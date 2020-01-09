Zix: Investors Will Be Rewarded This Year

This will be a good year for cybersecurity companies and Zix should do well.

Business pointed in the right direction now that AppRiver acquisition has settled down.

I wrote an article on Zix Corporation (ZIXI) back in August called Zix: The Mouse That Roared. At that time I was concerned about the company's oversized appetite, with the acquisition of AppRiver, another cybersecurity company. I was also concerned about the state of Zix's business prior to the acquisition, struggling with revenue growth which was ~7%, and customer retention rate which was 90% and declining. For these reasons, I gave Zix a neutral rating.

Now after four months I find that Zix is in better shape with Y-o-Y organic Annual Revenue Growth (ARR) of 18% and greater than 100% Net Dollar Revenue Retention which has grown for three quarters.

In addition, the slide in stock price appears to be over. After a recent double-bottom, the stock price is pushing higher.

The stock price has reached a local resistance level of $7.50 and the stock price will likely bounce around in the $7 to $7.50 range until a convincing breakout occurs that takes the stock to the $10 level.

Given the improved company fundamentals, extreme stock price undervaluation and positive movement in the stock price, I am revising my rating for Zix from neutral to bullish.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Zix is well under the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is significantly better than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Zix is extremely undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

I am not going to dwell too much on fundamentals due to the significant acquisition last year. Large acquisitions tend to skew the fundamentals. But it appears that Zix management is mindful of the Rule of 40% which I have covered in other articles, and Zix essentially meets the Rule of 40%.

In addition, I have prepared a scatter plot that shows the company's SG&A expense margin (SG&A expense/sales) is typical of digital transformation companies.

Growing ARR

Four months ago I was concerned about the low revenue growth of 7%. It appears that revenue growth has stabilized and is in fact improving. In fact, the overall organic ARR growth has improved to 18% year over year.

(Source: Zix 2019 Q3 earnings presentation slides)

There are several reasons for the improvement, including the synergies between Zix and AppRiver that lead to cross-selling opportunities, as well as the Microsoft productivity suite which has turned out to be an excellent low-cost, lead generation tool.

(Source: Zix 2019 Q3 earnings presentation slides)

Strong Year for Cybersecurity

I am expecting that 2020 will be a big year for cybersecurity companies with not only the upcoming US presidential election, but also rising global tensions. There has been a lot of talk about Iran and the country's cyberterrorism capabilities.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. I would not dismiss the possibility of a dot-com-like crash in the future.

There are other uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, which could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Zix is servicing a high debt level and could be sensitive to rising interest rates. Any misstep in terms of cash flow could result in a difficult situation.

Summary and Conclusions

Zix appears to have settled down after the acquisition of AppRiver, with stabilized ARR growth of 18% and Net Dollar Revenue Retention greater than 100%.

I believe that this stock is extremely undervalued based on my relative valuation technique and in my estimation, the stock price is likely to appreciate from its current $7.50, up into double-digits this year.

Cybersecurity stocks should do well this year, given the US presidential election and increasing global tensions. Zix is primed to do well in this environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.