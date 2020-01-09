Updated S&P 500 Profits For 2020

A range of 3600-4000 for a year-end SPY index value may not be as far-fetched as it might seem at first blush.

Virtually all S&P 500 (SPY) companies have reported earnings for the third calendar quarter of 2019, and about 15 companies that are on a fiscal year basis have reported for their respective full years. Thirteen of these 15 companies' most recent reports beat analyst expectations, and for the full year, it now appears that operating earnings for the entire S&P 500 will be about $158. This represents a 4.3% increase over 2018 and a 27% rise over 2017. At year end, the S&P cash index was at 3230 for roughly a 29% rise over 2018. With $158 of earnings, the market multiple is calculated at 20.4, high by historical standards but not extreme.

Looking at our models and actual data for the input variables, we estimated that profits would reach $164 in 2019, while the market multiple would have been about 18. This would have produced a year-end index value of 2952. We had recognized very early that possible externalities of trade tension and Boeing’s (BA) 737 Max calamity could affect outcomes. In hindsight, Boeing’s mishap hurt profits in the entire aerospace and airline industries, but the successful conclusion of trade negotiations - while too late to affect profits - likely produced a euphoria which boosted the index and, thus, the market’s multiple. The Federal Reserve’s decision to re-expand its balance sheet by expanding purchases of short-term securities certainly did not hurt the market either.

In our recent update of the profits outlook, we showed a scenario of a consensus outlook for 2020 as published by the Congressional Budget Office. This is reprinted in the top tier of the accompanying table, and its conclusion is that after last year’s actual performance, little or no additional gains should be expected in 2020. The other two tiers of the table show non-consensus sets of input variables, which might best be described as one that looks at the economy through rose-colored glasses.

The middle tier of the table shows a scenario of stronger-than-consensus economic growth but with no effect on inflation. This would purportedly allow the Federal reserve to remain very accommodative, thus keeping the 10-year treasury yield within the same range that has prevailed in recent months. With these inputs, the models suggest that earnings could reach $180 in 2020, while the multiple would be at 18 for an index value of 3269 - little progress from the actual performance of 2019.

These uninspiring outcomes caused us to think differently about possible upside surprises. One is shown in the bottom portion of the table, wherein we assume faster economic growth than in 2019 but with interest rates actually declining rather than rising as conventional theory might expect. Profits of about $180 would be achieved for the full year, but with an interest rate-induced higher multiple of about 20 pushing the year-end index value to 3630.

It is not shown, but we could take this one step further. In 2019, our model estimate of the multiple fell shy of the actual by 2 full points. If we carry this undershoot forward by the same amount, the multiple for 2020 could reach 22 and applying $180 of profits would generate an index value of 3960. Curiously enough, one of the more Elliott Wave technical counts is for the 4000 level to be reached in 2020.

But is it realistic to think that interest rates could actually fall this year in an environment of tight labor markets and both monetary and fiscal stimulus? We think so, because we think the economy is still absorbing secular changes associated with deflation. The ongoing effect of globalization is one and the economy’s absorption of new technologies is another - both of which have been until recently underappreciated by monetary policymakers.

There is also the effect of a shift in the economy’s aggregate supply curve, which is reinforcing these changes, thus allowing for more output at lower cost. For example, years ago, when the economy was biased toward heavy industry, increased demand would require the use of marginal inputs, causing diseconomies of scale and, therefore, higher product prices. This is no longer the case in a thriving service-based economy, where, for example, increased demand for services from Apple (AAPL) or Google (GOOG, GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT) can be met without introducing diseconomies of scale. The economy’s cost structure is hardly influenced by the forces of supply and demand.

Just as the Federal reserve seems to be embracing this concept, we think bond markets are as well, since nominal yields are at or below inflation without the stimulative consequences that might have been thought to be inevitable. On balance, perhaps $180 of earnings for 2020 may be too high and perhaps a 22 multiple may in the end be too low. One could easily construct various permutations and combinations, but the point is that thinking in terms of a range of 3600-4000 for a year-end index value may not be as far-fetched as it might seem at first blush.

CBO Base Case 2017a 2018a 2019a 2020 Real GDP % Change 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.1 Inflation 2.1 2.4 1.9 2.4 10-year Treasury interest rate 2.3 2.7 2.1 2.2 Unemployment 4.5 4 3.7 3.7 S&P Forecasts S&P 500 earnings 124.5 151.6 158.14 176.4 S&P 500 earnings model 164.3 173.5 S&P 500 Market P/E multiple 21.5 16.5 20.4 18 S&P 500 Index 2673.6 2506.9 3,230.78 3123 Alternative Assumption Stronger Economy Real GDP % Change 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.6 Inflation 2.1 2.4 1.9 2 10-year Treasury interest rate 2.3 2.7 2.1 2 Unemployment 4.5 4 3.7 3.5 Model S&P 500 earnings 124.5 151.6 158.14 180 S&P 500 Market P/E multiple 21.5 16.5 20.4 18.1 S&P 500 Index 2673.6 2506.9 3,230.78 3258 Stronger Economy and Lower Interest Rates Real GDP % Change 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.6 Inflation 2.1 2.4 1.9 2 10-year Treasury interest rate 2.3 2.7 2.1 1.3 Unemployment 4.5 4 3.7 3.5 Model S&P 500 earnings 124.5 151.6 158.14 180 S&P 500 Market P/E multiple 21.5 16.5 20.4 22 S&P 500 Index 2673.6 2506.9 3,230.78 3960

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.