Drive Shack: A Business For The New Age

A real estate company earlier, called Newcastle Investment Corp., was renamed to Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) as it pivoted into a leisure company.

NIC went public in 2002 and had raised 11 rounds of structured debt securities before 2008. The company had a bite in real estate, mortgages, newspapers & media, and the only surviving one, leisure. NIC saw its fortunes take a turn for the worse in the 2008 crisis, and the company went down.

Through 2015, the company sold all of its businesses other than leisure and adopted the C-Corp structure in 2017 under the present name Drive Shack.

The new Drive Shack

The company acquired the company American Golf in 2013. This segment provides traditional golf services. By the end of 2018, the company was operating through 66 properties across the US. The properties are either owned, leased, or managed. This was after the company sold 13 properties throughout the year. The proceeds were used to bring down the debt held by the company.

Other than the traditional, the company also operates in a segment that it calls "Entertainment Golf". These are multilevel buildings, which include entertainment and dining services along with golf.

Shifting gears in 2019

Drive Shack had only one entertainment golf site at the end of 2018, in Orlando.

The company opened three new stores last quarter. Raleigh was opened on August 23rd, Richmond on September 20th, and then West Palm Beach on October 18th. The company reported revenue from these facilities to have caught pace faster than it expected.

But it might be too early to comment on it. There are significant investments involved, and operating expenses are not subtle.

The market

The company is betting on the high traction of golf in the country. In 2018, 107 million Americans played, watched, or read about golf. In 2016, total revenues from golf throughout the country were $84 billion.

Topgolf is a similar establishment. It is already present in 65 locations in the US and the UK; eight more are in the lineup. It also provides an arena to socialize, with food and bar services. These venues are being used for parties and get together more and more. The success of the business model can be derived from the fact that more than half the customers do not play golf.

The business is set to gain more traction as the younger generation starts adopting golf as a leisure activity and places like Topgolf and Drive Shack as locations to socialize. About 70% of customers at Drive Shack are between the ages of 18 years and 44 years.

Drive Shack is smaller than Topgolf, but overall, this is a new concept, and the market is still underserved.

Future for Drive Shack

The company is getting into another line of facilities that it calls "Urban Box". These are smaller venues, still offering indoor putting activities. The idea is to engage smaller audiences in smaller retail venues.

Source: Company's Investor Presentation

According to the company, Urban Box offers higher yields compared to the larger facilities. Although these facilities will come at lower Capex overall, unit expenses can vary as for such retail spaces. The good thing is that it is a proven concept from Europe.

The company expects to open three Urban Box facilities by the end of 2020 in New York City, Chicago, and Newport Beach, California. Going forward, it will add one to four core stores and seven to 10 Urban Box facilities per year.

By the end of 2022, Drive Shack expects to have 30 sites. Together, they are expected to earn four times the sales, but we will have to wait and watch how the net cash flows pan out.

Should you invest?

The revenues have been stable for the last three years, even tracing almost the same cycle quarter after quarter.

Entertainment golf is very new in the scene; full scale cash flows are still unknown. A few years down the line, the company expects two-thirds of its revenue to come from this segment. That is not a bold expectation in itself; the company is taking some right steps in the direction. It has tied up with the technology pioneer Trackman, which allows tracking of the ball on the company's gaming platform. This enhances the user experience and hence the stickiness.

Going by the value proposition, this business has for the modern youth, and the fact that the stock is trading in its lows, I am bullish on this stock over the next few years. As consumption rises back up, the business is expected to flourish.

The company has been thinking of incorporating more entertainment options, but we do not know about it much yet. But, the current business proposition looks to be headed in the right direction.

