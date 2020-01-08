Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Management presents at Citi 2020 Global TMT West Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Citi 2020 Global TMT West Brokers Conference January 8, 2020 1:15 PM ET

Good morning and disclosures are still available at the registration desk. For those of you joining us via the webcast, I'm Mike Rollins covering the communication services and infrastructure categories at Citi Research. I like to welcome back to the conference, the team from Uniti, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace and Bill DiTullio, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you both for joining us today.

Thank you, Michael.

Thanks Mike.

Well, just to kick us off, if you could share with us your key strategic and operating priorities for 2020?

Yes, sure. Let me start with just letter by now. We did post a presentation on our Web site this morning, so I would ask you to encourage you to read that refer to that. And as well as the forward-looking statements included in that presentation.

Now in terms of our priorities are pretty consistent with what we have articulated previously certainly during the last quarter a lot of our focus now and number one is focusing on the Windstream related issues that we have in the ongoing mediation process. So that will continue to be our number one priority until there's a resolution there.

We've also had a big emphasis on continuing during that process during the Windstream bankruptcy process and continue to have very solid operating performance across all of our business units, so we'll be leasing, Uniti Fiber as well as Uniti Towers. And then third I'd say that we're also focused and turning a lot of our focus now to leasing up our existing portfolio. As you know we've had particularly Uniti Fiber we've got a lot of large dark fiber and small cell projects that have either -- were either completed in the fourth quarter or will be completed early in this year. So we're turning our attention to leasing up those assets and then also otherwise trying to optimize our portfolio during this time by optimizing generally that means we are trying to recycle some capital in this market at pretty attractive valuations. You've seen us do that with the Latin America tower portfolio, our ground lease portfolio.

We also saw in our Midwest operations as part of the Bluebird transaction that we did earlier this year and that will continue to be a lot of our focus as well trying to optimize the existing assets that we currently have. So it's probably easier to talk about priorities to physical business unit by business unit and go through those. So let me stop there and I'll let Bill kind of walk through the individual business units.

So, yes starting with Uniti fiber, as Mark mentioned our primary strategy there is going to be leasing up the dark fiber and small cell projects that will be completed by the end of 2019 or we expect to be completed by early 2020. So we're primarily going to be focus on leasing up those large dark fiber small cell projects as 14 in total. Primarily through non-wireless opportunities selling to enterprise wholesale -- through the E-rate program to schools those government types of opportunities.

So if you looked at our bookings activity in the last couple of quarters you'd notice that majority of those bookings activities has been with [indiscernible] opportunities and we expect that trend to continue. So when you look at these incremental opportunities these all have attractive incremental yields that will drive those anchor yields that we target a 5% to 7% on those initial anchor builds. And we've seen that play out to fruition so far. We expect those 5% to 7% initial cash yields to go up into the low teens through this incremental lease up that will have margin profiles of anywhere between 70% to 90% margins.

So that will really be a focus on 2020 is driving that additional lease up in those markets. Those market Mark mentioned too, we're also focused on deemphasizing some of our non-core assets. So we've seen it talked about winding down Talk America, our CELAC business. We expect that to be fully wound down I think by the end of April of this year. And then we've seen some of the other businesses that we've talked about deemphasizing so we have a construction business where we build fiber primarily for DoTs. We don't have use of that fiber. So, again, low margin business and then we also have one-off equipment sales. So, we're not saying, we're not going to continue to sell equipment where equipment has value as part of a strategic bundles of services to customers that has a part there. But these one off again it's unpredictable low margin types of business. So, we've made an effort to deemphasize some of that.

And then again these businesses that we're deemphasizing a lot of them were acquired when we did our prior acquisitions through peg and then through the spin-off through Windstream.

