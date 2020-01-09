Kadmon: Updates To Thesis, Pivotal cGVHD Data Impresses

cGVHD pivotal results for KD025 were quite promising, and the drug has potential in earlier lines of therapy as well as additional indications such as scleroderma.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) have risen by 29% since my 2017 ASH update highlighted mid-stage data for ROCK2 inhibitor KD025 in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). Shares have risen by 88% since my Buy recommendation in July, where I noted that completion of the phase 3 program was in sight and additional assets offered optionality.

After positive pivotal results were reported in November followed by a successful financing, this platform technology play appears even more derisked. At this point, my objective is to determine what further upside investors can expect in 2020.

Figure 1: KDMN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares trading around the mid-$2s for much of the year. From there, in November the stock gapped up after positive pivotal results were disclosed and is currently consolidating in the mid-$4s.

Overview

In my last update, I outlined the following keys to our bullish thesis:

Encouraging updated results from the phase 2 study of ROCK2 inhibitor KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). ORR of 65%, 63% and 52% across Cohorts 1, 2 and 3 was quite promising. Patients with two or more prior lines of systemic therapy achieved ORR of 58%, while patients with four or more organs involved experienced ORR of 62%. Durability was encouraging with median duration of response of 28 weeks and 72% of responders experienced clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms (measured by at least 7-point decrease in Lee cGVHD Symptom Scale score). The steroid-sparing effect shouldn't be overlooked, with 69% of all patients reducing steroid dose and seven patients discontinuing steroids completely.

For a frame of reference, I reminded readers that ibrutinib was approved for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD following the failure of 1 or more lines of systemic therapy. ORR for the corresponding single arm Phase 1b/2 study was 67% with median time to response of 12.3 weeks. As a point of differentiation likely to aid Kadmon Holdings in the future, I noted that 24% of patients on ibrutinib discontinued treatment due to adverse events (most common were fatigue and pneumonia). Lastly, I noted that KD025 received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and that the pivotal study has a high probability of success given that the design is based on FDA feedback from a Type C meeting (along with leading cGVHD experts) and a relatively low bar is being set (want to see at least 30% response in patients, whereas in prior studies 60% + response rates have been observed).

As for the opportunity for KD025 in cGVHD, we were reminded that it's the leading cause of non-relapsing mortality in transplant survivors with 14,000 patients and incidence of 5,000 patients on an annual basis. The company is seeking to use the drug in patients who failed first and second line type of treatment. One important note from the prior mid-stage study was that 48% of patients enrolled had four or more organs involved by chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease and that included both inflammatory and fibrotic components. 67% had received two or more treatments and were still suffering from the disease. The safety profile of the drug continued to be a key differentiator (no serious adverse events associated with the drug and no increased risk of infection, AEs observed were those expected with underlying disease).

Another area of high unmet medical need was being targeted with KD025 in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (SSc) in an ongoing phase 2 study. I pointed out that as a chronic immune disorder characterized by fibrosis of the skin and internal organs, SSc affects around 75,000 to 100,000 people in the United States. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is randomizing 60 adults with SSc to receive KD025 200 mg QD, KD025 200 mg BID or placebo (20 per arm) for 24 weeks, followed by an open-label extension period to allow treatment for up to 52 weeks. Primary endpoint is the Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) score at 24 weeks (measure of clinical and patient-reported outcomes). I reminded readers that this condition is very similar to cGVHD (affects skin, lung, GI tract, etc.) and affects a much larger patient population (bodes well in regards to probability of success and commercial potential).

I also touched on interesting top-line data from a mid-stage study evaluating KD025 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) who were previously treated with or offered pirfenidone and/or nintedanib. Median decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) of 48 mL at week 24 compared favorably to a median decline of 175 mL in patients treated with best supportive care. Median decline in FVC % predicted from baseline to week 24 was 1% in KD025 patients which also compared favorably to a median decline of 2% in BSC patients. Also of note, at 24 weeks 20% of KD025 patients experienced FVC % predicted decline ≥5%, considerably better than 44% of BSC patients. Unsurprisingly, there were no drug-related adverse events and it was a good sign that 90% of patients treated with KOD025 for 24 weeks opted to continue treatment. As a result of intriguing data, management expanded enrollment in the study to further pursue the thesis that ROCK plays a critical role in fibrotic pathways. Pan-ROCK inhibitor KD045 appeared especially suited to this indication, as it hits both ROCK1 and ROCK2 (both involved in fibrosis) and is very specific to both targets. A clinical study was planned for the second half of the year (fibrotic diseases of lung, liver or kidney) with preclinical results showing utility in every one of the models in each of these organs (e.g. thwarting manifestations of NASH, etc.).

