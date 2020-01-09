Retire Rich With REITs... 2.0

We believe that the way to retire rich with REITs is to (1) avoid market timing and (2) to maintain strict discipline at all times by adhering to principal preservation.

While we do recommend these five high-quality REITs, we cannot overemphasize the significance of spreading your hard-earned capital across various REITs and other asset classes.

When it comes to real estate, I’ve got a lot of experience I’m more than willing to share.

It has been a little while since I wrote a retirement-specific article. I think the last time was in early November.

On November 5, I published the piece, “Retire Rich With REITs: May the Force Be With You.” And the following day, I posted its sequel, “Retire Rich With REITs – With a Satisfactory Margin of Safety.”

In the first one, I noted that, “Over the years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the vast wealth that can be created by owning real estate.”

That statement wasn’t just real estate investment trust, or REIT, specific though. I told my whole professional story, including how:

“For over two decades, I forged a career developing free-standing and multi-tenant properties. By learning value creation from the ground up, I was able to turn a student loan (around $25,000 in 1988) into a net worth of around $30 million. “I was doing good and flying high.”

That was until the housing bubble burst.

“Fast forward to 2008, when the word ‘developer’ became virtually extinct. I had lived through previous recessions, of course. Yet the ‘great’ one turned out to be the catalyst for my new career as a real estate analyst.”

That’s truly how I got where I am today. By losing everything and forging a new path forward.

And, boy, but am I grateful for that journey. Truly, as I’ll explain down below.

Photo Source

Doing Something Worthwhile

I’m going to quote myself from that article again because I can’t stress this next part enough:

“If someone had asked me at the time – if they had given me the choice to proceed the way I had to after that – I would have turned them down flat. “Yet, looking back at those painful times, I can honestly say that I learned a lot from them. To the point where I can’t help but consider them all exceptionally worthwhile. As Benjamin Graham recounts: “‘Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great; but in the end, we could count great compensations.’”

Back during my developer days, I truly believed in what I was doing. I can’t express how much I loved being a part of building up my community and the communities around me.

It wasn’t just about the money either. The money was great. I’ll be the first person to say as much. But it was money that came from doing something I saw as being worthwhile – complete with the individual jobs and economic improvements it encouraged.

As evidenced by the eventual fallout, it ended up encouraging a few too many jobs and economic improvements. But I’ve learned my lesson since that diversification is key to success.

That’s why, today, I don’t preach that your portfolio should be filled with nothing but REITs. It shouldn’t be.

Any and every asset class – whether real estate, precious metals, stocks, bonds, etc. – is fallible. Any and every asset class can come across hard times. Which is why you need to maintain a healthy balance of each (or at least many) of them.

That’s the only reliable way to build up a retirement worth looking forward to – which we all should be doing.

Photo Source

No Get Rich Quick Schemes Here

While I do publish the occasional article about “regular” stocks, you’re probably not going to find me writing that much about precious metals or bonds. You’ll have to get your information about those categories somewhere else.

But when it comes to real estate, I’ve got a lot of experience that I’m more than willing to share.

REITs are anything but get-rich-quick schemes. They’re also far from get-rich-quick non-schemes.

In short, you’re just not going to get rich quick with them.

(Author’s Note: Please, please, please avoid the high-yielding REITs that will destroy your nest egg.)

You can, however, get rich slow with them. Or, if that designation isn’t on your must-have list, you can get comfortable – which I’d define as having enough to cover every one of your needs, plus some nice perks.

Regardless, when combined with a common-sense portfolio – one that takes into account your personal situation and the realities of the market – REITs are a great way to reach your “final” financial goals.

In fact, they’re a great way to maintain your “final” financial existence as well.

It’s not just because of their dividend-stock status, which opens the opportunity to reinvest. There are plenty of those opportunities out there that stabilize a portfolio, but not really grow it.

REITs can provide both effects, offering that balance we referred to before along with a small but steady boost that adds up over time.

The higher dividend payments they’re known for are still supposed to be built on safety and strength. So just as long as you make sure you’re doing your due diligence about the ones you choose, you should be setting yourself up for retirement success.

