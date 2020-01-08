Greenbrier: All Downhill From Here

Source: Journal Star

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) reported quarterly revenue of $769.36 million, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 and GAAP EPS of $0.23. The company beat on revenue, but missed on earnings. The stock was down over 5% in afternoon trading Wednesday. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue May Have Peaked

Greenbrier receives the lion's share of its revenue from the manufacture of railcars. The rest is derived from leasing and the sale of parts and supplies. In FQ1 the company reported 6,000 deliveries, down from the record-setting 7,300 deliveries it achieved last quarter. Solid deliveries helped the Manufacturing segment grow revenues 39% Y/Y. Total revenue rose 27%.

Sequentially, revenue actually fell 16% from the $914 million reported last quarter. This comparison may be more "apples-to-apples" than year-over-year comparisons. FQ4 results, with its record deliveries, may have been a high water mark for Greenbrier. It could be all downhill from here.

American Railcar has helped Greenbrier add scale and increase its backlog. Greenbrier expects to garner about $2.8 million in cost synergies from the deal, which may materialize in stages. In its most recent quarter gross margin was 12.0%, flat versus the prior year period, yet 260 basis points lower than that of FQ4. Gross profit was up 27% Y/Y, yet fell over 30% sequentially. The biggest hit to margins was felt by Manufacturing, whose gross margin fell by 300 basis points sequentially. This may have been a one-off event, or it could signal an alarming trend going forward. Cost take-outs could help. However, with its scale declining it could be difficult for Greenbrier to arrest its margin erosion.

SG&A expense was $54 million, up 8% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue SG&A expense was 7.1%, down 120 basis points versus the prior year period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $67 million was up 57% Y/Y, but down 34% sequentially. It appears GBX's infrastructure is built for volume. When that volume does not materialize then margins could crater.

New Orders Could Continue To Falter

Total industry railcar orders are in decline. In Q3 2019 orders were 7,315, down 38% sequentially and down over 70% Y/Y. I believe we are at peak economy, which does not bode well for Greenbrier. For the first 51 weeks of 2019 combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell 4.8% Y/Y. Weakening rail traffic likely begets weakening railcar orders. Railroads like Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) are cutting headcount and capital expenditures to offset headwinds to their top lines. Such a retrenchment will likely hurt suppliers like Greenbrier.

The company generated new orders of 4,500, which were less than its 6,000 deliveries. As a result, its backlog declined to 28,500 from over 30,000 in the previous quarter. I expect weak orders to cause the backlog to fall further. By the second half of the year, worries over Greenbrier's falling backlog and weakening revenue base will likely drive the narrative. This will likely cause GBX to fall even further.

Conclusion

GBX is down over 25% Y/Y. FQ4 was likely a high watermark. Falling railcar orders and falling margins imply it is all downhill from here. Sell GBX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.