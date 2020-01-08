The Markets Continue To Perform Surprisingly Well (Technically Speaking For 1/8)

Do we need to start worrying about Brexit stress again? According to the Financial Times, the EU Commission's President warned the UK that any trade deal would have to adhere to EU rules to allow a level playing field between the two regions. This implies that the UK would have to adopt or maintain EU rules and procedures, which the UK inherently rejected with Brexit. Preventing other countries from leaving the union provides the EU with an added incentive to make negotiations difficult and the final agreement less-than-generous. Don't read too much into public statements at this point: what we're currently seeing is pre-negotiation posturing. That doesn't take away from the inherent problems associated with this complex break-up, however. It's likely that over the next 12 months, we'll have an increased possibility of headline risk caused by the diplomatic effort to divorce two large economies.

Unlike the manufacturing sector, the US service economy is strong. The latest ISM services number was 55 with 11/18 industries growing. The sub-indexes for production, employment, and new orders continue to expand. The anecdotal comments are largely positive. Here is a sampling (emphasis added):

"Growth remains steady. While late-year pricing-increase proposals were either flat or in the low single digits, most have been mitigated." (Accommodation & Food Services)

"Our company's production, sales and purchasing [activities] are back to normal. Maintenance, planned and otherwise, is driving the usual necessity for spare parts." ( Mining )

) "New prospects have improved this month, although continuing uncertainty is causing clients to delay confirmation." (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

"Budgets and business accelerating." (Public Administration)

It's beginning to look like the manufacturing slowdown will remain contained, subtracting from growth but not causing an outright recession.

So far, global markets are holding up under the increased international pressure: Above are 12 ETFs that I follow which track the major equity indexes around the globe. None have taken a major hit from the increased US-Iranian hostilities. That probably indicates that traders have concluded that we're in a minor, tit-for-tat exchange and not at the beginning of a major military confrontation.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Good news considering the backdrop. Large-caps led the way higher: the QQQ, OEF, DIA, and SPY each gained over 0.5%. Smaller-caps also rose. The Treasury market sold off. This is a remarkable "risk-on" bid. The sector performance table is great. Aggressive sectors led the market higher: tech gained a little more than 1%, communications services were up 0.71%, and financials rose 0.59%. Healthcare -- a defensive sector that is one of the larger SPY components -- was number 3.

The charts show a very resilient market. Let's start with the SPY: Start on January 6: after gapping lower at the open, prices rallied, ending the day on a high. They trended sideways yesterday. Prices spiked higher on the president's address to the nation. They had a second rally in the mid-afternoon but sold off sharply at the close. Still, we're up about four points since Monday. Meanwhile, the IEF has been trending lower since gapping higher on Monday's open. It sold off at the news conference and trended lower for the remainder of the session, only catching a bid in the closing minutes.

And the charts for the major sectors are strong. Tech has been trending higher all week, as have ... ... communication services and .... ... industrials.

Overall, things could be a whole lot worse. It's not unheard of for the market to sell off sharply during periods of heightened international stress, especially when it's occurring in the Middle East. Instead, the markets have held steady.

That's a good place to say have a good night.

