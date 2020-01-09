Clovis: Evaluating The Prospects Of A Possible Acquisition

It does mean that a company with research centered around each of these divisions, like a cluster of trees each growing additional branches from its own trunk, will usually do much better than a company working on a number of unrelated new products which, if successful, will land it in several new industries unrelated to its existing customers. - Philip Fisher

It's usually an exciting time for shareholders when a biotech company is bought out. That's because an acquirer typically pays a premium (i.e. at least 50% higher than the share price). As you recall, there were interesting discussions and speculation about a potential acquisition of Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Inside IBI, I also analyzed a potential acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Keep in mind, the chances that a company getting bought out is slim. However, it's intellectually stimulating to analyze it to gain better insight into this subjective area of research. That being said, I'll feature a merger and acquisition of Clovis and provide my expectation of this Phillip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: Clovis chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Boulder Colo., Clovis is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in various oncology indications. Examples include ovarian, prostate, breast and bladder cancers.

April 2018 marked a key milestone for Clovis as its flagship drug rucaparib (i.e. Rubraca) gained FDA approval. As an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (“PARP”), Rubraca is marketed as second-line maintenance for recurrent ovarian cancer. Because of its second-line indication, sales ramp-up has been gradual. In my view, the most aggressive growth occurs when Rubraca goes into the first line. Thereafter, it's spaghetti to sauce that it will be crowned as a blockbuster.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Clovis)

Of note, Clovis also is studying various combination treatmentz of Rubraca with either immune checkpoint inhibitors and other drugs (lucitanib and rociletinib) for different cancers. Just recently, the company in-licensed a radiopharmaceutical targeting drug known as FAP-2286. And it will file an investigational new drug ("IND") application for FAP-2286 by 2H2020.

Merger and Acquisition

In my forecast, I employ five criteria that are conducive to a buyout. Though I don't expect all requisites to be met, the more requirements are satisfied the better the chances. Accordingly, you can view M&A activities similar to how a big fish gobbles up a small one. In being perceptive, you can predict certain patterns.

For instance, a big fish is highly selective about its dieting. That's to say, it has a habit of biting something helpful to its growth and survivability. Though a fish can bite anytime, it tends to do so when the water conditions are favorable. After the rain, the water is muddy. That's favorable for hunting because it's harder for the prey to see its predator. As a result, the chaos created opportunities for a feeding frenzy.

Though my analogy is gruesome for the smaller fish, the reality is that a buyout is good for all partners. For instance, Clovis can leverage BMS' robust commercial infrastructure and resources. Likewise, BMS can enjoy strong revenue growth. More importantly, the drug will reach many more patients.

First - Pipeline Synergy

Now the first criterion (i.e. pipeline synergy) is met. As a stellar innovator, BMS has a strong oncology portfolio that covers a vast number of solid tumors. Taking ownership of the premier cancer drug, Rubraca, certainly deepens its pipeline. Poised to grow, BMS is aggressively expanding the label expansion of its flagship medicines, nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy). One such BMS development is for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and ovarian cancer as shown below.

Figure 3: BMS prostate cancer franchise (Source: BMS)

Of note, BMS and Clovis formed a partnership to advance the Rubraca/Opdivo combinations for first-line ovarian cancer in 2017. I thought that Clovis and BMS abandoned this development. But I was deadly wrong. They're enrolling patients in the Phase 3 ATHENA trial soon. That being said, if ATHENA bears fruit you can bet that BMS wants to take ownership of Rubraca.

Another note about synergy is that BMS can deepen its footprint in prostate cancer with Rubraca. In other words, Rubraca delivered superb TRITON2 data for castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer (mCRPC) with the BRCA mutation. Simply put, Rubraca knocks out those cancers with BRCA where Opdivo has limited efficacy.

Second - Boosting Flagship Product's Revenues

My second criterion typically applies to an acquirer suffering from the declining revenues of its flagship product. As you can see below, Opdivo's revenue is not declining. It's only plateauing. The proof in the pudding is that Opdivo posted a 1% year-over-year (YOY) growth as reported in the 3Q2019 earnings report.

Even with sales leveling off, it made sense that BMS is highly motivated to boost sales growth. After all, BMS become the giant today for being proactive rather than reactive. As such, BMS is seeking synergistic assets to increase Opdivo's revenue.

Figure 4: Opdivo sales (Source: BMS)

Third - One Approved Product

For the third metric, the acquisition prospect (i.e. Clovis) has at least one approved medicine with significant market potential. Even as a second-line drug for ovarian cancer, Rubraca is generating a remarkable 65% year-over-year sales increase.

Hence, I expect Rubraca to easily hit its fiscal 2019 sales estimate of $147M. Interestingly, BMS may want Clovis, not for Rubraca's current sales. It's the upcoming Rubraca label expansion that's enticing. And it seems to me that the market is missing that fact and thereby discounted Clovis.