With that said, let me point you to a few of our favorite names…

5 REITs to Help You Retire Rich, Starting With Ventas

Source

Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a diversified healthcare REIT that focuses on senior housing, medical office, research/innovation, and health services.

With approximately 1,200 properties in its portfolio, Ventas seeks out “strategic partnerships with leading care providers and premier, innovative healthcare and research institutions” throughout the U.S., U.K., and Canada, as stated on its website.

U.S. SHOPs (senior housing operating properties) represent 25% of Ventas’ NOI (net operating income). Eight percent is from its Canadian SHOPs, where same-store (SS) NOI grew 3% in Q3-19.

Its larger SHOP segment did see SS NOI fall 5% that quarter though thanks to U.S. elements. Even so, Ventas’ demographic profile is strong, with good growth expected for the markets it operates in through 2024.

To mitigate risk, the company maintains a very strong balance sheet. That allows it to continue delivering very safe dividends even with a temporarily elevated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio.

Leverage is 5.9x compared to a peer average of 6.2x. Interest coverage is 4.3x compared to 3.1x. And its BBB+ credit rating is solid.

The company recently sold 11-year bonds at 3% to refinance its already low-cost 4.25% debt.

Overall 2020 expectations do mean investors have to be patient as the demographics backing up its strong asset base ramp up early to mid-year. But by carefully selecting top-quality dividend stocks at sufficient margins of safety, you can make money above and beyond short-term disappointments.

We maintain a Buy and, using our forecast below, believe shares could return 15% annually over the next three years. Plus, its dividend yield offers attractive income until then.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $57.18

P/FFO: 15.12x

Normal (5-Year) P/FFO: 14.91x

Dividend Yield: 5.62%

Payout Ratio: 84.9%

2020 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: -8%

2021 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 3%

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.223

iREIT Rating: Buy

Retire Rich REIT #2: Park Hotels

Source

Park Hotels (PK) is a lodging REIT that focuses on high-end hotels and iconic properties stretching from coast to coast. Some of its trophy properties include:

The New York Hilton, which spans an entire city block in Midtown Manhattan.

The landmark, 1,544-room Hilton Chicago Downtown, with its near-200,000 square feet of meeting space.

The oceanfront, 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

We like this REIT because of its emphasis on luxury and upper-upscale segments, not to mention its loyalty program-bearing flags such as Hilton (HLT), Marriott (MAR), and Starwood. These quality brands provide consistency that allows the REIT to achieve higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) and margins.

Recently, Park acquired Chesapeake Lodging – complete with its 20 hotels and 6,288 keys – for $2.7 billion. This created solid synergies with forecasted FFO accretion of 2% in 2020 and 3% in 2021.

In our opinion, the Chesapeake deal validates Park’s brand strategy, providing added exposure to Marriott and Hyatt. Plus, the company has even better scale advantage now, being nearly 3x the size of the average lodging REIT.

The new and improved company is projected to generate around $925 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) on a pro-forma, run-rate basis for 2019. And there’s the potential for around an additional $25M of incremental EBITDA from upside opportunities over time.

Although we’re underweight lodging in terms of portfolio positioning, we consider Park to be one of the best picks there. Shares have pulled back recently, and we’re targeting them to return 20%-25% annually over the next few years.

We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $24.33

P/FFO: 8.96

Normal (5-Year) P/FFO: 10.28x

Dividend Yield: 7.31%

Payout Ratio: 65.5%

2020 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: -6%

2021 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 1%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.475

iREIT Rating: Strong Buy

Retire Rich REIT #3: Urban Edge

Source

Urban Edge (UE) is a recent upgrade, as we recently told iREIT on Alpha subscribers. We bumped the shopping center REIT to a Strong Buy based in part on its irreplaceable asset mix.

That includes 73 shopping centers in some of the most densely populated markets in the country. Sixty-two of them are located in the D.C. to Boston corridor, amounting to 88% of Urban Edge’s NOI.

Its portfolio is anchored by high-volume, value, and necessity retailers. Its average supermarket holding generates $740 in per-square-foot sales. And its top tenants include Home Depot, TJX, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Walmart.

This makes its highly defensive.

It also has an excellent balance sheet, with a $600 million line of credit, $536 million in cash, and $1.2 billion of unencumbered asset value. Management said its 2020 investment of $125 million will step up gradually to $250 million in 2023 to $250 million.

