Based on our model, we value Saras around EUR 2.00 per share, which implies a 38% upside in our base scenario.

Regulations on shipping fuel being brought in by the IMO (International Maritime Organization) next year will offer a reprieve for many refiners.

After twelve months, the EVP Portfolio returned 31.1% while our benchmark returned 14.9%.

Before discussing our idea, we want to do a recap of our EVP Portfolio.

In 2019, the top five performing ideas were:

Due to the nature of our portfolio (value-oriented), most of the long positions will need time before the market understands the true value.

Since our portfolio is 100% invested (150% considering the short position), we do not hold cash but we try to keep in the portfolio the best idea available in the European market.

For this reason, after twelve months we decided to close some positions. While we still believe those companies are undervalued, we found companies with a higher upside this time.

On the long side, we closed below positions:

Ticker Profit 3I Infrastructure (INFCF) 10,59% CE2 118,71% BOOT 20,60% Ocean Wilsons (OTC:OCWSF) -18,29% Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) -6,01% Average 25,12%

We decided to replace them with five new companies and increase the position in Saras which we will talk about later in our article.

Name Ticker Saras OTC:SAAFF Maire OTC:MTRCY Royal Mail OTCPK:ROYMF UnipolSai OTC:FDIAY DPA DPA NV Aste ASTe SA

On the short side we made below changes:

Ticker Profit Position JTWO -10,47% Closed SXX 84,06% Closed PURP 33,69% Closed OCI (OTC:OCINF) Open Mediawan SA Open Basic-Fit (OTCPK:BSFFF) Open

Saras: minimal downside given the actual valuation

Note: All currency figures are in Euros if not stated

Operating in the energy sector since 1962, the Saras Group (OTC:SAAFF, OTCPK:SAAFY) is one of the leading independent operators in the European refining industry.

Saras SpA is a processor of crude oil and marketer and distributor of petroleum by-products. Refining operations are conducted at facilities located near the Mediterranean Sea. The majority of the refineries' production is medium and light distillates with low environmental impact (mainly diesel and gasoline). Products are sold primarily on Spanish and Italian markets. Additional services include wind farm operations, and engineering and scientific research services.

The entire European industry faced a downturn between 2009 and 2014. Several factors caused this decline:

High crude prices, low availability of heavy sour crudes, falling products demand in Europe, refining overcapacity, strong competition, low crack spreads and tight light-heavy products differentials.

In 2015, a new market cycle started. This was clear also through SAAFF's margins as you can see in the Exhibit 2.

Exhibit 1: Yearly EMC margin - Source: Saras’ investor presentation 2019

What is next? Regulations on shipping fuel being brought in by the IMO (International Maritime Organization) next year will offer a reprieve for many refiners. The rules, which cap sulfur content in shipping fuels at 0.5% from the start of January, are expected to boost demand for so-called distillate fuels, replacing dirtier fuel oil. This means, at least another two years of good revenue and margins for the European refining company. The changes linked to the first effects of the IMO-Marpol VI regulation are having very significant impacts on the fuel oil market. In particular, in recent weeks the price of fuel oil with a high sulfur content has fallen in high percentages in the yields of the refinery modeled by Emc (equal to approximately 8.5%) which, on the contrary, the SAAFF refinery does not produce.

As many investors know, the refining and marketing segment in the oil industry is less sensitive to the oil price. In particular, when the crude oil price is high, refining companies are less profitable and vice versa. High crude prices raise the cost of the refiners’ raw goods, but some of this can be passed along to consumers.

Exhibit 2: Historical Data - Source: Annual Report. Crude oil Price in U.S. dollars per barrel

Exhibit 3: Historical Correlation - Source: Author’s work

Based on World Bank projection, we see an average crude oil price of $62 per barrel in the next ten years. This projection is not significant due to the high volatility and difficult-to-forecast oil prices over horizons.

Nonetheless, we decide to use this data just as a starting point.

Exhibit 4: Average Crude Oil Price Projections - Source: Knoema.com

With a price of $62 per barrel, SAAFF will have around 3.2% in operating margin.

To value SAAFF we decided to use the earnings power value method (already discussed here) and the multiple.

Exhibit 5: Earnings Power Value – Source: Author’s work

We repeated our exercise for different crude oil prices:

Exhibit 6: Summary Earnings Power Value with different scenarios – Source: Author’s work

As you can see from Exhibit 5, SAAFF makes profits until the crude oil price reaches $85 per barrel (based on ten years of historical correlation).

Given the lack of moat and the low size of the company (EUR 1.4b), we believe that SAAFF cannot sustain a higher operating profit than 1% in the long term. For this reason, we decided to use 1% as base case scenario, which gives us a price of EUR 2 per share. Considering that the company is trading at EUR 1.45 per share, this implies a 38% upside in our base scenario.

NB: much higher volume of the shares is traded on the Italian exchange under the ticker “SRS.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAAFF, SAAFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.