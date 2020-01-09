Transocean: Analysis Of New Contracts And Notes Offering

The main intrigue is what interest rate the company will get for its notes.

Transocean tries to use the window of opportunity offered by the recent upside in oil prices and the company's stock.

Transocean (RIG) has just announced several important news. The company provided a contract update and also announced a notes offering. Without further ado, let’s look at these developments in more detail.

Contract update

Transocean stated that the following contracts were signed following the issue of the previous fleet status report:

Semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson got a 125-day job from ConocoPhillips (COP) in Norway at a day rate of $235,000. Leiv Eiriksson was previously set to work for ConocoPhillips until January 2020, so the rig will continue its current job. Drillship Discoverer Inspiration got a 120-day job from Talos (NYSE:TALO) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a day rate of $210,000. Currently, the rig is on contract with Chevron (CVX) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until March 2020. This is a previous-era contract that carries a day rate of $564,000, so the cash flow from the rig will drop materially. Drillship Deepwater Asgard received a 200-day contract from Beacon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a day rate of $220,000. Beacon also exercised a 74-day option at a day rate of $240,000. Previously, the rig was working in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for Murphy Oil (MUR) at a day rate of $185,000. Semi-sub Development Driller III got a 365-day job in Trinidad at a day rate of $250,000. This contract has been disclosed before, I wrote about it here. Drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 got a 180-day job from Woodside in Myanmar at a day rate of $250,000. The rig is currently on contract with Chevron in Australia, and its job is set to end in September 2020. The current contract started in October 2019 and has a day rate of $260,000. A one-year option for drillship Deepwater Invictus has been exercised. The rig will continue to drill for BHP (BHP) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The day rate on this option is $155,000. This day rate was negotiated back in October 2017, and one has to wonder why Transocean’s negotiators had such a soft outlook for day rates in 2020. Two 32-day options for harsh-environment semi-sub Transocean Norge have been exercised by Equinor (EQNR). The day rate on both options is $291,000 because the options were negotiated in September 2018. Current day rates for top-tier harsh environment rigs are north of $350,000. Petronas (OTC:PNADF) (OTC:PNAGF) exercised a 180-day option for semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus. The rig will work in Malaysia at a day rate of $140,000.

I’d note that new drillship contracts are short term, six months or less, which continue to put pressure on day rates. At the same time, the day rates continue to creep up as the supply of higher-tier rigs diminishes. I maintain my expectation that floater recovery will proceed at a measured pace and that day rates should reach $250,000 by the end of the year. By the way, Bassoe Offshore’s day rate estimate for an “average” drillship has finally reached the $200,000 mark, which is certainly a good way to start the year.

In total, Transocean added $352.9 million of backlog since the release of its previous fleet status report which contributed just $75 million of backlog. There’s still time before the company publishes its next fleet status report (last year, it was published in February), so investors should firmly expect it to look much better than the previous one.

Notes offering

As my loyal readers know well, I’ve previously criticized Transocean for poor timing of its deals, including some note offerings. Credit where credit is due – Transocean chose the best possible time to raise money and refinance some debt. The company is offering $750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027.

Obviously, Transocean is trying to use the window of opportunity offered by the recent upside in oil prices. However, as I write this, oil prices are having a major downside day on the U.S.–Iran de-escalation, so it remains to be seen whether the offering will have material success as the scenario with Brent oil at $70+ is not materializing. The interest rate that Transocean will receive is the main intrigue, especially given the fact that it is offering unsecured notes with a material duration. As of the latest quarterly report, Transocean had $361 million of maturities in 2020, $602 million in 2021, $669 million in 2022 and $2582 million in 2023. It is already high time to start kicking the debt can down the road, and Transocean is making its first step, using the recent oil price upside and new contracts as advertisement for the lenders.

Just like shares of all other drillers, the short-term fortune of Transocean shares is fully dependent on oil price moves. My general short-term sentiment towards the whole sector is that it got too high for the short term, and that a short-term correction is due – in fact, it is already happening due to de-escalation in the U.S.–Iran tensions.

On the fundamental side, Transocean is making progress on the day-rate front, but the pace of this progress is measured. Floater contracts stay short term in nature – these conditions will not bring robust day-rate upside. As other stocks in the offshore drilling group, Transocean stays speculative and more suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing due to enormous volatility.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.