I think another focus of ours at fiber is lowering our capital intensity. So if you look at our capital intensity today it's around 50% as a percentage of Uniti Fibers revenues. And that's really a function of continued to build out these dark fiber and small cell projects that I talked about. But as those start to end -- by the end of earlier this year and as we approach the end of 2020 we expect our capital intensity come down to the mid 30% range. And that's not to say that we're not going to continue to do greenfield builds, we will, we're just not going to 14 at a time we'll do a handful pebbles at the cadence better on those. But also it's a function of leveraging the existing network that we've built with the lease up which requires substantially less CapEx than the anchor builds themselves. That's why we feel we can get the mid 30% range by the end of this year.

So turning to leasing, again our primary focus there will be leveraging the existing assets that we've acquired over the last couple years and start to lease up those assets. So if you recall back in 2018, we acquired Fiber from TPX CableSouth we acquired fiber assets from CenturyLink. And then we entered into an OpCo-PropCo transaction with Macquarie/Bluebird. So on some of those assets we have the rights to lease those assets to the third party. So I think that's will continue to be a focus of ours.

And then, we will continue to pursue other sale leaseback and OpCo-PropCo transactions, but the timing and the size of those will be dependent on where our cost of capital is at that point at any given time.

And then turning over to towers, I'd say the focus there is to continue to build out towers in the U.S. As Mark mentioned we really saw recycle some of our capital very attractive valuations selling off the land portfolio in the ground lease business. But we were continuing to build towers in the U.S. So for 2019, we still expect to build around 240 towers. And then going forward, our goal is to build between 200 to 300 towers per year. Primarily we're building towers today for AT&T. And so that's the level of comfort we know -- we feel comfortable building that level towers given the capital intensity of that business as well.

So I think building out towers and then also start to lease some of very similar economics to the fiber business. So 5% to 7% initial anchor yield and then driving through second tenant driving those incremental yields up to the teens. So we do have MLAs in place with three of the four major wireless carriers today. So I would expect in 2020, you expect to see us ramp up some of the leasing activity as well there.

Great. And if we can turn for a moment to the first priority you described which is resolving the situation with Windstream. Can you just give us an update of where you are in the process and anything that you can share in terms of your latest viewpoints on the situation?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So as you probably know the mediation process is governed by confidentiality so there's very little that I can say about that. What I will say is that, while -- I think everybody read into the cleansing disclosures that the mediation process was technically suspended. I will say that there continues to be a lot of conversation going on among all parties that are involved in the interim bankruptcy process. And we're still working towards and hope to be working towards a negotiated resolution. But that mediation process, there's still a lot of conversations going on and there's very little I could actually say about the process other than that it is ongoing. There's a trial date that is set for early March that's today. There's a couple of other omnibus hearings are scheduled between now and that date. And then there's a few other relevant dates but other than that there's really not a lot that I can say.

In terms of, I think a lot of people have looked at the cleansing disclosures and the proposal that we've set forth in the term sheet that was included there in, I think that's a reasonable framework for how we think about what a resolution might look like from our standpoint. We've always said that we wanted to try to achieve something that was mutually beneficial. I think that's a reasonable framework to kind of indicate how we think about the structure of a mutually beneficial resolution.

Can you describe, I think there is an indication there at a conference, maybe is on your conference call, I can't remember which the venue was that mediation could restart where there might be ongoing conversations between parties that happen that it could have officially restart, has it officially restarted?

Mark Wallace

I would say technically no but there still continues to be a lot of conversations and it can restart, it really just a matter of the mediation [indiscernible] actually just deeming it to have been restarted. But again as I said that I have said previously at other conferences there continues to be a lot of dialogue between all parties in it. And so there continues to be progress being made.

Do you expect to have some kind of resolution, whatever it is in 2020?

Mark Wallace

I don't -- I wouldn't want to really kind of project out exactly the timing of the resolution or what the resolution will look like. I mean we really need to keep most our comments here because of the confidentiality that governs the mediation process not really get into making projections about things at this point.

And if I could, just more of a broader topic that is influenced by this. How do you think about net debt leverage in the future? In the past when we spoke and you made some comments about directionally where you might want to see that over time so based on everything that you've now learned and where you want to take the asset mix, the investment profile, what is appropriate net debt leverage for this company over time?

