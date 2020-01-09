Boeing 737 MAX Crisis Costs $21B

As an analyst dedicated to the aerospace industry and more particularly the commercial aircraft part of that industry, I have been covering many aircraft programs. The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX is no exception, and since the crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX, that coverage has only intensified as it put Boeing in a deep crisis. Since October 2018, we've been analyzing the MAX extensively covering various parts of the crisis

Source: Boeing

In this report, we start by looking at our cost estimate for the grounding, the associated delivery stop, and production halt. In this first analysis, we will have a look at what we think would be the best case scenario in terms of the grounding duration and we will outline the various cost components for that scenario translating it to share price levels and in a separate analysis we will have a look at what happens if the schedule slips even further.

In total there will be three reports, each scenario will have one varying variable to research the sensitivity of that variable to the grounding costs and implied share price.

The cost associated with a 12-month grounding (excludes one-off items associated with the production stop). The cost associated with extended grounding duration for recertification (excludes one-off items associated with the production stop). The Boeing 737 MAX grounding costs when assuming “more modest” airline profit margins.

Duration of the grounding

Source: Reuters

In late March, we were still expecting that Boeing and the FAA would clear the MAX for commercial service by June. However, underpinning that return-to-service window was our assumption that only a fix to the MCAS was required. As we know now that assumption was invalid. Boeing had the MCAS fix ready by the end of May, so our initial estimate was not far off were it not that a redesign of the MCAS was not sufficient and the FAA required additional changes. In April, we made a model available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum that calculated the costs associated to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, lower production, and delivery stop. In that model, we already increased the expected grounding duration from three months to seven months, even before Boeing had given a timeline. As we eyeballed the progress on the Boeing 737 MAX recertification activities more closely, we’d put our new estimate for the grounding durations on at least 12 months.

At this stage, I believe this is the most optimistic scenario that could unfold for Boeing as we expect regulators (including the FAA) will do a thorough audit on all Boeing 737 MAX systems and added complexities such as additional simulator training will not only cloud the timeline but also the cost aspect.

Author’s note: As I was preparing this report for publication Boeing said it was recommending simulator training, something that might impact Boeing’s crisis cost balance as well as timeline.

Broadly speaking there are two cost components. The first one is the cost associated with reduced production rate and the second one is the costs related to grounding and customer compensation. Each cost component consists of various other components.

Cost of lower production for Boeing

Source: Ainonline.com

Before the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX led to the grounding of the jet, we expected that Boeing would deliver around 2,020 Boeing 737 aircraft until 2021. This includes the end-of-production life Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft as well as Boeing P-8A Poseidons. Correcting for this, the number of aircraft to be produced between 2019 and 2021 would be 1,920 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. I think that's a number that clearly shows why the consequences of this crisis are so big: This is a crisis affecting one of the most popular aircraft that was to achieve record production in 2019.

Currently it's not quite known what the ramp up schedule for the Boeing 737 MAX will look like and there are nearly 400 jets that need to be prepared for delivery once the Boeing 737 MAX is recertified. Assuming that Boeing prioritizes those delivery preparations, it could take six months for Boeing to complete delivery of the already produced jets. Assuming a recertification by February-March 2020, it could mean that Boeing’s production line will be closed for a total of nine months, though we believe Boeing will restart production some months prior to ramp up production to 42 aircraft per month once all aircraft that had already been produced are delivered. After that, a step up to a production level of 47 aircraft per month would occur in the first half of 2021 and record production of 57 aircraft per month would be reached in the second half of 2021, two years later than initially planned and one year later than Boeing expected prior to the temporary production halt announcement. All with all, we expect that Boeing will have a production capacity of roughly 1,335 jets instead of 1,920 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

So, Boeing will have a capacity reduction of 585 units until 2021. What this means is that effectively in the coming years, Boeing will see single aisle production being a third lower (one year of production) lower than it earlier anticipated. In terms of revenues, this means that Boeing will see slightly more than $30.6B lower revenues for the Boeing 737 MAX program. On profit, level (not accounting for additional costs in the accounting quantity), the profit reduction would be $6.3B and $6.8B if we take into consideration that program margins will be lower going forward. For a company that does $100B in sales in any regular year and >$10B in annual profits, a $7B headwind to profits is significant even if we spread it over three years.

