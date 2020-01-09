Why Insider Activity At Celsius Holdings May Be Sending The Markets A Very Strong Buy Signal

In our experience, there are many reasons for insiders to sell shares but only one reason to buy shares.

The company's share ownership structure is quite unusual, with insiders owning a total of 38,734,968 shares, or 56.2% of the total 68,875,257 shares outstanding.

In conjunction with consistent and steady insider buying, there has never been a single share of Celsius Holdings sold by any of the company’s insiders since 2009.

Celsius Holdings continues to see massive insider buying - a pattern that has been in place for well over ten years now.

There’s a saying on Wall Street that encourages investors to “follow the money”. Typically, this adage refers to mirroring the buying and selling of stock by large institutional investors, hedge funds and, most importantly, company insiders.

The activity of these influential investors can be gleaned from reading various SEC filings, including 13-D, 13-F and Form 4 documents.

A Form 4, also known as a Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership, is a document that must be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission whenever there is a material change in the holdings of company insiders.

Insiders, typically, consist of directors and officers of the company, as well as any shareholders, owning 10% or more of the company's outstanding stock. These forms ask about the reporting person's relationship to the company and about purchases and sales of such equity securities.

An SEC Form 4 is required to be filed within two business days, starting from the end of the day that a material transaction occurred. Investors generally look to Form 4 filings to see if company insiders are buying or selling shares of company stock.

There are many reasons why an insider may sell shares of his or her company stock. Things such as estate planning considerations, liquidity concerns, tax liabilities, raising cash to purchase real property, college tuition payments, diversification away from a top-heavy allocation in one company’s stock, and other timely investment opportunities are just a few.

However, there is only one reason why an insider would choose to purchase shares of company stock; they view the stock as being undervalued and believe that the market has not adequately priced in the future potential for share price appreciation.

Most companies will experience both insider buying and insider selling as part of the normal course of business, and investors must determine for themselves the importance of both the timing and frequency of such insider transactions.

Not all insider selling should be cause for concern, unless there appears to be a pattern of multiple insiders deciding to sell their stock at the same time in unusually large-sized transactions. That could potentially signal a change on the part of company insiders in their perception of the company’s prospects.

But what about a pattern of many different insiders buying, on more than one occasion, over a meaningful period? What signal would that possibly send to investors?

We have been investing in the capital markets for over 45 years now, and we have never seen a case where over a ten-year period the only activity by insiders have been stock purchases.

Have you ever seen a publicly traded entity where not a single company insider has ever sold a single share of stock during a ten-year period? We hadn’t either. Until now.

As a result of the highly speculative nature of small-cap stocks, we encourage investors to perform extensive due diligence on companies that they are considering for investment and find as many ways as possible to reduce the risk of owning very small companies.

We believe that one way an investor can possibly reduce the risk in small-cap holdings is to find companies where insiders own a significant amount of the equity in the business. It's comforting knowing that they have "skin in the game" which serves to align their interests with other shareholders. It also creates a great incentive for them to work hard at building shareholder value, since they directly benefit from their own successes.

In the case of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), the insiders have essentially "bankrolled" the company early in its development as a public entity and have stepped up numerous times to provide additional funding as the growth of the company has warranted.

These insiders have been well-rewarded, as the financial results of CELH have been extremely impressive; 32.61% revenue growth over just the past 5 years, and achieving profitability in the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The roster of insiders who have invested in Celsius Holdings, along with some very prominent names on the company's Board of Directors, certainly gives cause for investors to sit up and take notice.

During the course of building a well-respected and unique brand, the company has attracted some very prominent names from the beverage industry, including Hal Kravitz and Regan Ebert, to serve on the BOD, as well as attracting some very iconic and recognizable names across the world to invest in the growth of the Celsius brand.

In this article, we want to provide potential investors with some background information on just who some of these "insiders" are, along with the level of financial commitment that each of them has made to the future of CELH.

1. Carl DeSantis

South Florida businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Carl DeSantis heads the list of insiders who have taken a sizable equity position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. His successful background in building companies, getting them to profitability, and selling them to larger industry players in order to realize their full underlying value has been a hallmark of his career.

Mr. DeSantis is, perhaps, best known for his building of the Rexall-Sundown Empire from a very humble beginning as a home-based business, which he sold in the year 2000 to Netherlands-based Royal Numico for the hefty sum of $1.8 billion.

Back in 2015, it was reported by The Wall Street Transcript in an interview with former CEO Gerry David that Carl DeSantis's goal is to get Celsius to be the next billion-dollar company that he has been involved with.

Carl really is very passionate about Celsius, absolutely passionate, and really believes it should be the next billion-dollar company. He has put his finances behind the company and is also focused on helping us take Celsius to the next level.- Former Celsius CEO Gerry David

Mr. DeSantis has certainly shown both his excitement and commitment to Celsius Holdings through the various stages of financing the company’s growth. The chronology of his initial capital infusions includes financing activities in December 2008, April 2009, July 2010, and September 2013, among other more recent activities.

In December 2018, Carl's CD Financial, LLC unit provided convertible note financing, whereby a new loan with a principal amount of $5 million replaced an existing $3.5 million credit facility between the company and CD Financial, netting additional proceeds of $1.5 million to Celsius Holdings, Inc.

