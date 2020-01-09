AT&T: Not A Friendly Deal

HBO Max is likely to miss 2021 targets of boosting revenues by $1 billion leading to higher losses for the SVOD.

On January 1, AT&T (NYSE:T) started paying up to $100 million per year for the rights to stream Friends without even having the hit show on a streaming service to attract paying customers. The strategy continues to question the path for HBO Max and the investment picture for the wireless and media giant.

Source: CNBC

Not Such A Friendly Deal

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscribers lose access to the comedy show after paying $100 million to stream the 236 episodes in 2019. WarnerMedia is now paying a total of anywhere from $400 million to $500 million to stream the TV show.

The problem here is the zero-sum game for WarnerMedia, Netflix and other streaming services. NBC picked up the The Office for an estimated $500 million starting in 2021 while Netflix snapped up Seinfeld. The only winners are the original content creators, which is increasingly becoming the streaming leaders and not HBO.

Even worse, Netflix suggests the vast majority of their popular 2019 shows were original content. One might wonder whether hit shows like Friends and The Office were fillers for viewers looking to kill time. How many people actually signed up for Netflix in order to solely stream these shows? Such moves are usually reserved for original content like new movies or acclaimed series. Source: Los Angeles Times

The shows like Friends and The Office were the top streamed on Netflix in 2018, but nobody wins with the deck shuffling at a clip of $100 million per year on dated content. None of the services appear to have an advantage here with the old content, while Netflix has overwhelmingly impressive new content from Murder Mystery to Stranger Things 3 to The Witcher.

Another key problem for HBO Max in their desperation to compete in the streaming wars was to pile on deals for Big Bang Theory and South Park. Both deals are set to cost over $500 million on top of the Friends deal.

Variety made a point that WarnerMedia is loading up on old content at exactly the wrong time. The industry is being flooded by over 700 new shows from Netflix, and SVOD services will be fed by original content going forward.

But some industry watchers say these gargantuan price tags for licensed content likely mark a unique point in history, not an ongoing trend, thanks to a confluence of factors that may never again occur as peak TV and the so-called streaming wars converge.

So, while HBO is feeding on old content, Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are loading up on new content. Bloomberg estimates the three services will combine to spend an insane $33 billion on content in 2020. Disney (DIS), AT&T via HBO and Comcast (CMCSA) via Peacock are only spending $6 billion.

Fading Subscription Targets

My biggest concern with HBO Max is the service fails to drive the expected new subscriptions. AT&T already has weak forecasts, and nothing about how the SVOD is starting out provides any additional confidence HBO Max can add 16 million subs in the first five years.

Source: AT&T WarnerMedia Day 2019

HBO not growing the content budget has helped free cash flows, but the company is set to pay the piper with the launch delayed until May. HBO is already a streaming service with the potential to grow subs, and it hasn't occurred.

In the last quarter, HBO revenues were up 10.6% to only $1.8 billion due mainly to international revenues, while subscription revenues were up a minimal 1.1%. Total WarnerMedia revenues were actually down 4.4% for the quarter, highlighting the problem with the media company before even entering the streaming wars in May.

Source: AT&T Q3'19 investor briefing

The HBO Max service is adding WarnerMedia content, but the company already has a streaming service so the consumer response should be muted. Disney didn't even have a streaming service, but Disney+ has potentially already added up to 25 million subs.

By the time HBO Max is finally launched, the new services of Disney+ and Apple TV+ will already be established alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. For this reason, investors should expect for HBO Max to miss subscriber targets.

AT&T will lose more than expected on the service and end up needing to bump up the content budget at the cost of cash flows. HBO Max could easily lose far in excess of the $1 billion already forecast by the company. The additional 4 million annual subs by 2021 are supposed to add in the range of $1 billion in annual revenues, and AT&T has a good chance of seeing losses surge by this amount.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T appears stuck in building a streaming service based on the legacy model of relying on old content, while the business is shifting before the company can even launch HBO Max. For this reason, AT&T is likely to miss internal estimates tied to the HBO Max launch and overall corporate goals trapping the stock below $42.50.

The stock offers about 8.3% upside, and when combined with a 5.3% dividend yield, a total return of 13.6% over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.