Vanguard Utilities ETF: Slow Growth And Expensive Valuation

ETF Overview

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) owns a portfolio of U.S. utility stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index. Stocks in VPU’s portfolio are considered defensive stocks as they tend to generate stable and predictable cash flows. These stocks appear to be more expensive than their historical averages now. Given its modest growth outlook and expensive valuation, we feel investors should patiently wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

VPU’s portfolio consists of moaty stocks

VPU’s portfolio consists of 68 stocks and its top-10 holdings represent about 53% of the total portfolio. A large portion of these stocks’ revenues derive from its regulated utilities. Therefore, these stocks are stocks with moats since competitions are limited. As can be seen from the table below, 9 out of 10 stocks are either narrow or wide moat stocks according to Morningstar’s research. Since majority of these companies’ revenues are derived from businesses that provides essential services (e.g. electricity transmission and generation, natural gas delivery, etc.), they generate stable and often predictable cash flows. As a result, these companies tend to pay a large portion of their earnings back to their shareholders through dividend payments. Therefore, this sector is often considered a bond proxy sector.

Top 10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF NextEra Energy (NEE) Narrow 11.3% Dominion Energy (D) Wide 6.9% Duke Energy (DUK) Narrow 6.5% Southern Co. (SO) Narrow 6.3% American Electric Power (AEP) Narrow 4.5% Exelon Corp. (EXC) Narrow 4.3% Sempra Energy (SRE) Narrow 4.1% Xcel Energy (XEL) Narrow 3.2% Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Narrow 3.0% Consolidated Edison (ED) None 2.9% Total: 53.0%

Source: Created by author

Slow growth expected in the next few decades

Utilities sectors include many subsectors such as electric utilities, gas utilities, independent power producers, multi-utilities, etc. As can be seen from the chart below, about 57% of VPU’s portfolio consists of electric utilities.

Source: Vanguard Website

Growth will likely be slow for electric utilities in the next few decades. In fact, EIA projects electricity sales to rise 0.7% annually through 2040. This slow growth is due to the development of energy-efficient technologies.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Stocks in VPU’s portfolio are trading at a valuation above their historical average

Let us now take a closer look at the valuation of VPU’s top-10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings have a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 20.67x. This is higher than the weighted 5-year average P/E ratio of 18.13x. Therefore, we think its shares are trading at a premium valuation already.

Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF NextEra Energy 26.81 20.51 11.3% Dominion Energy 18.87 18.69 6.9% Duke Energy 17.64 16.92 6.5% Southern Co. 19.76 16.55 6.3% American Electric Power 21.32 18.02 4.5% Exelon Corp. 14.90 13.72 4.3% Sempra Energy 20.33 20.45 4.1% Xcel Energy 22.52 19.04 3.2% Public Service Enterprise Group 17.06 16.02 3.0% Consolidated Edison 19.46 18.27 2.9% Weighted Average/Total 20.67 18.13 53.0%

Source: Created by author

VPU will likely underperform in 2020

Since utilities sector is considered a bond market proxy, utilities stocks are generally much more sensitive to the change of interest rates. Below is a chart that compares VPU’s fund performance with the 10-year treasury rate. As can be seen, VPU’s fund price inversely correlates with the treasury rate. VPU tends to outperform in a declining treasury rate environment and vice versa.

Data by YCharts

Looking forward, we do not think treasury rate will decline further. At the moment, we think the U.S. economy is stable with record low unemployment rate. In addition, trade uncertainties appear to be fading away. Outside of the U.S., we are seeing the global economy stabilizing in the last 2 months of 2019. In fact, the J.P.Morgan Global Composite Output Index rose to an 8-month high of 51.7 in December, up from 51.4 in November. Therefore, we do not think the Fed will lower its key interest rate further in 2020. In fact, the Fed may raise interest rate if the U.S. economic growth rate accelerates. This may happen towards the end of 2020 or in early 2021. Therefore, we think VPU’s fund price may underperform in 2020.

Source: Markiteconomics.com

Investor Takeaway

2019 was a good year for investors of VPU as its fund price delivered a total return of 24%. However, we do not think it will be easy for VPU to repeat the same performance in 2020 as treasury rate will likely not drop further. In fact, we think VPU may underperform other growth sectors. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.