oil prices plunge to mid-$40/barrel, and 3) corporate credit spreads widening over increased default fears. In the 2019 outlook, we wrote:

“…even if headline news at the margin becomes more positive (i.e. progress on U.S. / China trade discussions, a more dovish Fed, commodity price recovery), we would not necessarily expect valuations (high price/earnings multiples, narrow credit spreads) to return to their early 2018 peak levels.”

Well, U.S. equity valuations did, indeed, exceed their early 2018 peak. What we did not anticipate is how this year’s 31.5% return of U.S. equities was, in fact, driven by multiple expansion versus actual earnings growth as the forward P/E of the S&P 500 Index expanded from 14.8x to 18.3x, despite CY2019 earnings growth coming in flat (0.3% anticipated growth on top of 3.8% revenue growth according to Factset Earnings Insight).

Nor did we anticipate the significant drop in interest rates (an antithetical move relative to strong equity returns) over the course of the year as investors fled to the safety of U.S. Treasuries as U.S./China trade tensions had reached a crescendo in August. These trade tensions hampered global trade activity, which weighed on global market performance outside the U.S., especially in export-heavy Japan, South Korea, and Germany. We did anticipate the recovery in corporate credit as the ‘BBB downgrade scare’ during 4Q18 did not materialize, but we did not anticipate the extent of the corporate credit rally as spreads narrowed near their 10-year low levels.

We were initially correct that market fears that drove the 4Q2018 sell-off were overdone, as late cyclical assets such as value, small caps, corporate credit, and commodities had initially recovered in early 1Q2019. However, apart from corporate credit, these late cyclical assets couldn’t keep up with ‘long duration’ assets such as U.S. growth equities (primarily technology and healthcare) and long maturity bonds (as well as low volatility/rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities and REITs) (Figure1).

Figure 1 – 2019 Asset Class/Style Performance Sorted from Top to Bottom

What do we mean by ‘long duration’ assets? Duration, or in financial parlance – effective duration, measures the sensitivity of an asset to changes in interest rates (i.e. positive sensitivity means the value of the asset rises as interest rates drop and vice versa) – it is the fixed income equivalent of equity market beta. If investors want to avoid equity market beta or fixed income duration, then they can hold a ‘risk-free’ asset such as cash, which has neither equity beta nor fixed income duration.

Duration, which represents the time-weighted measure of future cashflows, can also be conceptually applied to equity market valuation through discounted cash flows where a company’s present equity value is a sum of anticipated future cash flows discounted to the present based on the company’s cost of capital. ‘Long duration’ applied to equities means that most of the present valuation is derived from cash far off into the future (or the terminal value) as opposed to cash received in the present (i.e. dividends).

2019 saw the outperformance of ‘long duration’ equities as proxied by expensive U.S. large cap growth stocks, primarily technology stocks, that trade at a significant premium to the overall market, which is already relatively expensive at 18.3x forward 12-month earnings. Granted, these growth companies have demonstrated superior return-on-equity profiles, which help lower their cost of capital – the lower cost of capital used to discount long-distant future cash flows results in investors willing to pay up for ‘long duration’ equities just as they are willing to pay up for long duration fixed income.

In other words, 2019 (as well as 2018) reflect a macroeconomic backdrop where ‘growth’ is scarce, whether real economic growth or corporate profitability. Since a rising tide is not lifting all boats, investors flock to what is considered secure in anticipation that the growth drought will continue. In this environment, ‘value’ and ‘small caps’ continue to see a widening of the profitability and valuation gap versus the Nasdaq 100, a proxy for large cap technology (Figure 2).

Figure 2 – ‘Haves’ (Nasdaq 100) versus ‘Have-Nots’ (Small Value): Profitability (Forward Return on Equity) and Valuation Spreads Widened Further in 2019

Investors are rationally anticipating that superior growth and profitability will be limited to ‘the few’ as characterized by this year’s love affair of the FAAMG stocks, whose superior profitability and share repurchases have contributed to the widening profits gap between the S&P 500 and the rest of Corporate America (Figure 3).

Figure 3 – Largest Disconnect U.S. Corporate Profitability (i.e. Corporate America) and S&P 500 Profitability (i.e. Tech-Heavy Megacaps)

We’ve not seen this wide of a gap between S&P 500 Earnings Per Share versus U.S. corporate profits (a broad measure of corporate profitability) since the late 1990s dotcom bubble. This gap largely explains the challenge in sticking with a globally diversified value-driven investment style. It’s difficult to say whether this profit gap will persist into 2020, but history would suggest that this divergence eventually gets resolved one way or the other.

