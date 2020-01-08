Regional Situation Does Not Augur Well For PAK ETF

The recent regional political and security situation could have a material impact on Global X Funds - Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK). This, coupled with other events, warrants for a revision in the conviction level related to this ETF. This article enumerates such factors and explains their potential impact on the performance of PAK. In light of current scenario, short to medium-term risks related to this ETF have increased.

Highlights of PAK ETF

The investments of the fund are in the following equity securities:

Global X Funds - Global X MSCI Pakistan is, as of this writing, trading at an NAV of $7.71 with a P/E ratio of 8.37 and P/B ratio of 1.10 Further, the following are the characteristics of the fund:

On the risk side, the fund has the following risk stats:

Current security situation has threatened Pakistan's oil supplies

Pakistan imports 59 percent of its crude oil from United Arab Emirates and the remaining 41 percent from Saudi Arabia. The circle in the illustration below marks the sea route through which all the crude oil supplies pass. Therefore, in the event of any escalation, the cargo ships and oil tankers will not be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a sharp rise in internal crude oil prices and blockage of oil supply to Pakistan.

Through various measures, Pakistan was able to curtail its current account deficits. But, as the price elasticity of oil demand is very inelastic, the rise in oil price will inevitably have an adverse impact on the current account balance of the country. Further, as I have mentioned in my previous articles, the trend in the current account balance has a high and positive correlation with the performance of the equity market of Pakistan; as such, PAK ETF is expected to take a hit.

Further, the coal prices have also shot up, and this is a key input for cement companies. Cement companies constitute ~10 percent of PAK ETF. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that Pakistan also imports a substantial quantity of LNG from Oman in order to mitigate the gas shortage. And, LNG tankers also pass through Iran's sea lines of communication.

Strategy for investors

Given the above-mentioned scenario, I believe PAK ETF is expected to see a dip in its price until nearby relations go back to the status quo. Therefore, I am downgrading from a "Very bullish" case to "bullish" only. However, a high risk-taking investor can seize this opportunity by buying this ETF at a lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.