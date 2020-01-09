AmerisourceBergen: Consolidation Ending Soon

The first wealth is health.



- Ralph Waldo Emerson

When health is an issue, we look for help. AmerisourceBergen (ABC) strives to shape the healthcare delivery industry by putting people first. A global corporation, it competes in one of the most promising sectors in terms of prospective growth for the years to come - health systems, pharmacies, physician practices, manufacturers, and animal health.

A KPMG research paper titled “Healthcare 2030” reveals the potential ahead. In the United States, the older population is expected to grow from 35 million to 74 million of the total population. That's a 21% increase. Longer-term trends project that people older than 65 will comprise a quarter of the US population by 2060. Moreover, the national healthcare industry is expected to reach 19% share of GDP by 2023. In 1960, it was only 5%.

Moreover, the same study shows that the number of people with three or more chronic diseases will reach 83.4 million in 2030, compared to only about 30 million in 2015. Costs are predicted to rise too - heart disease costs will triple by 2030 to 17% of total US spending on healthcare.

The US numbers aren't unique. While lagging the health-adjusted life expectancy (mean 72 years), it leads in total pharmaceutical spending per capita and in spending on governance. If we apply the US growth ratios discussed earlier to the other high-income countries presented below, the potential global growth becomes evident.

With a history of more than a hundred years in pharmaceutical sourcing and wholesale distribution, AmerisourceBergen stands to benefit from these trends. It operates as the backbone of the healthcare supply chain, recently spreading its wings in the global market. It ships 3 million products every day and has over 150 offices worldwide.

A bold move in 2015 is expected to produce lucrative results too - the company entered the animal health industry by acquiring MWI Veterinary Supply. Coincidence or not, that's about the moment its share price began to consolidate.

While the overall stock market pushed to new highs, AmerisourceBergen took its time to consolidate on a horizontal pattern. The $100 level seems to be a psychological one.

Coming back to the animal health line of business, the global market size was valued at $44.74 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2026. The projected growth in the United States speaks of itself for why AmerisourceBergen entered the industry.

Moreover, a paper by Grand View Research reveals impressive trends for the industry - the total population will reach 9.7 billion in 2015, rising from 7.3 billion in 2019.

AmerisourceBergen has made yet another bold bet. It strongly believes in the promise of biosimilars to deliver cost savings across healthcare. Biosimilars are agents highly similar, but not identical, to a licensed biologic agent. Biosimilars have the potential to save the US healthcare system $44.2 billion over the next ten years - AmerisourceBergen offers solutions to increase access to these emerged therapies.

The company posted $45.6 billion in revenues at the end of its Q4 2019 fiscal year (September 2019), growing 5.4% YoY, with gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 2.6%. It also pays a quarterly dividend - a growing one, reaching $0.4 in November 2019.

Challenges do exist. Stiff competition from other major industry players like Cardinal Health (CAH), McKesson (MCK), or Owens & Minor (OMI), is not going to go away anytime soon. The one company to use technology as an enabler of consumer-based healthcare will ultimately lead the pack. Technologies like artificial intelligence are expected to be used in 90% of US hospitals by 2025 - a new way to differentiate future investments from the competition?

The last four years’ consolidation reveals a pennant in the making - a bullish formation with an impressive measured move. But before jumping on the long side, the $100 psychological level must give way. It’ll put pressure on further advances, as the pennant’s measured move points to a minimum $155 target, while $70 should act as invalidation level.

Strong industry potential growth, hefty quarterly dividend, and bullish technical pattern - a dangerous combination for AmerisourceBergen bears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.