3D adheres to a risk-based investment philosophy that emphasizes global diversification and risk-based market premiums (i.e. value, size, and yield). As in 2018, 2019 proved to be a challenging year for value-driven investment styles. We did not anticipate that many of the high premium growth stocks that have punctuated the U.S. bull market would continue to meet/exceed investor expectations on anticipated earnings/sales growth. Nor did we anticipate that investors would continue to flock to the U.S. market whose economy is enjoying higher inflation-adjusted growth versus the rest of the world, which seems more tied to China’s economic fortunes than those of the U.S.

What we also didn’t foresee in our 2018 Year-End Review / 2019 Outlook was the resiliency of the global consumer, whose demand for retail goods and services helped drive U.S. economic growth while preventing the rest of the world from falling into recession. Throughout 2019, global business sentiment, as captured by manufacturing and corporate officer surveys, expressed caution and reticence for committing significant capital outlays in the face of a collapse in global trade as reflected by significant drops in Japan, Korea, and European exports. Yet worldwide consumption and services have held up as global employment conditions remain robust.

What we correctly anticipated was some near-term resolution of U.S./China trade discussions and BREXIT negotiations, but these largely did not materialize until 4Q2019 as enough pain seems to have been inflicted on the global trading system. This pain helped push the U.S. Federal Reserve to reverse course on its pursuit of monetary policy normalization in 2017-2018 over fears of a deflationary spiral instigated by a contraction in global manufacturing and business activity.

It’s debatable whether the Fed’s about-face in 2019 (two cuts to the benchmark overnight rate and reflation of the balance sheet via repo operational backstops and liquidity support) helped push the S&P 500 to reach new highs despite anemic earnings growth in 2019. However, Fed policy that is increasing market liquidity rather than tightening it has certainly proved to be a tailwind for further market advances rather than a headwind as was seen in 2018. Indeed, the repo crisis that was supposed to have “gummed” up the market liquidity seems to have abated with $500 billion of liquidity support provided by the Fed.

In summary, many of the fears that served as overhangs heading into 2019 did not pan out, despite periodic flare-ups such as the sell-off in August and a flight to safe havens like global sovereign debt which saw the U.S. Treasury 10-Year yield drop to as low as 1.50% and nearly $18 trillion of global bonds priced with negative yields.

But investors banking on a repeat of 2019 should consider that multiple expansion on top of punk earnings growth is not likely sustainable over the long run. So far, Wall Street consensus expects S&P 500 companies to grow earnings-per-share by 9.6% on top of revenue growth of 5.4% (growth to be driven by late cyclicals such as energy, industrials and materials, no less). Throughout this bull market, U.S. large cap companies have mostly exceeded earnings expectations, but we sense that much more will be expected in 2020 to sustain current valuations which are 10-year highs.

Regardless, when the market melts up as it has done through the latter part of the fourth quarter, sometimes it’s better to step aside and let investors rush in as institutional investors and hedge funds chase equity beta (Figure 4) and fixed income duration (Figure 5). Eventually the market will find the clearing point on what appropriate valuation to assign given near-term earnings outlook. Trying to predict the upper level clearing limit on equity valuation is about as futile as trying to predict the upper limit on global debt capacity for ‘credit-worthy’ entities (sovereign, corporate, high net worth).

Figure 4 – Anatomy of a Melt-Up in U.S. Stocks

Figure 5 – U.S. Asset Managers Rush into Long-Term Treasuries

How Could a Bear Case Play Out?

For those curious of how a bear market could play out over the next decade, check out this Bear’s Lair column, “ 2020s look like a Bear bonanza.”

The author, Martin Hutchinson, concedes his incorrect call for a bear market to have occurred over the last decade, but he points out some of the ingredients that could weigh on global growth over the next decade. In particular, he notes that total U.S. debt as a percent of GDP has risen to 217% (as of 3Q2019) versus 209% in 3Q2009 and that “in the last ten years, only consumers, with debt up 13%, well below than the 49% growth in nominal GDP, have pulled back…[while] corporates have become significantly more profligate and governments have gone bananas”

But again, this begs the question as to what the upper limit on U.S. (and global) debt capacity is, especially if we get a significant recovery in productivity, largely moribund through the last decade. If corporations can maintain their profitability and keep their cost of capital down (thanks to global central bank dovish policies), then they can conceivably borrow ad infinitum – negative book values only make sense in a world of zero/negative interest rates. Hutchinson assumes that a “deep malaise in the corporate sector” will prove to be the tipping point and that the next global contraction will be marred by “a wave of bankruptcies of major multinational corporations whose capital bases have become inadequate to withstand a downturn.” This, in turn, will weigh on the global banking system, massively levered up to eke out returns on assets due to low interest rates and flat yield curves, who will then be left high-and-dry by governments with little to no debt capacity to engineer another bail out.

