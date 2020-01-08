Plantronics: Segment Leader With A Considerable Discount

Investor Takeaway

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) is a sector leader in communication headsets and everything related that has declined nearly 50% in price over the last 6 months. The opportunity is present for investors to go long as technicals are showing some momentum build-up upwards. Value indicators also show a discount compared to its sector, hence long positions have the potential to do well going ahead.

Company Background

Plantronics is involved in manufacturing, designing, and marketing lightweight communication headsets along with accessories for the headsets and services. A good amount of their customers come from those that are hearing-impaired, these customers buy specialty telephones that are fit for their needs.

via Plantronics Webpage

The company also does cloud management and solutions for analytics software.

Consolidated Financials

PLT has consistently grown its EBITDA over the last decade. EBITDA was at 119.8 million USD at the 12-months ending in March 2010. This figure has grown to 212.5 million USD over the same period ending in March 2019. The increase shows us that the corporate performance of the company has done very well over the past decade. An issue that is present is that EBITDA adds back interest payments, thus the large debt package which has levered the company is not visible. While we look at net income we can see that the company is running a loss. The Polycom purchase was financed via debt and this reflected negatively on the company's balance sheet. Earnings for the third quarter of 2019 missed estimates by 10 cents, at $1.24 earnings per share. Price to Book is at an attractive 1.60, which is well below the median in the industry, which is 3.55. The company has been in a bearish state and the low P/B reading implies a value play for PLT. The value stock characteristics are not limited to the P/B reading either, Price to Sales is also under the industry median at 0.57. The industry median is 2.83. Another aspect that I noticed was a low enterprise multiple at 8.83 while the industry median was 17.30. All value metrics are trailing-twelve-month figures from the Seeking Alpha value page as of the 6th of January. Consolidated statements linked here.

Catalysts

The company is facing a Securities Class Action lawsuit regarding how the company monitored inventory levels ahead before product launches. As a result, Plantronics had misleading accounting practices. The common equity was moved down to the SmallCap 600 from the S&P MidCap 400 Index. With the recent sell-off dating back to May of 2019, the equity lost a lot of market value. Non-GAAP net revenue was down 10% year over year in the third quarter of last year. Trade tensions also affected the company with what led to a softening gaming market. These factors were indicative of the price decline in the common equity over recent months. With the completion of the Polycom acquisition, the company is now ready to go ahead with a series of new product launches. These will reassure that the firm continues to be in a strong leadership position going ahead. Recent downside catalysts should be taken as a discount for a value play.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity hit resistance at around $27.97 and bounced back to a consolidated territory between the 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages as seen above. Historically, when Plantronics was trading below the 50-day EMA the trend continued until a clean move above the 50-day occurred. For a clean long opportunity to present itself, we are expecting a clean crossover the 50-day first, after that investors can add on to their positions when the 20-day crosses over the 50-day. This would give us a sign that short term momentum is rising upwards.

Conclusion

Bearing in mind, the poor price performance of the company was due to declines in the video gaming segment along with a considerable acquisition that was financed via debt. This has caused the company to decline dramatically over the last 6 months or so. Technical readings showing a tick in regards to momentum upward, as a golden cross is likely between the 20 and 50-day EMA figures. Current price points are attractive to consider a long opportunity in PLT or add on to existing positions if there any. The equity went down from $48 to $27.62 in such a short time which makes current price levels a bargain for a segment leader.

Looking forward, investors should look out for how the Polycom acquisition will result. If cost synergies are achieved long opportunities are present. Dollar-cost averaging into PLT could prove to be beneficial as the overall market might go through some volatility with recent global tensions. This way investors can position themselves into taking advantage of price dips. I am also interested in the company paying off the debt it took on after the acquisition. All aforementioned implies, in my personal view, that the equity is long play in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.