Fourth - 50% Buyout Premium

About the fourth criterion, the acquirer doesn't want to buy out another company if it has to pay a leg and an arm. Usually, an acquirer offers a price 50% higher than the market value. I arrived at this metric based on my study of countless companies that were acquired. Basically, it's the industry norm to expect at least a 50% premium in a buyout.

Since Clovis is currently trading at only $526.7M, BMS could gobble Clovis at a deep bargain, i.e. $790.0M. But that's a highly depressed price. Therefore, I doubt that Clovis' management will sell.

Fifth- Favorable M&A Environment

The fifth requisite relates to the fourth which is satisfied. As you know, the China Trade War and drug pricing concerns decimated the share price of many fundamentally-strong bioscience equities. Amid this difficulty, Clovis and other notable equities are trading at a deep bargain to their true worth.

If BMS doesn't take advantage of the M&A environment now, they'll have to pay a whole lot more later. I believe that it's a matter of when rather than if the market will trade significantly northbound. If BMS won't commit, that's likely because it wants to wait for the ATHENA trial data.

Counter Arguments

Despite that Clovis cleared all M&A criteria with flying colors, it's important to consider the counterarguments. Specifically, the market is concerned that Rubraca might not be competitive against other PARP drugs. However, when you look at TRITON2 data, the picture indicates otherwise. Simply put, Rubraca is the best in class PARP for mCRPC with a BRCA1/2 mutation. Specifically, Rubraca delivered 43.9% confirmed ORR. In contrast, Zejula and Lynparza only delivered 41.0% and 33%, respectively.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not slamming other drugs. I believe that AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) have a good drug, i.e. Lynparza. Moreover, Tesaro (TSRO) - a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) acquisition - also has a medicine (i.e. Zejula) with strong bioavailability. Nonetheless, Rubraca will upstage the status quo. If you want a comparative analysis of those three drugs, you can check out my prior article.

The second counter argument - BMS wants to acquire a new company that builds another drug from scratch - doesn't make sense. Though you can never say never when it comes to pharmaceuticals development. The reality is that designing another molecule from scratch would put BMS many years behind the race. Because less than 10% of drugs will succeed, the new drug is likely to fail. It's extremely difficult to beat Rubraca's 43.9% ORR for prostate cancer using any monotherapy. Now when you use the Rubraca/Opdivo combo, it's unlikely that Lynparza can remain as the first-line ovarian cancer maintenance.

That aside, the high cash burn argument seems plausible on the surface. On closer inspection, does it matter when Rubraca will deliver at least $3B? If BMS takes over Clovis, that high burn rate will be gone. Why? Clovis can use BMS' robust sales force and commercial infrastructure. Hence, it will substantially vanquish the high cash burn rate. I know investors don't seem to like the management. And yet, they reduced the cash burn rate by 42% for 3Q2019.

Earnings Highlight

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." As I already analyzed Clovis' 3Q2019 earnings report, I'll just do a quick run through. I noted in the prior article:

Clovis procured $37.6M in Rubraca sales vs. $22.8M for last year. This represents a 65% year-over-year increase. With strong growth, I expect Clovis to easily reach its Fiscal 2019 revenue estimates of $141M to $147M. Moreover, the research and development (R&D) investments for the respective periods registered at $77.9M and $63.9M. Furthermore, there were $94.1M ($1.72 per share) net losses vs. $89.9M ($1.71 per share) declines for the same comparison.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Clovis is if Rubraca sales will continue to ramp up.

The other concern is whether management will maintain a reasonable spending rate. Additionally, there's a small risk that Rubraca and other pipeline assets might not yield positive data. As I forecasted the "extremely favorable" (i.e. 75%) chance of clinical success, there's a corresponding 25% chance of failure.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Clovis Oncology with the five out of five stars rating. I want to reiterate that M&A is a low yield endeavor. Hence, you should not base your investment decision on a potential buyout. My M&A analytical framework simply gives you rough guidance on what to expect. That being said, I based my investment thesis on Clovis' strong fundamentals and turnaround prospect. And I prefer for the company to turnaround because a successful turnaround will yield greater profits than a buyout play.

In keeping tabs of turnaround efforts, you should monitor to see if Clovis continues to advance the pipeline. That is to say, make sure Clovis is pushing Rubraca/Opdivo into the first-line maintenance for ovarian cancer. That franchise will likely deliver strong results. Powering by the robust TRITON2 data, it's spaghetti to sauce that Rubraca will be approved for prostate cancer with a BRCA1/2 mutation. After all, Rubraca has the best ORR among competitors. That aside, the company is strengthening its cash position.

Going forward, two things can happen. First, Rubraca can become a blockbuster. Second, BMS can pick up Clovis for around $5.1B. That's what GSK paid for Tesaro. If GSK picked up Zejula based on the 41.0% ORR, it's not unreasonable for BMY to take ownership of Clovis for Rubraca's 43.9% ORR. And though M&A forecasting tends to be disappointing, a good number of IBI stocks got acquired. They include Kite (KITE), Juno (JUNO), Corium (CORI), Sparks (ONCE), and Tesaro (TSRO).