That should drive earnings considerably. And, as viewed below, analysts estimate 7% FFO growth in 2021.

In terms of valuation, shares trade on both the most attractive historical relative NAV valuation and the widest implied cap rate spread in the shopping center sector.

Given its discount and potential for growth, we consider Urban Edge an ideal pick for our New Money Portfolio. That’s where we target 25% annual returns, hence the Strong Buy.

The dividend yield is 4.7% and well covered.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $18.76

P/FFO: 15.61x

Normal (5-Year) P/FFO: 18.07x

Dividend Yield: 4.81%

Payout Ratio: 75%

2020 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: -10%

2021 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 7%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.059

iREIT Rating: Strong Buy

Retire Rich REIT #4: Simon Property

Source

Simon Property Group (SPG) is one of the few mall REITs left on our Buy list. We recently downgraded most others, except for Tanger.

Our rationale for selecting Simon is based on the company’s powerful cost of capital advantage. That factor – which allows it to invest in its development pipeline without cutting its dividend – makes its redevelopment prospects very appealing.

Simply put, we believe many of the mall REIT peers are becoming boxed in. As more department stores shutter, they won’t be able to continue paying out their dividends.

Alternatively, Simon is a cash cow with $1.5 billion in free cash flow after dividends and $6.8 billion of liquidity.

Simon is currently working on 30 redevelopment projects totaling $1.7 billion that are expected to generate 8% returns. Its development pipeline is around $5 billion, which means there’s adequate capital to drive earnings growth beyond ordinary rent bumps.

Growth of 4%-7% is well within this REIT's historical growth range. (Analysts estimate 4% in 2020 and 2021.) And that doesn’t take into account future merger and acquisition activity, which we consider likely.

Simon’s dividend yield is 5.4% and well-covered. We maintain a Strong Buy recommendation.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $144.45

P/FFO: 11.5x

Normal (5-Year) P/FFO: 16.08x

Dividend Yield: 5.94%

Payout Ratio: 68.4%

2020 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 4%

2021 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 4%

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.318

iREIT Rating: STRONG BUY

Source

Retire Rich REIT #5: CyrusOne

CyrusOne (CONE) has become cheaper lately. Shares have declined by around 16% over the last 90 days. As a result, we upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy, and more recently to a Strong Buy.

We consider this data center REIT to be a good long-term core holding that should deliver strong returns in the years ahead.

One of the reasons we’ve been so bullish with CyrusOne is because of its strong growth opportunities. Its development activities across markets in both the U.S. and Europe have come in response to strong customer demand.

According to the CEO, “The European business has really taken off.” And the company is “doing even better than it had originally anticipated.” He added that the company:

“… made the decision to build the European platform after receiving so many requests from hyperscale customers to develop product in Europe, which historically has been an interconnection-focused data center market.”

Also, CyrusOne’s cost of capital is improving. A year ago, S&P upgraded its issue level rating to BBB-, with Fitch more recently initiating coverage at the same.

The REIT now has two ratings for investment-grade index eligibility to be able to access that market. (Moody’s has CONE one notch below investment grade.)

The dividend yield is 3.08% and well covered, with a payout ratio of 53.5%. We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $64.86

P/FFO: 19.52x

Normal (5-Year) P/FFO: 21.1x

Dividend Yield: 3.08%

Payout Ratio: 53.5%

2020 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 19%

2021 FFO/Share Growth Forecast: 10%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.898

iREIT Rating: STRONG BUY

One Final Word…

Before you invest in any of the above, we must stress the importance of maintaining adequate diversification.

While we recommend the five high-quality REITs above, we cannot overemphasize the significance of spreading your hard-earned capital across various REITs and other asset classes.

Yes, our fundamental REIT research provides us with durable competitive advantages over index funds. But the true secret to success is to maintain a well-balanced investment plan so that one torpedo doesn’t sink the ship.

Thus, we believe that the way to retire rich with REITs is to avoid market timing and maintain strict discipline. Always recognize that it takes just a few large losses to decimate overall investment performance.

If that sounds like a sobering thought, it was supposed to be.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE, PK, SPG, UE, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.