A gloomy scenario indeed, but not one lost on those monitoring bear case scenarios since the 2008 financial crisis, European sovereign debt crisis, China economic slowdown, and the U.S./China trade ‘dispute’ that have all led to major spikes in market volatility and risk-off investor stampedes into ‘safe’ assets. Yet the bull keeps stampeding ahead.

Nothing New Under the Sun (Except Maybe During an Eclipse)

A deep value investor reminded me of the verse from Ecclesiastes 1:9, “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” It’s easier to see how a bear case plays out, like the one suggested by Hutchinson, while it’s more challenging to envision scenarios where the markets advance like they have over the prior decade.

In other words, equities and corporate credit seem to be priced for near perfection where more things need to go right with a higher potential for more things that can go wrong. Yet, there is nothing new under the sun, and the bear market risks, whether a collapse in corporate profitability or an unexpected inflationary surge fed by central banks policies purposely behind the price curve, are, presumably, largely known and priced in by investors.

This is not to suggest that investors should be oblivious to this asymmetry of what must go right versus what can go wrong. Eventually, what one pays for an investment must be weighed against how much perfection is being priced in. And with the S&P 500 trading at over 18.3 times next year’s earnings (an implied real rate of return of 5.5%) and with below investment-grade (high yield) corporate spreads at 3.3% (against a projected default rate of 2.7% by March 2020), there is little margin for error being priced into U.S. risk-based assets. Concepts like price and margin of safety may eventually return to the marketplace conscience, but that does not appear to have been the case in 2019.

Heading into 2020, 3D is cautious (as opposed to cautiously optimistic which has been our base case forecast for the last several years). “ Chicken Little only has to be right once” – investors should take inventory of projected liabilities and whether the time horizons associated with those liabilities can withstand a sustained regime of elevated volatility.

With that cautious tone, here is a short list of what we believe will drive market volatility heading into 2020:

Will the Federal Reserve cut rates one more time as expected by Fed Funds futures and an inverted curve at the short end? Will we get an inflation scare like the one from January 2018 when the markets sold off over a higher-than-expected advanced wages component of the U.S. employment report? Should inflationary pressures start to build coinciding with an uptick in corporate defaults, would the Fed be boxed into a corner knowing that responding to the former could exacerbate the latter? Is the Fed also boxed in with respect to its support of the secured overnight funding market (repo market), unable to extricate itself without disrupting the financial system? Could a weakening dollar stemming from the reflation of the Fed’s balance sheet increase inflationary pressures in the U.S.? Is a weakening U.S. dollar politically expedient for the Trump administration hoping to maintain its support within key industrial and farm-belt states? Will a Phase 1 trade agreement between the U.S. and China signal a turning point in global trade sentiment or will the Trump Administration continue to wield the threat of tariffs as a means of achieving foreign policy objectives (not just in Asia but in Europe as well)? Will global aggregate demand for commodities (agriculture, metals, energy) recover on the heels of U.S. / China trade agreement and post-Brexit discussions? If so, will this present additional inflationary pressure that world central banks would have to respond to? Fresh off its successful December elections, will UK prime minister Boris Johnson finally able to deliver Brexit with a new trade agreement or will the European Union remain recalcitrant in its demands as part of a new trade agreement? In the face of higher leverage (debt to cash flow), will U.S. corporations continue to enjoy stable or decreasing borrowing costs and increased borrowing capacity?

2019 Summary Year-In-Review

1st Quarter 2019 – Pull the Chute!

The first quarter saw global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) rise 1.3% led by the U.S. and Asian regions while Europe, Japan, and Emerging Markets lagged. U.S. growth stocks outperformed despite the January rally in small caps and value stocks. The Bloomberg/Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index performed in line with U.S. stocks, returning 1.9% while U.S. High Yield returned 0.9% despite some credit spread widening. The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield dropped to 2.41% at quarter-end, having dropped to as low as 2.37%, its lowest levels since mid-December 2017. As interest rates began their precipitous drop in anticipating of a weaker global economy and a dovish pivot by the Fed, interest-rate sensitive sectors such as utilities and real estate began to outperform alongside growth tech stocks.