More recently, Carl provided funding for CELH through his participation in the financing of the Func Food acquisition by purchasing 555,555 shares at an offering price of $3.60, for a total capital investment amounting to a smidge under $2.0 million.

Mr. DeSantis’s majority ownership stake in CELH was the driving force behind keeping the company solvent during some very difficult times in its early days. When it seemed that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, he orchestrated the decision to bring on a new management team in late 2011.

Carl's commitment to CELH has never wavered over the past 12 years, and we view his association with the company as a major positive catalyst going forward. As a result of Carl DeSantis's involvement in Celsius Holdings, Inc., what was once a fledgling little company on the brink of bankruptcy has now gone from burning cash to rolling in it and, most recently, profitability.

2. Li Ka-Shing

In April 2015, Celsius Holdings, Inc. received an unsolicited offer by a group of global investors to provide capital to expand its operations. That group included some very high-profile names, including Hong Kong's wealthiest individual Li Ka-Shing and his Horizon Venture's partner Soilna Chau. Other members of that 2015 investment group also included hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, and former Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia Chairman Tim Leissner.

Then, in late 2016, it was reported that Celsius Holdings had signed a strategic partnership deal with A.S. Watson, part of Li Ka-Shing's global empire of health & beauty stores spanning 25 countries.

In two separate Form 4 filings on December 31, 2016, with the Securities & Exchange Commission, it was revealed that both Li Ka-Shing and his partner Solina Chau has increased their stake in CELH substantially.

What made the filings even more interesting was that the price of those shares purchased by Ka-Shing and Chau on December 31st was $3.00 apiece. That price represented a 22% premium over the closing price of CELH shares on that same day.

Additional Form 4 filings followed, as the price of CELH shares rose in the weeks immediately after Ka-Shing and Chau's purchases of 833,000 and 533,333 shares respectively, and were picked up by various websites that track insider trading.

Here in the United States, there is probably no investor more widely followed than Warren Buffett.

Investors look forward, with much anticipation, to reading the numerous filings of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, to get an idea of which companies Mr. Buffett has added to or pared down in the most recent quarter. In fact, anytime there is information about Warren Buffett buying or selling a particular stock, Wall Street reacts accordingly.

In the Asian region, a gentleman by the name of Li Ka-Shing is widely followed by many investors. He has often been called "the Warren Buffett of Asia", and he is one of the wealthiest men in that part of the world.

At the time that the news of Li Ka-Shing's investment in Celsius Holdings took place, the shares went into orbit, rising from $0.50 cents to $3.55 in less than six weeks.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

It seems that recently, investors have lost sight of the significance of this global billionaire's financial clout and involvement in CELH, as the news of his additional investment of roughly $1.2 million for 333,333 shares in September 2019 seemed to go unnoticed by Wall Street.

(Source: Nasdaq)

3. Solina Chau

Lesser known than Li Ka-Shing, but no less important, is Solina Chau.

Solina Chau is Li Ka-Shing's business partner and co-founder of Horizon Ventures. Through Horizons Ventures, her investments have included Waze, Skype, Slack (WORK), Hampton Creek and Facebook (FB).

Solina also added to her already large position in Celsius Holdings, along with partner Li Ka-Shing, in September, purchasing an additional 222,222 shares for just shy of $800,000.

Here are the most recent Form 4 filings for Solina Chau, Li-Ka-Shing, and Carl DeSantis.

We have also included a table of insider transactions from Fintel.io.

All in, this trio of heavyweight investors owns approximately 38,735,213 shares of Celsius Holdings, or 56.2% of the 68,875,257 CELH shares that are currently outstanding.

(Source: Fintel.io)

In addition to the unusually high level of inside ownership, two other factors make CELH an attractive candidate for inclusion in speculative portfolios: the low level of shares in the public float and the high level of short-interest in the stock.

As you can imagine, with a little over 56% insider ownership, the number of shares available for investment by the public, also known as the float, is relatively small. In fact, there are only 27,590,000 common shares available for investment, after taking into consideration the insider ownership of CELH common stock. If you add the number of institutional investors that own CELH shares, the number that may be obtained by average equity investor is much smaller than that 27.59 million number.

What makes this opportunity even more intriguing is that there is a large number of CELH shares that are short. At last count, according to FINRA data, which can be found on the Nasdaq website, there are 2,838,591 that have been borrowed to effect a short sale. That number of shares that has been sold short amounts to over 10% of the aforementioned public float. It wouldn't take much to spook the shorts into covering, perhaps even leading to a potential short-squeeze.

In summary, it is very unusual to see a company have such a concentrated number of outstanding shares in the hands of a few insiders. Even more amazing is the fact that is the last 10 years, there has not been a single share sold by any of those company insiders. What's more, they continue to provide ongoing funding to make working capital available for the expansion and growth of the Celsius brand.

We should point out that despite the massive ownership of CELH shares by insiders, those investors who are contemplating making an investment in Celsius Holdings should carefully weigh the risks versus the rewards of such a small company in a very competitive industry.

Short-sellers, obviously, view the prospects for this company very differently from those insiders who have invested considerable sums of money to finance its future growth. An investor should carefully balance these two differing viewpoints in deciding whether or not one outweighs the other before making any investment decision.

For us, all things considered, we find the relative attractiveness of CELH shares to be very compelling. As a result, we rate the shares a very Strong Buy. This is one stock where you definitely want to "follow the money".

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.