I touched on the potential of anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein candidate KD033, designed to stimulate immune response directed toward tumor microenvironment. Recombinant IL-15 alone is not well-tolerated when administered systemically, but this program overcomes that challenge to direct IL-15 activity specifically to the tumor microenvironment (hopefully leading to improved efficacy, durability and tolerability). New single dose preclinical data across multiple in vivo syngeneic tumor models achieved dose-dependent efficacy in a resistant melanoma syngeneic mouse model (strong immune memory response, mice remained tumor free after multiple tumor-rechallenges). I looked forward to in-human results in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors.

A fact that often got overlooked was that the company owned a significant stake in MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX), which had a $800 million + valuation, several irons in the fire and acquired Vector Neurosciences for its gene therapy Parkinson's disease candidate. Lastly, I pointed to institutional clustering as another green flag (holders included Consonance Capital, Vivo Capital, Perceptive Advisors and others).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at recent events and data to determine how our thesis has been affected and what we can look forward to in terms of value creation in 2020.

Select Recent Developments

On October 3, the company announced it'd entered into a transaction to divest 1.4 million shares of MeiraGTx, utilizing half of the $22 million net proceeds to partially pay down the principal owed under a 2015 Credit Agreement. The company continued to hold 2.1 million shares of MeiraGTx.

On October 21, the company announced FDA approval of CLOVIQUE (Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules, USP), a room-temperature stable, branded generic product used for the treatment of Wilson’s disease in patients who are intolerant of penicillamine. The advantage of room temperature stability for up to 30 days is one of simple convenience in regards to storage.

On November 7, Kadmon announced a China partnership with BioNova Pharmaceuticals to form a joint venture to develop and commercialize KD025 for the treatment of GVHD. Kadmon received upfront payment as well as the potential to take in up to $45 million in milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on sales in China. This China partnership was followed up in December with a Japan collaboration with Meiji Holdings, under which Kadmon could receive payments exceeding $29 million plus double-digit royalty payments on sales of KD025 in the territory.

On November 11, Kadmon announced positive topline results from the planned interim analysis of ROCKstar, the fully enrolled pivotal trial evaluating KD025 in cGVHD patients who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The trial met the primary endpoint of Overall Response Rate (ORR) at the interim analysis, showing statistically significant ORRs of 64% with KD025 200 mg once daily (QD) (p<0.0001) and 67% with KD025 200 mg twice daily (BID) (p<0.0001). KD025 has been well-tolerated and adverse events were in line with expectations. From here the plan is to conduct a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA to discuss timing of regulatory filing in 2020. Study investigator Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, noted that response rates were particularly impressive given that the trial was conducted in a real-world population with severe disease.

Figure 3: Real world patient population in KD025-213 trial (Source: corporate presentation)

On November 18, Kadmon announced closing of a secondary offering in which 29.9 million shares of common stock were sold for gross proceeds of $101.6 million. Investment banks involved included Jefferies, Cantor Fitzgerald, H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer and Nomura Securities International. Strong demand and positive price action that followed are green flags.

In January, Kadmon received another boost after Incyte (INCY) announced failure of the pivotal phase 3 GRAVITAS-301 study to meet its primary endpoint, evaluating itacitinib in combination with corticosteroids in patients with treatment-naïve acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Overall response rate at Day 28 was 74% versus 66.4% for placebo with p value of 0.08 (failed to achieve statistical significance). Also, there was no difference observed between treatment and placebo arms in the key secondary endpoint of non-relapse mortality (NRM) at Month 6.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $66.1 million (doesn't include proceeds from recent secondary or 9.7% ownership of MeiraGTx). Loss from operations rose slightly to $23.2 million, while research and development expenses totaled $13.2 million. SG&A came in at $10.2 million.

New data cut-off for the phase 2 study of KD025 in cGVHD, presented at ASH, showed that with 6 months of additional follow-up ORR continued to improve (rose to 65% from 59% across all 3 cohorts). Kaplan-Meier median duration of response increased to 34 weeks, from 28 weeks.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, for the pivotal study of KD025 in cGVHD, primary analysis will occur in Q1 2020 (6 months after completion of enrollment). Analysis will include updated safety data and efficacy data, including ORRs and secondary endpoints, such as duration of response, changes in corticosteroid dose and changes in quality of life. These results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting.