Mark Wallace

Sure. So let me try to answer this way. I'd say if we get to a resolution we are ensuring that similar to the cleansing proposal, on cleansing term sheet that was included in that document that we'd put forth. I'd say that I would expect us directly to want to reduce leverage from where it is today. So I would expect us to reduce leverage. We would look to increase our credit ratings as well. And we would also look in that instance to also continuing our M&A strategy and continue the M&A strategy to further our diversification strategy that has kind of been on pause during this process.

So I would say the kind of the contingencies there, the large contingency that obviously would be -- when do we get to a resolution as you mentioned earlier was a resolution look like. And then also it depends somewhat in terms of -- how does our business evolve. And we have three business units now, both the towers business, Uniti Fiber business and the Uniti Leasing business. As we as go forward into 2020 and finish our planning cycle and the Windstream situation plays out, we will obviously need to decide based on M&A pipeline where we want to deploy capital and how much we want to deploy in each one of those business units. They clearly have different levels of capital intensity as it's well articulated the fiber capital density will come down this year relative to where it would expand as those projects are completed.

At the same time the Uniti Leasing business we've continued to see deploy capital into that business. I think we'll continue deploy substantial amounts of capital into that business and it has very different financial profile it's a long term leases generally with most every lease rates have been in the 9% plus range. There's a lot of different ways you can build in different growth factors above and beyond just the escalator into those transactions. I think there's a large opportunity set there. And its generally next to 100% EBITDA margin business doesn't consume a lot of CapEx. In the CapEx generally consumes with a Bluebird transaction it's growth capital to continue into that and it really doesn't require any work capital from our standpoint. So it's a different business model and we really like Uniti Leasing business. And as far as I know it's proprietary. I don't know anybody else who's actually doing that model as well.

And if there's questions just please push your microphone in the light of the line and we will get you involved in the conversation. I'm thinking back to that term sheet and if we just take your side of the column the Uniti proposal, it talked about finding some tenant improvement capital. How do you look at that CapEx is that like an annual ongoing investment that Uniti would just make out of cash flow from operations or is that something where you would want to pre-fund that somehow and kind of just process that differently than what typically would happen in these recurring investments that you're describing whether it's in leasing or fiber or towers?

Mark Wallace

Right. So just [indiscernible] so what my Mike's describing is, in the term sheet it was in the cleansing materials that we had filed we had part of our proposal -- a large part of it was to -- what was referred to in there as I remember it was TCI in a capital improvement. So essentially what it was that we put forth a proposal to where we would invest capital to build -- to build overbuild Windstream uses existing networks in their markets. That we would invest and build a new fiber networks in those markets. And then that network as the new -- the new network would be leased to Windstream.

Now the reason we put it forward and the reason we think that's a good framework for a mutually beneficial transaction here is the fact that it allows us to continue invest in our fiber network, it improves our network over time, its new fiber that went into projects that we would underwrite along with Windstream. And then for Windstream they need to continue to invest and have -- expand their fiber network, so they would have access to that, an exclusive access through a leasing arrangement and that would help -- we would expect that would help their business trajectory. That would also help over time that would help their credit profile as well. And so I think that would help them along with whatever leverage and credit ratings they target coming out of bankruptcy. I think it makes them a healthier tenant, it has us investing in new fiber networks that are good for our business and exactly core to our business.

And then the other part of it that we tried to consider as well is we want to make sure that whatever we put forward we would have to write in all likelihood, we would expect to go to the capital markets whether those be public or private in order to raise capital to invest in those in those fiber builds. And when we did that we want to make sure that we have an attractive investment thesis for investors to provide capital to us. So we try to think of those things you'll see some of that reflected in the economics, some of that is also reflected in some of the terms of the lease as well. And so that was with the -- that was our proposal.

So to your point, I do think that if we did reach an agreement that was similar to what we had suggested in that proposal that we would go to the capital markets either public or private in order to raise the capital to fund those investments. Alternatively, we also as I mentioned earlier, we have had several events with recycled capital from existing assets and that's a possibility as well.