Obviously, assumptions for the production ramp up play a big role in the determination of the missed revenues and profits but in my view, there's extremely little space for Boeing to reduce the missed profits.

Cost of grounding and missed profits for airlines

Source: CNBC

The next cost component is the cost of grounding. This includes costs for putting the aircraft into storage, required maintenance on return-to-service, continued depreciation, the costs of having these aircraft not in service (missing out on revenue) and the aircraft that are currently not being built and their associated profit losses.

Depreciation

Using an annual depreciation rate of 5%, the continued depreciation of the fleet that was in service with airlines is around ~$1B million. This is a non-cash item, but most likely plays a role in Boeing's arrangement with customers.

Missed profits

Typically, a single-aisle aircraft makes five flights a day at an industry average load factor of 85%. Calculations on missed profits as well as fuel savings for these flights varies from airline to airline and from region to region. Admittedly, there's quite a bit of fluctuation in profitability between airlines, but obviously to get a maximum compensation, airlines will be claiming they are missing out on big profits due to the grounding. According to IATA's jet fuel monitor, the average barrel price for jet fuel is $80 or $1.90 per US gallon. After extensive analysis processing an array of variables, we observed that there's $1.65B in missed profits simply because the grounded aircraft which were already delivered to carriers aren't carrying any passengers and $400 million in missed profits due to fuel savings not being unlocked.

The next cost component is related to the aircraft currently being built that also cannot be put into service and the aircraft that will not be built during the grounding due to the decreased production rate. This is a growing pool, so we must take into account the compounding nature of the missed profits. Due to the scale of the rate reduction and the duration of the grounding this is the most significant contributor to the grounding costs. It’s also the cost component for Boeing with most flexibility in negotiations, making it potentially the biggest contributor to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs but also the biggest unknown in the sum. We have $3.2B in missed profits because the produced aircraft are not in revenue service and another $8.9B million because there are aircraft that were supposed to enter service that will not be produced, totaling $12.1B.

Important to note is that not all airlines have the same level of profitability, while we did assume a profit level comparable to that of Southwest Airline which I consider an airline with strong margins.

Maintenance and storage

The last two components are associated to bringing the aircraft to storage, assumed to cost roughly $35 million and at least $105 million to do all necessary checks and updates on the aircraft once they are cleared for revenue service.

Total costs and share price connection

Figure 1: Cost components Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Assuming a 12-month grounding as the optimistic estimate, we are estimating the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to cost Boeing $21.5B. Roughly $6.8B is related to lower production and associated margin contraction and $14.7B is related to airlines missing out on capacity as well as growth and fuel burn savings and cost components such as storage, depreciation and maintenance.

Previously, we estimated costs of $5.659B for the grounding and profit reduction at airline side for a seven-month grounding.

This coincided with the $5.61B charge Boeing recognized in its Q2 earnings:

In the second quarter, we recorded an earnings charge of $5,610 (million), net of estimated insurance recoveries of $500 (million), in connection with estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays.

The cost associated with the lower production and grounding that we previously estimated differs just $49 million from the cost recognized by Boeing. Either way, I do recognize the fact that the cost estimate could eventually significantly differ from the estimate we provided here, but it's still interesting to see what our calculation model returns, especially given that this is a crisis that nobody has been able to put a cost estimate on. As said, there's $6.8B in costs related to missed profits for Boeing and $14.7B in costs for customers and unrealized profits. Out of this $14.7B, $5.61B already has been recognized by Boeing and so we are expecting a further increase of >$9B.

Source: Towards Data Science

The next step is to see how this translates to earnings. On an earnings level, we are seeing a $38 per share headwind over the 2019-2021 time frame. Earlier, Boeing was expected to generate earnings of $20 per share for 2019. So, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis wipes off expected 2019 earnings as well as a significant portion of 2020 earnings. With that being said, I think it's important to note that if you are interested in holding shares for no longer than two years fundamentally Boeing has extremely little to offer (if our estimates are anywhere near correct of course).