As for other assets, we can expect updates on enrollment for the phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis, submission of IND application for KD033 (anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein) and completion of IND-enabling studies for pan-ROCK inhibitor KD045. IPF data is expected in mid-2020 as well.

Management's presentation at Evercore ISI is a short but worthwhile listen. We are reminded that the company's focus is on three buckets (inflammation, fibrosis and immuno-oncology). As for lead indication cGVHD, it happens about half the time after bone marrow transplant (5,000 new cases per year, 14,000 cases in terms of prevalence). These patients have chronic inflammation that is causing them to have fibrotic changes in organs (difficult or even not reversible). The phase 2 study was conducted in real world complex patients (multiple organ systems involved and had failed at least 2 lines of treatment, median 3 & 4 lines of treatment). Phase 2 response rates were greater than 60% with complete responses in all organs except for lung (good partial responses here). Most importantly, durability of response was 34 weeks with 24% of patients having been on drug over 1.5 years to 2 year time period. Safety profile is solid and patients don't get secondary infections as a result of the drug. Registrational study was enrolled quickly and interim analysis ¨far exceeded¨ company's expectations (excluded less than 50% response rate when goal was just to do so with 30%). Over 70% of these patients treated had no response to their prior treatment (didn't respond at all, completely refractory) and even here KD025 had 60%+ response rate (response rates should go up at 6 months). Later on, the goal would be to move the drug up to earlier lines of treatment (as well as prophylactic, preventative use and in combination with other approved drugs). As for competition, we are reminded that ibrutinib was approved in patients who failed 1 systemic line of treatment (1/3rd of patients in the KD025 phase 2 trial had failed ibrutinib treatment and achieved 60% response rates on KD025). Ruxolitinib is utilized in acute setting (28% of patients in the KD025 phase 2 trial had failed treatment on this drug and achieved 60% response rates on KD025). A key difference for KD025 is lack of significant toxicities, indicative of this drug being a commercial success as patients can be on treatment long term. Mechanism of action for KD025 doesn't overlap with other drugs that management is aware of (promising for combination use). As for other indications of interest, KD025 is being evaluated in IPF and scleroderma. Other indications are being evaluated in autoimmune space as well as bronchiolitis obliterans.

As for institutional investors of note, Boxer Capital added to its position in Q4. Consonance Capital Management and Perceptive Advisors still own sizeable stakes in the company as well.

I want to remind readers that although ibrutinib is approved in cGVHD and known to result in durable responses, its safety and tolerability profile are far from ideal. In its pivotal study, 24% of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events and dose reductions due to adverse events occurred in 26% of patients. One would think that the superior safety and tolerability profile of KD025 is a significant point of differentiation.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it appears that the company's lead program KD025 continues to deliver promising data in cGVHD. These results are made even more impressive in context of how advanced/complex disease was for these patients. Also, management commentary made it clear that this initial indication is just the tip of the iceberg, as they would seek to then pursue combination and prophylactic use. Additionally, KD025 truly appears to be a "pipeline in a product" given the ongoing study in scleroderma (has a good shot at success) and other autoimmune indications being considered. Early IPF data showed this lucrative indication is worth pursuing, and Kadmon's anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein candidate KD033 provides much optionality as well.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, KDMN is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips in the near term. The stock is attractive over multiple time frames.

Risks include disappointing readout for scleroderma & other indications, setbacks in the clinic (safety concerns, delay of trial initiation or patient enrollment) and competition in certain indications. Even with positive data for KD025, negative regulatory decision is also a risk factor to consider. Reliance on CROs (Contract Research Organizations) to conduct some clinical trials entails certain risks as well (failure to comply with cGCP procedures, etc.). It will be interesting to see longer-term data (i.e., 52 week) from the pivotal study to better understand durability. Commercial launch for KD025 should ultimately be successful but I wouldn't be surprised to see it slow out of the gate.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, if you back the cash position (and remaining stake in MeiraGTx) out resulting valuation is equivalent to 1 to 2 times peak sales for KD025 in cGVHD (depending on how conservative you want to be). While it's true that the stock has appreciated substantially since its bottom below $2 level earlier this year, opportunities for KD025 in moving up to earlier lines of therapy in GVHD and additional indications such as scleroderma (not to mention other assets such as anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein candidate KD033) are not included in the current valuation.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd be more interested if for whatever reason we get a pullback here. Additionally, I plan to revisit this name later in 2020 as we receive news on pipeline progress.