And speaking of which there's been -- going back in time there are press reports about maybe some of the things that you may be considering on. Some smaller or larger capital recycling opportunities came frame for us just what might be low hanging fruit or opportunities for you to recycle further capital within the company, maybe size it a little bit.

Mark Wallace

Yes. Some of the opportunities that we have it's hard to kind of articulate them prior to having something we announce that sometimes in many cases they're actually opportunistic. As I've indicated we have discussions with strategics as well as financial drivers, other infrastructure fund to the private sources of capital, private investors and so many of these opportunities grow out of those conversations. And so in some cases they are -- in some cases they're planned or transactions that we plan and in some cases are opportunistic meaning that they somebody else brings the idea to us and we continue to have those.

I guess one of the things I did mention is, the other thing that we have on our priority list as well that we don't talk about quite as much and haven't during the Windstream bankruptcy as we can -- even though we haven't been executing on large scale M&A like we had previously as we continue to keep our M&A pipeline active. So certainly there continues to be a lot of opportunities for us in the M&A pipeline as you know most of our transactions have always been proprietary transactions and we still have those and can work though. So that to the extent that we get to a resolution we can continue to diversify our portfolio as we had previously.

And just because of the complicated nature of the bankruptcy process as well as the litigation that you're involved with. So you have the trial date you mentioned. You mentioned that you're still talking. Parties are still talking. Are there any other procedural or legal issues that you're dealing with as part of the Windstream bankruptcy that would either be an opportunity for Uniti to kind of get through this in a way that you like or there are risks where there these other things going on that investors should just pay attention to because no one may know how they're going to work out.

Mark Wallace

So I mean it's hard to really, I'd say probably answer that question and cover everything there's light going on in both the bankruptcy process, litigation process, there's a lot of motions being made in the court as motions, stipulations so kind of hard to cover all that here in the short time period. I would encourage everybody in that score just to read the court documents and the filings a lot of the court proceedings are actually available on audio, so you can listen to them, if you so desire and read transcripts. So I'd encourage you to do that.

Any other questions before we move on back to some of the business units. So moving back to the business units on the tower side how is co-loca, it's an emerging part of your business, but how is co-location going. You mentioned the three or four MLA agreements that you have and what kind of pace are you able to lease up additional tenants on the towers?

Bill DiTullio

Yes, Mike. So we have a [indiscernible] place with three of the four major wireless carriers today. And I would expect -- we're still in the very early innings of leasing that up. So if you look at our tenancy ratio today and you exclude some of the non-traditional towers that we acquired and we did the Hunt towers from Windstream, we did that transaction, our tendency ratio today is about 1.1x. So we're still -- with most of our towers just have the anchor tenant on there.

When you look at our lease a potential I would expect in 2020, it's a moveable pie have more on this when we give our 2020 guidance for next year when we report our fourth quarter earnings. But I would expect the lease up to start to ramp up this year. We did see a little bit of lease up in 2019. I think it was about $400,000 of annualized MRR, I was expecting it to increase it from there going forward in 2020 and beyond. But it does take time to leasing up these towers and it's not like every tower we build for AT&T today is going to have a second tenant on it. So we look at it from a portfolio approach. So when we -- when we go to look to build towers right not only we're looking at just from a feasibility engineering standpoint, but we are also looking at more buildings towers. What is the least of potential? So there may be some towers that we're building that we only have one tenant, but we want to make sure that we are leasing up and if those towers are to reach to get to that mid -- low to mid teens yield over the next couple of years when we have build these towers, so what we believe the fullest potential is.

And you described some of the fiber assets that you now have in your marketing and you bought these some these assets from other companies. What do you find Uniti is able to do with these assets that maybe the old owners maybe didn't do as well or didn't do it all to drive incremental leasing on your portfolio.

Bill DiTullio

Yes. So when you look at the assets we acquired so our first acquisition was Peg Bandwidth back at 2016. They had network in the Northeast, Midwest and the Southeast. And then our fall on transaction after that was Tower Cloud and they primarily had Fiber in the Southeast and they were building on one of the dark fiber projects they were undertaking in Florida at that time.