The big question is what price tag should we put on Boeing shares? The $38 headwind is an estimate that affects Boeing up until 2021. In that time Boeing was expected to generate roughly $66.50 in earnings per share (Keep in mind: the current EPS estimates are lower because analysts have started to lower their individual estimates driven by the MAX crisis). So, the headwind is significant at up to 60% over the coming two years, putting the share price at ~$190 when fully incorporating the pain of the MAX crisis. The above method uses the pricing impact as measured from Boeing’s 52-week high. It’s a method I'm not fully comfortable using.

Alternatively, we could look over the next two years (2019-2021, the years in which the MAX crisis is affecting production) and we will see that Boeing will generate roughly $28.50 in earnings over that timeframe instead of $66.50. Averaging that figure over three years, we’d get to $9.50 in earnings per share, a significant trim from the $20-plus that was expected earlier. Boeing tends to trade at 23 times forward earnings which would bring the implied share price that can be fundamentally supported to $220.

Does this mean share prices will go to $220, roughly 33% lower from current trading levels? No, not necessarily. What I did find in previous analyses is that share prices tend to be roughly the average of our fundamental price estimate and the price of Boeing shares prior to grounding, which was $446.01. If we apply that again we get to a share price of $333 and that is once again in line with the current price level which is $337 at the close on Monday, Jan. 7. I think that currently share prices are priced for the optimistic scenario and that creates downward pressure if the schedule continues slipping and that's very likely given the additional changes that need to be made to the Boeing 737 MAX and additional training requirements.

Conclusion

One thing to realize is that estimating the costs of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding is extremely difficult, because there are many parties involved and there's a lot of uncertainty regarding the re-certification timeline and the timeline for reviving production as well as the extent to which Boeing can still be held accountable for lost profits for airlines and customers. What also plays a role is that some airlines will simply use clauses in their purchase agreements to cancel or amend their orders. All of that makes coming up with a cost estimate for the crisis extremely difficult. We took the plunge and parsed a wide array of variables and calculated that Boeing could face costs of $21.5B, $6.8B is related to lower production and associated margin contraction and $14.7B is related to airlines missing out on capacity as well as growth and fuel burn savings and cost components such as storage, depreciation and maintenance. Processing all of those numbers, excluding the one-off costs for temporarily halting production (costs that could go in the accounting quantity) and translating that to share prices, fundamentally Boeing shares should be trading at $220 but considering the investor mix we believe that Boeing’s share price currently reflects the upcoming headwind through 2021 while still keeping in mind that many investors hold shares for the long term. Obviously, if the crisis keeps extending the implied share prices comes down further because costs will mount even more and long-term investors as well as institutional investors could abandon their positions.

There are many unknowns, even when calculating using what is known or could be estimated and guesstimated. The Boeing bear will see $220 as a fair share price for Boeing to drop to intermediately, which fundamentally also is supported by my calculations. Keeping in mind that investment is not a binary thing, so share prices could be formed by a blend of people taking positions and people shorting the stock I think that at $305-$330 Boeing share prices are valued reasonably, but one cannot deny that (if my cost estimates are reasonably accurate) Boeing has extremely little to offer in the coming years in terms of fundamentally supported share price appreciation and to that we could be adding an unattractive risk profile. If the Boeing 737 MAX is cleared for service, we could be seeing a pop in share prices, but at this point I doubt that pop is really worth the risk. An added risk here are additional training requirements, though they are expected, the extent to which this will affect the timing of service re-entry is unknown.

Years ago, the troubles of the Boeing 787 kept Boeing share prices low and as cost execution after much delay gained traction, share prices soared. Something similar could be in play with regard to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but it will take time and that's where things possibly will not fall Boeing’s way because while I believe they will get the engineering right this time they have been wrong on the time element so many times throughout this crisis that many investors will not be patient with Boeing.

One should be aware that airline specific missed profits as well as the duration of the grounding play an important role in our overall assessment. In this report we combined a 12-month grounding with the missed profits of airlines with relatively high margins. A 12-month grounding is an extremely optimistic scenario and we are expecting the ungrounding to creep up by an additional 3-6 months to allow for recertification and training. In future reports we will outline scenarios including longer grounding durations. It will show why the cost of the crisis is not something we can pin down with certainty and how influential timing of the recertification is to the cost profile of this crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.