The overarching theme for 1Q2019 was who was going to blink first over U.S./China tariff and BREXIT standoffs? After showing some promise in December 2018 that helped markets and corporate credit recover from the deep sell-off, investors were facing a breakdown in U.S./China trade negotiations and a potential ‘Hard Brexit’ with a March 29 deadline for the U.K. to withdraw from the European Union. Ultimately, then-Prime Minister Theresa May backed off from ‘Hard Brexit’ and negotiated a BREXIT delay to mid-December. There were also renewed populist-led electoral flareups across Italy and France, such as the Yellow Vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to raise fuel taxes.

In regards to BREXIT, PM May made repeated attempts to push her negotiated Brexit deal through Parliament with unsuccessful (and some would argue humiliating) results despite pointing a metaphorical gun to Parliament’s head – using threats of a Hard Brexit, new elections, a new Brexit referendum, and the prospects of a long-drawn out delay that would produce no Brexit. Ultimately, her threats did not prevail with Parliament as she would eventually end up losing her Tory party leadership.

China also reminded investors just how much of the world relies on its economic growth, especially export-heavy countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Germany that saw significant slumps in manufacturing and export activity partly as a result of the U.S./China trade stand-off. The flight to U.S.-dollar denominated assets began as investors started seeing a Chinese economic slowdown serving as the proximate cause for the next major global contraction.

And in the stand-off between the Fed and the bond market, it was the Fed who blinked first as they pulled the ripcord on monetary policy following repeated attempts by Fed officials to stay the course on rate normalization. At the March meeting, the Fed affirmed what the bond market had already been anticipating (via Fed Funds futures and an inverted yield curve) as the Fed struck a dovish tone on interest rates and balance sheet management following the March meeting. Although the Fed did not cut rates following the March meeting, it would subsequently cut rates in July and September.

2nd Quarter 2019 – Precariously Balanced

Global equities continued their advance with MSCI ACWI returning 3.7%, led by Europe and the U.S. regions with Japan, Asia Pacific, and Emerging Markets lagging. June saw a strong recovery from May’s sell-off as lingering trade concerns dominated day-to-day volatility. Large caps outperformed small caps while value narrowly outperformed growth. Financials, materials, and technology led sectors while defensive sectors (utilities, REITs, healthcare) and energy lagged. The Bloomberg/Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index returned 3.1% as interest rates continued their descent from the 1st quarter.

The 2nd quarter ended with renewed optimism over a trade truce between the U.S. and China (this optimism would be tested in the third quarter as the Trump administration threatened the imposition of additional tariffs following a breakdown in talks). The ‘truce’ would later form the basis of a Phase 1 deal where China would agree to increase its purchase of U.S. agricultural products in exchange for the U.S. to remove existing tariffs and ease restrictions on the sale of U.S. technology to Chinese companies.

Even with seeming progress made on trade discussions, markets appeared to be priced at an equilibrium, delicately balanced between macro tailwinds and headwinds. Macro headwinds such as a continued slump in global manufacturing and export activity, were exerting heavier influence on Fed policy as Fed officials could no longer set U.S. policy in a vacuum, oblivious to global economic weakness despite ongoing U.S. economic strength. Pressured by the bond market as an inverted yield curve portended a U.S. recession, further economic weakness only bolstered the case for the Fed to completely abandon its 2018 normalization campaign and cut rates at the July meeting (which it subsequently did as well as cut rates again in September). A strengthening U.S. dollar also tightened global liquidity, putting further pressure on global business activity.

If equity investors were giddy to buy stocks following the Fed June meeting, then fixed income investors were ecstatic to take on credit (default) risk once the Fed gave them the green light that Fed rate hikes won’t necessarily serve as the proximate cause for the next credit crunch. BBB-rated and below investment-grade high yield spreads narrowed close to their 1-year lows.

So, apart from cash, pretty much everything was in demand following the Fed meeting, and it wasn’t just risk-on versus risk-off. Global equities were bought alongside global bonds; hence, both equity beta and fixed income duration benefited from the Fed’s pivot. Precious metals also rallied alongside industrial commodities. Assuming commodity prices remain largely contained and there are no inflationary shocks, the Fed has effectively moved itself to the sidelines. Investing seemed like smooth sailing for the rest of the year.