And then you look at 2017 when we acquired Hunt and Southern Line was the biggest acquisition today in fiber. And it was primarily located in Louisiana. And their specialty was any rate sell into schools and then Southern Light had a very nice fiber network in the southeast that basically spanned from almost East Texas all the way to Northern Florida. So when you put all that together what we've now created and what we now have is a very large dense owned fiber network in the Southeast and that has been our primary focus of development of new projects as [indiscernible].

And to take it a step further, we primarily outbreak in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets within the Southeast. So we're not competing in the Tier 1, the NFL type studies, we're focusing more on rural suburban types. So some of these markets have been underserved. When you look at the competitive nature of these markets, the most time you're dealing maybe with the local regional fiber provider and [ILAC] [ph] that's there. So now with the scale that we've created and being able to add these networks and become more fully integrated, we really we have a scalable network in the Southeast where we can leverage that network and continue to add-on lease up. And we can bring competitive products into those areas at competitive prices. And we feel that we will at least earn our market share more in those markets.

Mark Wallace

I think just to add on with those and I think the other thing that he alluded to is that now Uniti Fiber now offers a full suite of services whether it be fiber backhaul or small cell e-rate, we serve you know military installations. We also have an enterprise business wholesale business. So each one of those companies that we previously acquired did not have a full suite of services. So what we've done is we really have built a platform company that does have a full suite of services to Bill's point. That's a regional operator concentrated in the Southeast and then really focus on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

And just to kind of elaborate also that's in contrast to be leasing these are really two distinct businesses both fiber focus that Uniti leasing is totally different, it's more. Whereas Uniti Fiber has design, construction, operation capabilities across a full suite of products and is regionally focused. Uniti Leasing is really a partially business where we own the asset but we lease it, somebody else operates the assets. It's not regionally concentrated. It can't be a nationwide footprint. And so, they're really totally different businesses that we operate.

And like I said I think when you're leasing it as far as we know it's a totally proprietary business it's not being offered anywhere else.

Well, if you were to measure what you paid for the assets and then you look at the capital that you've added and in the numerator you look at where now the EBITDA has gotten to? Have you been able to compress the acquisition multiple from the initial purchase to where we are today?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So those businesses has -- let me try to answer your question this way. Those businesses have performed very well relative to our expectations. And part of that is you probably know the integration on those businesses has been -- has gone very well. We've exceeded all of our cost savings and other synergy opportunities that we had early identified pretty much all that now is behind us. There's still a little bit left to do on off-net or on-net savings that we'll still be able to realize going into 2020.

But I don't why the integration is going well. I think our customer service has gone well we've continued to invest in the infrastructure of the business itself whether it be adding additional people. We've also invested in the underlying systems for both cell support and deployment. So I think the businesses the investment thesis that we had it's turned out very well. Think we've had good execution from our from our teams.

And when you think of just what you've done with the triple net leases at Uniti Leasing business. One of the interesting things that came out of the tax reform was this idea that at some point interest deductibility may have a limit to it. Has that opened the door specifically to more conversations about sale leasebacks and leasing on your platform because it's a way to turn leverage and interest expense into a leasing expense? And improve the tax efficiency for companies that want to have higher kind of philosophical leverage to themselves.

Mark Wallace

Right. So I can't point you to any transaction I would say that was really a key reason why we won the transaction or is really important to our counterparty. You're exactly right though that rent that isn't subject to the limit as opposed to the interest deductibility alone. So that can be useful in the future and it may be useful in the future. We have had conversations with counterparties about it as we've entered into transactions. But I wouldn't really say at this point I can't identify any transaction that probably wouldn't have been otherwise done because of that factor but that it is something that people do consider.

And as you had investor conversations over the last few months, what do you feel is the most underappreciated part of the Uniti story.

Mark Wallace

I'd say the opportunity that we have in some of the -- particularly the -- I'd say Uniti Leasing business and Uniti Fiber business over time is probably not really well appreciated by all investors. So as I said I think the Uniti Leasing business is something that we really started from scratch. And so I think you'll see more and more as deploying capital into that business. I think the OpCo-PropCo transaction that we did when Macquarie serves as a -- will serve as a good template for us to do additional transactions similar to that in the future.

