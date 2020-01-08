Platinum Weekly: Recent Sell-Off Provides A Buying Opportunity

As such, we believe that the friendly macro backdrop for gold should act as a tailwind to PPLT. This fits with our study of seasonal patterns.

The rising correlation of platinum and its complex since November 2019 suggests that platinum prices should be more responsive to macro dynamics.

We believe that the weakness in platinum is exaggerated and likely to prove temporary.

The platinum price has come under heavy downward pressure since January 6, while the rest of precious metals has proven to be relatively stable.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lens of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

The platinum price has come under heavy downward pressure since January 6, while the rest of precious metals has proven to be relatively stable. Although the dollar is on the rise (most notably against the South African rand) and long-term US real rates are moving higher, we believe that the weakness in platinum is exaggerated and likely to prove temporary.

The rising correlation of platinum and its complex since November 2019 suggests that platinum prices should be more responsive to macro dynamics. As such, we believe that the friendly macro backdrop for gold should act as a tailwind to PPLT. This corroborates our seasonality analysis.

Consequently, we expect PPLT to reach $103 per share in Q1-20.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million, and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted remarkably their net long position in Nymex platinum by 284 koz over December 24-31, representing 6% of OI and 4% of global supply. This marked the largest weekly pace of spec buying since October. The Nymex platinum spot price rallied by 1.9% over the corresponding period.

Last December, non-commercials lifted their net long exposure to Nymex platinum by 832 koz, representing 17% of OI or 10% of global supply. The platinum spot price rallied by 4.2% over the corresponding period.

Platinum's spec positioning is now stretched on the long side, with a net spec length at an all-time high (in terms of contracts) and close to a historical high in terms of OI.

This suggests to us that speculative buying pressure is likely to be limited in the course of 2020. In the very short term, however, speculative buying pressure could run a little further until a peak is reached.

Implications for PPLT: We believe that the wave of spec buying could continue in the very short term but unlikely to be sustainable in the longer term. As such, we are bullish on PPLT in the next three months but cautious beyond a 3-month horizon.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought just 4 koz of platinum last week, after buying 41 koz in the prior week. This marked a third straight week of ETF inflows.

The positive macro backdrop for gold should indirectly support ETF demand for platinum.

In addition, platinum remains deeply underpriced to palladium, with platinum up just 9% since 2016 (vs: palladium +147% over the same period). This could suggest that ETF trends in 2019 will continue into 2020, namely - positive ETF flows in platinum and negative ETF flows in palladium.

Implications for PPLT: We expect stronger ETF inflows into platinum in the coming weeks, which should boost the platinum spot price, which in turn should push PPLT higher.

Seasonality

Our study shows that Q1 is, on average, the best quarter for the platinum price performance in the course of the year.

Over 2002-2019, the platinum spot price delivered an average performance of +8.3% in Q1, a median performance of +9%, a minimum performance of -5%, and a max performance of +28%.

Over 2002-2019, the platinum spot price delivered a Q1-loss only in 2015. The strongest Q1-gain (+28%) was seen in 2008.

Platinum's seasonal patterns are therefore very constructive in the first quarter.

Implications for PPLT: The friendly seasonality for platinum prices is bullish for PPLT. We would be inclined to buy any dips in PPLT.

Closing thoughts

The friendly macro backdrop for gold should act as a tailwind to PPLT in the months ahead considering that platinum prices are increasingly more sensitive to macro-dynamics since mid-November.

Although we contend that the spec positioning is stretched on the long side, further speculative buying pressure is likely in the immediate term until a peak is reached. In addition, ETF investors are likely to add to their positions in light of the constructive macro and the relatively cheap price of platinum.

Our Q1-20 target for PPLT is at $103 per share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.