3rd Quarter 2019 – Embrace the Mid-Cycle and Don’t Fear the Repo

The 3rd quarter saw U.S. stocks and bonds (once again) outperform the rest of the world as investors fled to the high ground of U.S. safe-haven assets amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty. MSCI ACWI returned -0.03% for the quarter. Japan and the U.S. generated positive 3rd quarter returns while Europe and Emerging Markets posted negative returns. U.S. large caps outperformed small caps while value marginally outperformed growth. Sectors that benefited from lower interest rates such as utilities, real estate, and consumer staples outperformed growth and cyclical sectors (health care and energy sectors were down for the quarter). Precious metals benefited from the flight-to-quality while commodities were hurt over concerns of slowing global economic activity. On a year-over-year basis, oil prices had dropped from $73/barrel to $54/barrel at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, investors grew increasingly anxious over a lack of progress in U.S./China trade negotiations and the imposition/threat of additional tariffs (not to mention the escalating protests in Hong Kong) as well as the drawn-out Brexit drama that is now in its fourth year since British voters passed a referendum to exit the European Union. At one point in August, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield dropped to 1.50% from 1.87% at the end of July, despite the ‘mid-cycle’ stance communicated by the Fed suggesting further rate cuts were not a slam-dunk guarantee versus what was being priced into Fed Funds futures. In addition to trade flare-ups, broader Asia bore the brunt from the breakdown in global trade as well as rising escalations between the Chinese government/Hong Kong Governing Authority and pro-democracy protesters.

3rd quarter also demonstrated the extent of China’s influence on world economic conditions. The Chinese government had responded to U.S. trade tariffs with their own retaliatory tariffs as well as a ‘controlled’ depreciation of the Chinese yuan. Due to China’s extensive global reach and trade activity, a Chinese economic slowdown and yuan devaluation were the likely causes for much of the stress seen across the world, particularly with key trading partners (Japan, South Korea, Germany).

Europe and the U.K. also came under pressure in the face of a looming ‘Hard Brexit’ scenario following the elevation of Boris Johnson to succeed Theresa May as prime minister. ‘Bojo’ had publicly stated his willingness to proceed with a Hard Brexit, which he believed would increase the pressure on the European Union to renegotiate a deal that can pass the U.K. parliament (the Irish border backstop remained the primary thorn for the Brexiteers).

And then new bricks to the wall-of-worry emerged in the form of disruptions to the overnight secured collateralized lending market (a.k.a. the repo market), a key short-term cash market where banks borrow to fund operations such as bond trading. Throughout September, this market saw significant spikes in the cost of borrowing overnight using repurchase (repo) agreements (along with falling bank reserves), where such lending is typically collateralized with Treasury securities. Such spikes are highly unusual and suggested a potential breakdown in the financial plumbing that could exacerbate a slowdown already seen in global manufacturing and trade.

The repo disruption had forced another about-face policy shift on the part of the Fed, where the Fed felt compelled to directly intervene in the market by injecting reserves to ensure overnight rates did not deviate too much from Federal Reserve rates. As a result, the Fed Balance sheet, after contracting over the last two years, had now seen an uptick in assets. This was yet another sign that the Fed was increasingly being yanked by bond market dynamics to loosen monetary policy, following two years of interest rate hikes and balance sheet reductions.

4th Quarter 2019 – Led by ‘Long Duration’, The Market Melts Up as Markets Look Past Trade Conflict and BREXIT

4th quarter started on a tenuous note but then saw global equity markets power ahead into year-end led. Catalyzed by progress on U.S./China trade discussions and an increasingly dovish U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy, MSCI Emerging Markets and the S&P 500 helped propel a strong equity advance in the fourth quarter. MSCI ACWI was up 9.0%, led by MSCI EM (up 11.8%) and Pacific ex Japan (up 10.5%) followed by the S&P 500 (up 9.1%), MSCI Europe (up 8.8%), and MSCI Japan (up 7.6.

For the quarter, U.S. large caps outperformed small caps while value marginally outperformed growth. Among risk factors, High Quality was the only factor to outperform the S&P 500 for the quarter while Minimum Volatility lagged as higher interest rates weighed on this rate-sensitive factor. Growth sectors, such as Technology and Health Care outperformed cyclical (Industrials, Energy, Materials) and defensive, rate-sensitive sectors (Staples, Utilities, Real Estate). U.S. investment-grade fixed income (B/B U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) was marginally up for the month (0.2%), although emerging market debt and high yield performed well with the rally in global equities as B/B EM Local Currency returned 5.3% and B/B High Yield returned 2.6%.

