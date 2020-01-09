Repligen Gives Investors A Pure Play On Bioproduction

Seven of the top 10 best-selling drugs in the world are antibodies, biosimilars are starting to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry, and Big Pharma is investing billions in gene therapy. On top of that, roughly half of the drugs in biopharma pipelines today are biologics (antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies, etc.). All of that means an exceptionally attractive market opportunity for companies like Repligen (RGEN) that sell what amounts to the picks and shovels of the biologics industry.

I believe Repligen’s strong position in purification and filtration, as well as emerging opportunities in areas like analytics, give the company a good shot at a prolonged streak of 20%-plus revenue growth and 20%+ FCF margins. While the shares do trade at around 15 times forward revenue, I’m not sure they’re as expensive as that snapshot approach to valuation may suggest, particularly with the company gaining share in a large market set to grow at a high-single digit rate for many years to come.

A Disruptor In Growth Markets

Repligen isn’t a leader in any of the major broadly defined markets, and it competes against some very well-established companies like Danaher (DHR), Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY), Sartorius (OTC:SARTF), and ThermoFisher (TMO) (for the purposes of this article, I’m treating Danaher as if the purchase of General Electric’s (GE) BioPharma business is a done deal). Even so, it has proven that it can be a disruptive force, with product offerings that facilitate emerging trends like continuous manufacturing and single-use technologies.

Close to half of Repligen’s revenue comes from filtration (including perfusion) products used in both upstream and downstream parts of bioproduction. Management believes the company has about 10% of the addressable market, competing against Danaher and Merck, with products like XCell ATF - an alternative tangential flow product that is replacing conventional stainless steel upstream tangential flow filtration products from Danaher and Merck. Repligen also sells tangential flow filtration products used primarily in downstream applications (where Danaher is the leader), but competes in part on an ability to offer a wide range of sizes from research bench-scale to production-scale.

Source: Repligen

Another 25% or so of revenue comes from the company’s chromatography business, where its OPUS pre-packed columns are used to separate the targeted product (antibodies, etc.) from the media. Numerous companies compete in chromatography, but management has carved out roughly one-quarter share in its addressed market by offering a significant labor and time-saving feature - Repligen’s columns come pre-packed with whatever resins the customer wants, saving the customer the hassle of packing the columns themselves (which, I can tell you from first-hand experience, is a chore).

Not only are these columns a disposable alternative to stainless steel columns (leading to faster turnaround times, less capex, and fewer sterilization issues), but they come in a wide range of sizes and they’re the only pre-packed option that gives customers a full range of choice with resins. Danaher/GE sells pre-packed columns, but only pre-packed with their own resins.

Source: Repligen

Last and most recent is the company’s new foray into process analytics with the 2019 acquisition of C Technologies and its FlowVPE and SoloVPE spectroscopy system. This business sells instruments and disposables meant to measure the amount of protein in a liquid sample - a key piece of information for monitoring bioproduction. Not only does Repligen’s technology allow for lower dilution error rates and increased accuracy, it’s so much faster (a minute versus hours for competing technologies) that it effectively allows for real-time monitoring, an option that hasn’t been available to producers before.

Source: Repligen

Disruption Cuts Both Ways

While much of Repligen’s success has been on developing or acquiring better mousetraps for various steps of the bioproduction process, not all of the disruptions have been positive. Repligen is seeing declines in its OEM products business as GE BioPharma shifts to in-house production of Protein A resin, a key ingredient in purifying antibodies through chromatography. GE BioPharma believes it has a resin that has more binding capacity and the ability to withstand high-pH washes, and it was once a significant customer of Repligen’s.

Repligen is managing this loss of business relatively well; organic growth was still close to 30% in the third quarter, and the company’s Protein A business is still worthwhile, as it has about 10% share (competing with Danaher/GE, ThermoFisher, and Bio-Techne (TECH)). Repligen also has a small growth factor business that serves the cell culture business. Repligen has developed a growth factor (LONGR IGF-1) that it claims is 2x more stable and at least 100x more powerful than the current industry standard, and the company is working with partners Navigo Proteins and Purolite in product development.

