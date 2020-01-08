Cree: The Bright Future

Global tensions have caused some stress in the numbers, which has made the stock a cheap buy.

The business has been gaining traction in next-generation technologies like EVs and 5G, and the future looks bright.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) produces semiconductor wafers made of Silicon Carbide as opposed to the conventional Silicon. Silicon Carbide offers multiple benefits, as shown below, which is the reason behind interest from manufacturers of electric vehicles, power devices, communications infrastructure for 5G, and other industrial infrastructure.

Source: Company's Investor Presentation

In 1991, Cree released the world's first commercial silicon carbide wafer. The company first used it in LEDs, and now, it is the leading supplier for many industries. The company has some big-ticket customers and is betting on converting new customers and increasing use for existing ones.

Source: Company's Investor Presentation

To expand the business further, the company has been investing in efficiency as well as new capacity. Both of these lay the runway for the growth of the firm. Also, Cree acquired Infineon's (OTCQX:IFNNY) RF business in March 2018, which has given a further boost to its capabilities.

Financials

Cree's revenues are currently evenly distributed between Wolfspeed and LED segments, but this does not show the complete picture. The receipts for Wolfspeed have increased in the past years while that for LED products has stayed in the same range.

The surge in Wolfspeed revenues reflects on the increased use of the company's Silicon Carbide technology across industries. EVs and 5G have been gathering pace, and their market is destined to multiply over the next decade.

This surge in use of Wolfspeed is even more beneficial because this segment fetches higher margins than LED products.

The Trade War - Again

Cree is just another company dressed in a questionable future due to the trade war. Last quarter, the company reported a 22% YoY fall in revenue for its LED business. The cocktail of global uncertainties also pulled the gross margins down.

A good portion of the company's revenues was earned in the Chinese market.

Sales in China dropped 6% YoY from FY18 to FY19, while the proportion of total sales reduced from 42% to 34% YoY. The significant change in proportions was because the company saw good growth in other markets, and even better in the European market where sales surged more than 50%.

But there have been negatives too. The gross margin for the LED segment has been around 28% earlier, and it dropped to 19.2% in the last quarter.

For Wolfspeed, revenues took a slight hit as there was a shift in EV subsidies earlier this year. This shift is more permanent in nature. On top of it, a temporary slowdown in automotive sales in China also caused the segment's revenues to be slower. With most of the Chinese cities taking vehicle registration time for EVs to zero, revival in demand can be expected.

The revenues can be sequentially low for the WS business because of a ban on US companies on trading with Huawei. The company itself is expecting a drop in gross margins to 30% on a consolidated basis.

Future Outlook for the Company

Annual consolidated gross margin of around 35% combined with spending of approximately 20% of sales on SG&A and 15% on R&D, does not look good at all. The gross margins have improved YoY on account of the Wolfspeed business gaining momentum, but the bottom line is still rooted in red.

To build expectations, one does not need to think twice about the adoption of EVs, 5G, LEDs, and other applications. With the dominant position the company has in Silicon Carbide, the future does look bright.

But the global turmoil has caused some turbulence in the ticker as well. But, believing in the long-term story for the business, Cree can be a good long-term bet.

Closing Food for Thought

A few years ago, we used to hear from the management that the company was focusing on its LED business. But recently, the limelight has been stolen by a new story altogether.

The Wolfspeed business looks bright today and seems to be driving the company forward. But at the end of FY16, the company agreed to sell it to the German chipmaker Infineon. The transaction did not go through due to national security concerns from the regulators.

The interesting thing here is that the transaction was valued at a mere $850 million at that time. The market capitalization for the company stood around $2.3 Billion at that time. The cash flows from Wolfspeed have multiplied to almost five-fold since then, and even the market expectations have soared.

Even if we consider that the strategic combination of two businesses fetched higher valuations then, Cree has now acquired Infineon's business. As of today, the prospects for the company should bring even higher multiples. The current market capitalization of about $5.5 Billion might look cheap that way.