As the ping-pong match between U.S. / China trade and investor reactions continued unabated with no end in sight, signs of ‘progress’ were emerging as the Trump administration delayed the imposition of the $300 billion additional tariffs scheduled to be imposed, first in October, then December, and now shelved with impending signs of a Phase 1 trade agreement.

Trade discussions did not track a linear progression as Chinese officials expressed doubts that a long-term trader deal could be reached as well as their insistence that any trade-lite deal included the removal of U.S. tariffs. As a result, a bit of ‘risk-off’ helped turn global equity and corporate credit markets lower at the end of October.

In our October commentary, “ Tearing at the Seams,” we noted that bullish investors were increasingly paying up for ‘safer’ participation by hiding out in the more defensive, higher quality segments of the market, while waiting for the earnings picture to improve in 2020. The same could be observed in high yield credit where investors shunned the ‘junkiest’ part of the debt market while bidding up the highest quality segment resulting in a yawning gap between BB-rated and CCC-rated yields. As the quarter progressed, investor confidence in the earnings picture only grew to help propel major U.S. market indices to new highs as well as cycle-high earnings multiples.

In November, U.S. equities increased their performance gap with the rest of the world as investors started to discount a Phase 1 U.S./China trade agreement and pricing in solid earnings growth for 2020. In “ Market Volatility Stabilizes as WE Head into Year-End”, we noted that:

“‘Long duration’ plays that have defined 2019 (long maturity bonds, corporate credit, premium growth stocks, low volatility equities) are gaining momentum as investors seek to catch up with this year’s popular trades. Investors don’t expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to upset the apple cart like it did in 2018 when the Fed hiked rates and pared back its balance sheet.”

Indeed, it was a strong month for 2019 growth-style equity plays that spilled over into December as investors cheered the Santa Claus rally that has propelled the S&P 500 to trade at 18.3x forward earnings. Will the rest of the world catch up to the ‘long duration’ play that has benefited a small segment of the U.S. market producing outsized market cap weightings in investor portfolios? In the November commentary, we observed:

“Price seems to matter little under a ‘long duration’ regime of low nominal economic growth and

negative real interest rates. Since ‘growth’ is perceived as scarce under this regime, investors are

willing to pay up for extra ‘carry’ such as long duration corporate bonds and premium growth stocks as

the ‘terminal value’ (future growth discounted at very low cost of capital rates) comprises the bulk of

overall equity value. Until, the macro outlook shifts towards one of more synchronized global growth,

investors will likely flock to the ‘sure’ thing which appears to be U.S. large cap growth and long

duration bonds.”

In December, market sentiment turned giddy, especially in emerging markets which, along with broader Asia, propelled markets higher. The Trump Administration has signaled a mid-January signing ceremony for the U.S./China Phase 1 Trade Agreement, and global trade activity has appeared to have bottomed in anticipation of a near-term resolution of the trade conflict. Investors will also be paying close attention to company management comments following the release of 4Q2019 earnings, particularly the optimism around 2020 earnings.

4Q2019 Charts and Exhibits

Calendar Year 2019 Charts and Exhibits

Notable Charts and Exhibits

Fed Funds Futures Expect One More Rate Cut Following the 2020 Election

Positive Earnings Growth Expected for U.S. and Emerging Markets

Russell 2000

MSCI EM Small

MSCI EM

MSCI Japan

S&P 500

MSCI Europe

‘Value’

‘Value’ and ‘Small Cap’ Have Been in a Drought over the Past Five Years

U.S. Dollar Notably Weakened Towards Year-End While Chinese Yuan Stabilized

Forward Equity Valuations Near 10-Year Highs

Sovereign 10-Year Bond Yields Recover Off the August Lows

Corporate Credit Spreads Narrow Close to 2017 Lows

Steepening 2-10 Year Term Structure and Rising TIPs Breakeven Point Toward Reflation

Recovery in Oil and Industrial Metals Also Point Toward Reflation

Global Oil Market Supply/Demand Now in Net Deficit

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Trending Down but U.S. Retail Sales Holding Up

Will the Global Business Climate Improve in 2020 Assuming De-escalation in Trade Conflicts?

