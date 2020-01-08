Professional Holding Starts U.S. IPO Effort

PFHD appears to be a well-run bank but net interest margin is under pressure from the ultra-low interest rate environment and there is no planned dividend post-IPO.

The firm is a community bank in the Miami-Dade metro area and seeks to combine with another local bank.

Professional Holding Corp. has filed to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Professional Holding Corp. (OTCPK:PFHD) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates the Professional Bank network of commercial banks located in the Miami-Dade MSA.

PFHD is pursuing a consolidation approach focused on business owners and high net worth individuals but plans no dividend post-IPO.

Other recent community bank IPO stocks haven’t fared well in an ultra-low interest rate environment which produces downward pressure on margins.

Company & Business

Coral Gables, Florida-based Professional was founded to provide a wide range of commercial and individual banking and lending services in the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region of southern Florida.

Management is headed by Daniel Sheehan, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously a real estate investment banker at Walker Dunlop and prior to that, at Cohen Financial.

Earlier in 2019, the firm agreed to acquire and merge with Marquis Bancorp, another Florida Bank with operations in the same Miami-Dade MSA.The combined entity will become the 12th largest independent community bank in Florida and would add three more branches to Professional's existing five branches and four loan production office network.The new company is expected to have $1.6 billion in total assets and has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation for the merger.Management believes that the significant consolidation of community banks specializing in providing local, premium service has created an opportunity for the firm to step into the gap and operate a growing and profitable business.

The chart below shows the sharp drop in the number of community banks in Florida, from approximately 300 in 2005 to 109 in late 2019:

Professional has received at least $76.7 million from investors including BayBoston Capital, EJF Capital, Emerald Advisers, RMB Capital Management, and Stephens Professional Holding.BayBoston Capital intends to sell some of its shares in the IPO.

Market & Growth Plans

The combined entity will seek to grow organically through established marketing efforts as well as through inorganic and opportunistic acquisitions.Professional has opened branches and loan production offices at a faster rate since early 2016.The table below shows Professional Bank's growth history in terms of office/branch openings and deposit growth:

Financial Performance

Professional’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income

Higher net interest income after provision for loan losses

Variable but slightly downward trending net interest margin

No or negative net charge-offs to average loan ratio

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 52,917,000 32.7% 2018 $ 55,990,000 39.4% 2017 $ 40,160,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 36,129,000 21.8% 2018 $ 40,781,000 30.0% 2017 $ 31,368,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 3.46% 2018 3.60% 2017 3.66% Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -0.01% 2018 0.00% 2017 0.00%

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the pro forma combined entity had $185 million in cash and $80 million in borrowings.

IPO Details

Professional intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Its largest shareholder, BayBoston, intends to sell shares into the offering.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. There is no information on a different voting structure for Class B shareholders as of the current filing.

Management has not paid a dividend and does not expect to pay a dividend in the foreseeable future.

A number of community banks that have floated their shares in recent years have paid a dividend upon IPO in the range of 1.5% to 2% per year.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to support our continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, repay all or a portion of the outstanding principal and accrued interest under our secured revolving line of credit with Valley National Bank, N.A., and for general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the revolving line of credit with Valley National Bank, N.A. were primarily used to provide additional capital to Professional Bank to support continued growth and also to cover expenses incurred in connection with entering into the line of credit.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stephens, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Hovde Group.

Commentary

Professional is seeking public market funding for its merger plan with Marquis.

The community bank sector has seen continuous consolidation since the financial crisis as there were likely far too many banks to support economic activity after, so the weakest have been acquired.

I’ve seen a number of other community banks with consolidation plans go public in recent years, so the approach by Professional is not new.

The firm’s pro forma financials show enviable growth but lowered net interest margin, likely a result of lower interest rates overall which tend to put downward pressure on interest margins at banks like Professional.

The market opportunity for a focused approach on businesses and high net worth customers given the bank’s location in the Miami-Dade MSA appears sound.

Florida is experiencing an influx of population, so the demographic trends are certainly in the bank’s favor.

Other community banks that have IPO’d in recent years have fared only moderately after IPO, so I’m not exactly excited about the stock opportunity for PFHD, especially with no planned dividend.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