And then I think also on the Uniti Fiber business I think again we've deployed a lot of capital into new builds over the last few years since we acquired these businesses and I think people probably under appreciate that that now that we're going to be soon through that investment phase we can start realizing the benefits of those investments by leasing it up. And as I said that's what we're focused on. So I think both of those, I think people probably having understood the Uniti Leasing business as well, but have focused on a lot more since Macquarie transaction and probably really haven't seen us -- had seen us focusing on the investment cycle Uniti Fiber but not yet completely.

You think both of those businesses as when you think of the future operations of Uniti and the range of scenarios that could emerge, do you view both leasing and fiber as critical and strategic to your future?

Mark Wallace

Yes. I think that Uniti long-term wants to be -- long term holders of communication infrastructure assets. What form, which structure those things may evolve over time just as it has now with Uniti Lease I think with Uniti Fiber. But we want to be a long-term holders of communication infrastructure assets primarily fiber.

And you dabbled in Latam for a few years, Mexico. Are you committed to being more of a domestic infrastructure company or do you have global aspirations over time?

Mark Wallace

I think right now we're focused on U.S. sort of focus on domestic at this point. Someday that may change but right now our focus is the U.S.

And as you look at the capital investment side, one of the hard things I think for investors has been trying to contemplate fiber AFFO because you have a portion of the CapEx that's like truly maintenance. But then there is a portion of the CapEx that's for churn replacement because fiber churn is different than tower churn for example. Can you frame what the annual revenue churn in total is for the fiber business and how you contemplate that capital to kind of keep that totality of fiber revenue flat in any given year?

Bill DiTullio

Yes. So you look at our churn, you look at the third quarter our churn was about 1% and we expect turn to be at similar level for the fourth quarter. So that would return to the full year at that 0.9, of the churn 0.9 to 1%.

So, we look at those churn levels, the way we think about it Mike is this is that, maintenance CapEx is about 2% to 3% of Uniti Fibers revenues. We view the term replacement CapEx as being a couple percentage points on top of that. So it's not very material. Most of the CapEx that we're spending today in fiber is for the success based CapEx for these dark fiber small cell projects still for 2019. We expect net success based CapEx of about 150 million which put us at that close to a little bit below 50% capital intensity and again that will come down over the course of 2020 and eventually trend towards the mid 30 percent range.

And going forward I think given the leveled lease up and leveled greenfield projects that we will probably pursue. Being in that 30% to 35% capital intensity range is probably the right way to think about it over the medium to long-term.

So that you're doing point 0.9 to 1% per month, so is it 11% to 12% annual churn?

Bill DiTullio

That's right.

And so to replace that 11% to 12%, it's the 2% to 3% maintenance and just a couple of percentage points.

Bill DiTullio

Yes. So again, we're going to be leveraging the existing network. And when you add on another customer, your customer plays or customer goes off. There may be some additional CapEx, but it will be materially lower than to build a new greenfield built.

Right. So as we're pushing through from the beginning of the year onward over the next 12 months is there anything else you'd like investors to keep in mind?

Mark Wallace

I don't think so. That we've kind of done a good job of covering what our priorities are right now. Obviously we're still going through our -- haven't quite finished up our planning, going forward for 2020, we'll get that done and then we'll have additional guidance to give you on our next earnings call. I think that would cover the key priorities for now.

Mike Rollins

Mark Wallace

Well, I think I indicated earlier that if we're able to come to a resolution with Windstream that similar to our cleansing disclosures that we had then I would expect us to be in the capital markets after that partly to fund some of the capital that we need for the TCI commitments I mentioned earlier. But probably also -- to also continue our diversification strategy as well as I mentioned earlier we could do to keep our in the M&A pipeline fresh. And so I would expect we'd have some things to do on that front as well.

Thank you for your time.

Mark Wallace

Yes. Thank you.

