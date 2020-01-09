Auth: Still Bullish On Equities For 2020

Much of the uncertainty that has been problematic for the economy has dropped away, and with low interest rates and high corporate earnings, he thinks it’s a green light for.

Stephen Auth, chief investment officer of Federated Investors and author of “The Missionary of Wall Street,” told Real Vision’s Investment Ideas that he’s still bullish on stocks.

He thinks that with low interest rates and high corporate earnings, the S&P 500 still has room to run, with particular opportunities in energy and healthcare.

“We started out last year with a target of 3100. At the time, the S&P was below 2400 so we were looking at 30% upside. Now, we're at 3200,” he said. “We've actually gone through our target and we've had a longstanding target of 3500 for next year so we are still bullish.”

Auth argued that in a secular bull market, a drawdown is a signal to buy rather than sell.

“In a secular bull, a 20% pullback is a massive buying opportunity, not a selling opportunity. We think we're in a secular bull and we think next year will be a solid year after a very difficult '18 and a rebound in '19,” he said.

Auth also discussed inflation, ISM manufacturing data, and the relevance of spirituality in the interview