A Quick Look At The Market

The overall bioprocessing equipment and consumables market is worth something in the neighborhood of $10 billion, growing at a high-single digit rate. With the Danaher/GE deal, that company will far and away be the leader, with Merck KGaA still holding strong share in cell culture, filtration, chroma, virus clearance, and fluid management. ThermoFisher is a more distant competitor, holding around 20% share, with strong positions in cell culture, fermentation, chroma, and fluid management, while Sartorius is smaller overall but very strong in fermentation/bioreactors and fluid management.

Source: SVB Leerink

Repligen doesn’t compete in all of these markets. Management has sized its addressable market at a roughly $2.1 billion subset of that larger market, with a focus on filtration ($900 million SAM), analytics ($500 million SAM), OEM proteins ($475 million SAM), and chromatography ($180 million SAM). Repligen has always been very willing to use M&A to expand its business, but management’s commentary suggests greater interest in using M&A to build up what it has in filtration, analytics, and chromatography rather than enter new-to-it markets like bioreactors or fluid management, though I wouldn’t rule those out if the right opportunity came along - namely, a disruptive technology in the hands of a company lacking the resources to really commercialize it effectively.

Source: Repligen

Source: Repligen

For the near term, the biggest industry trends applicable to Repligen are moves toward single-use technologies and continuous manufacturing. Single-use doesn’t always mean literally one-time use, but it does refer to products with much more limited useful lives; producers are starting to favor these technologies (the segment is worth about $4 billion, growing at a 15% rate) because they allow for faster turnover between batches, lower capex costs, and fewer sterilization issues.

Continuous manufacturing is kinda what it sounds like, and is an alternative to batch production. Continuous is about 25% of the market today, also growing faster than the underlying overall market, and Repligen's products like OPUS pre-packed columns, XCell ATF filtration, and SoloVPE/FlowVPE are well-suited to this market.

Repligen isn’t ignoring the batch process market, though. One of the company’s most promising new products is its tangential flow depth filtration product - a first-of-its-kind product that combines the centrifugation and depth filtration steps in upstream harvesting and clarification.

The Outlook

Repligen is competing with some heavy hitters and doesn’t have nearly the R&D resources of its rivals. Even so, the company has assembled a collection of disruptive technologies, which is allowing it to gain market share and outgrow the market, recently particularly so in the gene therapy side of bioproduction, which has grown to 18% of revenue. I believe this disruption will continue, and I see Repligen as a share gainer in a market that is likely to continue growing at a high-single digit rate for many years to come. I believe Merck’s Millipore business is likely the most vulnerable to Repligen, but I see opportunities for some competitive share takeaway from Danaher as well.

I expect Repligen to generate better-than-25% annualized revenue growth over the next five years and around 20% growth long term. Impressively, the company is already very profitable (mid-20%'s EBITDA margins and low-20%'s operating margins), and I expect FCF margins to move into the low, mid-, and then high 20%’s over time, supporting very significant FCF growth.

Given the growth I expect, it’s not so surprising that multiples-based approaches don’t really work - Repligen trades at around 15x my forward revenue estimate, and that’s not “cheap” by any standard. On the other hand, the output from my discounted cash flow model suggests the shares could still generate a high-single digit return from here, which is almost cheap in the context of life sciences companies, and especially those leveraged to bioproduction. Of course, there’s always a “garbage in, garbage out” problem with long-range modeling - if the long-term growth rate comes in 1% lower, the annualized expected returns drop about 75bp.

Bottom Line

I won’t argue that Repligen is cheap so much as cheaper than I would have expected and relative to the growth potential I see in the business. “Potential” is always a risky word in investing, and Repligen could well get smacked down and left behind by its current rivals or some new up-and-comer with a far better mousetrap. That’s just a boilerplate risk when you invest in disruptive growth stories. All in all, even with the big move over the past year, this is one of the rare cases where I’m tempted to invest in a hyper-growth story, with an eye toward adding more shares in those inevitable periods where growth goes out of favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.