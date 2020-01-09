Enbridge: Growth Opportunities With An Impressive Yield

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is an oil, natural gas pipeline and utility company that operates primarily in Canada and the United States. Enbridge has recently increased its yield again to now be a substantial 6.3%. Recent deleveraging has improved the cost of interest expense, but more importantly improved the effectiveness of the firm structure. These factors, along side the natural gas growth potentials that Enbridge can capitalize upon make for a strong pick for investors. Even with regulatory and legal risks that might hinder some future projects, Enbridge is in a position to continue to grow its firm and its dividends.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Dividends and Growth - As High a Yield as Ever

Enbridge sits as king for dividends when it come to firms of its size. This is in no small part due to high levels of dividend growth over the last quarter century. Since 1995 Enbridge’s dividend has increased at an average rate of 11% a year. This impressive growth continued into 2020 with the December announcement of another yield increase of 9.8%. This pushes the dividend yield at the time of writing to a hard to beat 6.3%. This is an incredibly high yield for a company with only 2% of cash flows at risk for 2020 (measured by revenue projections not covered by Contract). Enbridge continues to operate a business that has both an incredible yield and largely unaffected by the market cycles.

Furthermore, cash distributions to shareholders are likely to continue to increase. With Enbridge expecting to increase DCF between 5-7% in the long term the dividend will likely rise with it. This puts an investors’ estimated return on equity in the 11-13% range for a company that is not largely affected by market risk. From the perspective of dividend yield and growth Enbridge is great pickup, and potential market hedge, for the right value investor.

Source: 2019 Community Investment Presentation

Growth Opportunities - Expansion of Natural Gas Network

Investors are currently overlooking opportunities for growth, especially when related to natural gas. There are fears of the economies of North America moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energies which would make Enbridge obsolete. This fear has been significantly overplayed. The changing landscape of energy production will be a benefit to Enbridge’s main business instead of a harm. It is true that in the United States and Canada consumers have been moving away from high carbon emitting fossil fuels such as coal. It is not true that all fossil fuels are on the same decline. Coal is far more costly and environmentally damaging than natural gas generators. This has led to large scale production of new natural gas plants across North America, of which Enbridge is in a position to supply.

In Florida alone there is expected to be $1-2 billion in opportunities to grow as consumption is expected to increase by 15% by 2026. This is without mentioning the T-North, T-South and Alliance pipelines in western Canada that have the potential of $4-6 billion in natural gas investment opportunities. With several opportunities for future growth, Enbridge is well positioned to remain profitable for decades to come.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Future Difficulties - Increasing Legal Challenges of Pipeline Construction

While growth through new projects is likely to become more difficult, Enbridge is likely to expand even without new major infrastructure. If the TMX were to showcase one thing, it would be that building pipelines, especially in Canada, is not as easy as it used to be. Constant legal challenges and delays leading to a forced government bail-out showed just how much the landscape has changed when building new pipelines. This can also be seen to a lesser extent in Enbridge’s own $8.2 billion Line 3, where it is currently being held in Minnesota’s legal proceedings. Enbridge’s line 3 appears as though it will get the go-ahead on construction some time in 2020. This is good news, but it does raise concern about the ability of Enbridge to build the infrastructure needed to grow at the exceptional rate that it previously had for the last 25 years.

In response Enbridge has been changing several parts of its expansion strategy. It has taken focus way from building massive infrastructure projects, which have a difficult time being approved, to either smaller projects or improvements on existing ones. This is the main reason behind the future DCF growth being a much lower 5-7% than the historical average of over 10%. Enbridge is transitioning to projects that may not be as large but are possible to complete in today's environment. While this growth strategy is slower than before it is more stable and likely to continue for a longer period of time.

A Change in Debt Structure - Knowing When to Deleverage

Enbridge has recently undergone significant level of debt reduction. This is due in part to the downturn in growth prospects. With the disappearance of projects that are large enough for Enbridge to achieve a growth rate of 11%, Enbridge is changing the financial structure of its firm to suit its new reality. The firm now is in the process of reducing the high levels of debt that it had financed its growth on. In 2016 the Debt to EBITDA was 6x, by the fiscal year end in 2019 it is projected to fall to 4.6x. Enbridge puts projection in the early 2020’s for the ratio to fall to as little as 4x.

The firm lacks the reason to pay the interest on this debt that it once did. By deleveraging the firm, Enbridge both pays interest on less debt and pays less interest on its’ debt. The deleveraging helps to keep bonds ratings at an investment grade BBB+ which significantly helps with Enbridge’s cost of debt. The lowered Debt to EBITDA also leads to the opportunity to invest in projects in the future if the return is high enough. The aim of the company is to hover between 5x and 4.5x. If they drop to 4x in the next few years and an opportunity presents itself, it will be much easier and cheaper to finance a large operation than if it still had the 6x leverage from 2016. All of this indicated that Enbridge’s management correctly identified the direction that the company is headed and transition accordingly.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

What to Take Away

Enbridge is a company in a stable position with some growth opportunities and a very impressive dividend at 6.3%. The dividends are only expected to increase on the back of new natural gas projects, albeit at a slower pace than I the past. While the risk for legal challenges to new projects is real, but this alone would not be enough to stop the growth of the company. The change in financial structure through deleveraging the company improved its efficiency. These changes prepared Enbridge for slower future growth but to become a major cash cow for the future. Enbridge is a must-have for any long-term value portfolio either as a great investment or a hedge for the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.