Analyzing Bilibili's Recent Breakout

(Bilibili's target Gen Z audience and reach in China. Image from Bilibili's third quarter 2019 presentation.)

Many highly valued money losing companies can be an enigma for investors. This may be more the case for foreign companies especially ones from distant cultures such as China. With Bilibili (BILI) breaking out to record highs and trumping the market cap of peers, casual observers of this sector may be scratching their heads in confusion. Despite what are obvious horrible headline numbers in Bilibili's recent earnings, the company's long-term strategy is sound and could lead to high profit levels in the future. Thus in a sense Bilibili could be considered a long-term call option on China's emerging online entertainment industry.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

While Bilibili's third quarter results beat Wall Street's non-GAAP EPS and revenue estimates by $0.01 and $14 million respectively, its operating metrics probably made casual observers of the industry cringe. Although annual revenue growth in Q3 2019 was impressive at 72%, GAAP net loss surged by 66%. For the first three quarters of 2019, GAAP net loss more than doubled despite revenue growth exceeding 60%. Simply put, the company's monetization could not keep up with increasing operating expenses.

The following chart shows how GAAP gross margin has declined since early 2018 which slowed gross profit growth relative to expanding operating expenses.

(Data compiled from Bilibili's quarterly results. Gross profit and operating expenses are in millions of RMB.)

Just using metrics shown in the chart above should lead most rational investors to conclude Bilibili's business has been heading in the wrong direction and its stock a potentially bad investment. Normally that would be a correct analysis but the company's expanding losses have been part of a longer-term strategy of capturing a larger user base. After separating the company's business into two segments, one gaming based and the other online value added services revolving around video, we can see Bilibili has been under-monetizing its non-gaming user base.

Online Gaming Segment

In the third quarter of 2019, mobile gaming contributed to 50.2% of Bilibili's total revenues. The company's split strength in gaming and video sets it apart from US listed peers such as gaming centric NetEase (NTES) and Huya (HUYA) which focus on online video. For this reason, direct comparisons to peers in either sector would not be accurate. Since Bilibili does not break out gross margin for each segment, we need to make assumptions based on industry peers to evaluate its overall business.

Online and mobile gaming has been one of the biggest and most profitable segments of China's entertainment industry. Gross margin has ranged from 60% to over 90% for industry leaders. Game developers and operators such as Shanda Games, Perfect World, and Changyou (CYOU) have posted gross margin above 80% and even as high as the low 90%. In contrast NetEase which also operates popular licensed games including World of Warcraft has reported lowered blended gross margin in the mid-60s percentile.

With gaming profitability so high, investors may wonder why Bilibili's consolidated gross margin remained below 20%. Unlike US listed Chinese peers of past and present, Bilibili only operates one self developed game. According to its third quarter presentation, over 800 mobile games in its portfolio are either exclusively licensed or jointly operated. With revenue sharing details not disclosed, we can only estimate the company's gaming gross margins.

One example of a Chinese game operator which derived a vast majority of its revenues from a single licensed game was The9 (NCTY) during its fiscal 2006-2008 period. In those three full years of operating World of Warcraft, its gross margin averaged around 45%. In fiscal 2006, World of Warcraft represented 99% of The9's revenues and generated 47% gross margin. If we make the assumption Bilibili's gaming gross margin averaged 45%, we can estimate the profitability of the company's video business segment.

Non-Gaming Revenues

The remaining half of Bilibili's third quarter revenues were derived from video services, advertising, and e-commerce sales. Aside from e-commerce sales, this portion of Bilibili's revenue closely resembles peers such as Huya and DouYu International (DOYU). Using the assumption of 45% gaming gross margin as detailed above, we can estimate the company's non-gaming gross margin trend so far in 2019.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Non-Gaming Revenues 500 618 926 Non-Gaming COGS 704.3 780 994.85 Non-Gaming Margin -40.86% -26.21% -7.44%

(Data compiled from Bilibili's quarterly results. Non-percentage figures in millions of RMB. Estimated non-gaming cost of revenues based on 45% gaming segment gross margin assumption.)

While the table above shows a very big improvement in non-gaming gross margin for each quarter in 2019, the percentage is still estimated to be negative during the most recent reported quarter based on the assumption of 45% gaming gross margin. This compares to 17.9% consolidated gross margin reported by Huya and 17% gross margin generated by DouYu in the same quarter.

We can narrow the company's segment gross margins further by factoring out e-commerce contributions. In the third quarter, e-commerce contributed to 12.2% of total revenues but accounted for 18% of cost of goods sold. Factoring out e-commerce losses, Bilibili's video and advertising business generated estimated gross margins slightly above 5.5%.

Customer Growth And Retention

The main cause for Bilibili's lower video segment gross margin has not been a result of lower competitiveness, but an active strategy to build its ecosystem by sharing higher percentages of gross advertising revenues with its content providers. In a sense, this is similar to the strategy YouTube used during the past decade as revenue distribution to content contributors gradually decreased as YouTube's market share grew. Bilibili has always stressed a goal of building not only a loyal but active user base which requires passing a 'test' just to become a paying user in its ecosystem.

Despite lower video revenues and gross margin, Bilibili's active and paying user base actually exceeds direct peers Huya and DouYu in most respects.

Bilibili DouYu Huya Monthly Active Users 127.9 163.6 146.1 Mobile Monthly Active Users 114.2 52.1 63.8 Active Paying User 7.9 7 5.3

(Data compiled using third quarter earnings from Bilibili, DouYu, and Huya. All figures in millions.)

In the mobile segment where Bilibili is primarily focused, its user growth rate has exceeded levels posted by these peers. In the third quarter, Bilibili posted an annual mobile monthly active user growth rate of 43% compared to 29% and 26% for Huya and DouYu, respectively. Active paying accounts surged by 124% annually for Bilibili compared to 66% and 29% for DouYu and Huya, respectively.

Bilibili's growth momentum over direct peers could increase further this year with its recent exclusive deal to broadcast League of Legends events in China for the next three years. While the cost for this right was not disclosed and may result in continued lower operating metrics in the short term, this deal could help Bilibili become a dominant video platform in terms of user base in China.

Final Thoughts

Although Bilibili's headline quarterly results may cause many investors to question the stock's recent breakout above $20, BILI's move is actually well supported technically. The stock has spent over a year and a half consolidating in the mid-teens. The breakout to a closing high above $20 has been well supported by higher volume including follow through on two successive trading days as the chart below shows. Its 50 day moving average has also crossed over its 200 day moving average while MACD levels have exceeded past highs confirming the momentum strength.

(Daily chart for BILI with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively.)

While BILI's recent move is extended in the short term, the stock could very well trend sideways to consolidate the recent breakout. In this case, dips towards the breakout point of $20 may be bought by momentum traders especially if its 50 day moving averages catch up to that level.

Since the stock broke out despite higher quarterly losses, traders could be focused on user growth as detailed above. Although profitability to support Bilibili's current market capitalization is still likely a couple years away, growth and/or momentum investors could be betting strong near term user growth could lead to much stronger long-term earnings growth as monetization levels increase in the future.

If the market places a 2x revenue valuation for the company's gaming business similar to Shanda Games and Perfect World's past privatization valuations, Bilibili's video segment based on users is not far off Huya's current market capitalization. Thus on a metric based on users, the argument Bilibili is overvalued relative to peers would not be accurate. This could result in bears losing the tug-of-war vs. momentum investors who are primarily focusing on user and market share growth. Traders and investors should thus watch if the market continues to ignore margins and losses in favor of user growth in determining the future path of Bilibili's stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.