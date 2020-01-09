Why We Bought UTF In Our Flexible Portfolio

UTF is a solid fund with a specific niche. In general, I dislike leveraged equity funds and especially so when they are overweight a specific sector.

We like the spread opening up between the price and NAV with the discount at the widest levels of the last nine months.

We believe the current opportunity stems from the churn due to the merger with INB and due to being dropped from a key ETF index that drives YYY and CEFL.

UTF is a global equity fund with 87% of assets in stocks, with small allocations to some preferred stocks and corporate bonds filling out the rest of the portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

I consider Cohen & Steers to be one of the better fund sponsors in the CEF space. Their long-term performance on the REIT side is second to none and they have good funds in other areas of the hard asset space. One of those is UTF, an infrastructure fund. The fund incepted back in 2004 at the initial NAV of $19.06 and over $3B in assets.

George Spritzer recommended playing this through the recently completed merger with Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) in his August article "Fund Merger Provides Backdoor Way To Invest In Infrastructure." The reorganization was completed in late December with UTF acquiring nearly all of the assets and liabilities of INB in a tax-free exchange. INB shareholders received 0.352554 shares of UTF per INB share owned.

UTF is a global equity fund with 87% of assets in stocks, with small allocations to some preferred stocks and corporate bonds filling out the rest of the portfolio. The emphasis is on income by investing in infrastructure companies such as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, ports, telecommunication, and railroads.

The stocks in the portfolio are rate-sensitive, defensive names, primarily from electric utilities and other telecom stocks. This is different from INB which was a general global equity-income fund without the concentration in one sector. I imagine the merged-in positions from INB will be shifted into the UTF positions.

We believe the current opportunity stems from the churn due to the merger with INB. It is possible INB shareholders sold out of their positions once they received their new UTF shares. The data bears that out with the highest price in the last few months occurring the very day of the merger closing at $26.34. Since then, the shares have moved lower, even on days when rates dropped sharply and there was a flight to defensive stocks.

The other reason we think this opportunity may exist is the annual rebalancing that occurs in two ETFs that own CEFs. They are the UBS Etracs Monthly Pay 2x Leverage CEF ETN (CEFL) and YieldShares High Income (YYY). The index that these two ETFs follow recently dropped UTF from their constituents list. The two ETFs contain about $500M in assets, so the selling of UTF would be relatively small. Still that selling pressure could cause the discount to widen a few hundred bps.

Fund Characteristics:

Total investment assets: $3.2B

Management fee: 1.20%

Avg Daily Volume: 219K

Leverage: 27% 85% fixed, 15% variable Leverage cost: 3.0%, 2.3 yrs avg term

Number of holdings: 227

Distribution rate: $0.155

Distribution yield: 7.10%

Current Discount: -5.25%

Portfolio

As we noted, the portfolio is made up of infrastructure stocks from all around the globe. One-third of the portfolio are classic electric utilities with the largest position in the portfolio being NextEra Energy (NEE) at 6.2% of the entire portfolio. That stock has been a great performer over the last five years rising some 126%. The second-largest sector is midstream asset companies like Enbridge Inc. (ENB), TC Energy (TRP) and The Williams Companies (WMB).

Tower stocks make up the third-largest allocation by sector. This space doesn't have as many names so the weights to the individual stocks are fairly large. Those stocks include Crown Castle International (CCI), American Tower (AMT), and Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.

One thing I particularly like about this fund is the smaller allocation to midstream MLPs that they have at just 3% of the portfolio. MLPs have performed poorly for the last 6 months and really the last 5 years and we continue to be net bearish on the space. I don't believe the returns generated in the sector offset risk inherent in them.

I also like the fact that they own some corporate bonds and preferred stocks helping to reduce volatility through natural security selection. We do this in our Core Portfolio by investing in both tax-free and taxable munis as a natural downside hedge to the non-investment grade positions.

Lastly, I also like the 40% of the portfolio that is invested overseas. International stocks have underperformed significantly in the last decade. We think international could have a good year, especially as the dollar starts to roll over.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

Here are the top ten holdings.

(Source: N-CSR Filing)

Distribution

The distribution has been stable over the last 3 years changing just once - an increase of 15.6%. Prior to November 2016, the distribution was paid quarterly due to a change during the Financial Crisis. When the fund IPO'd, the distribution was monthly at $0.10 per share per month. This is one of the few funds that has a distribution rate higher today than when it first listed.

The distribution is made up of net investment income (the dividend and income produced from the holdings) as well as long-term capital gains. In the latest 19a where they show the composition of the distribution, most of the distribution paid in the last year was from long-term gains. About 30% was from the yield of the holdings.

(Source: 19a Letter)

The question is if those gains will continue. The NAV will be the one that informs us if a distribution cut is coming. If the fund runs out of gains and the NAV moves lower, it will have a hard time maintaining that distribution rate.

Valuation | Discount

The current discount is -5.25%, similar to where it was when we issued our buy alert. However, the price is up 34 cents higher in price. No distribution has been paid during this time period.

Using historical measures may not be the best comparison for valuation. The discount was far wider in 2014-2016 when the entirety of the CEF market was scared of higher rates. In fact, discounts in late 2015 were at some of their widest levels of the prior 30 years outside of 2008. Interest rate fears are one of the largest risks to CEFs. They are susceptible to a double-punch: once from the rate sensitivity of the underlying securities causing the NAV to decline and second, with the rising leverage costs.

We don't think we will see materially higher rates in 2020 though do believe the curve can steepen a bit. With the short-end tethered where it is by the Fed, that means the long end may meander higher a bit as inflation expectations rise thanks to some (finally!) wage gains. Still, we don't believe it will materially affect the fund and overwhelm the thesis.

The z-scores are all negative on a 3-month (-1.21), 6-month (-1.76) and 1-year (-0.84). Not many funds in the CEF space, especially rate-sensitive ones, are showing a negative number across the board. This lends to our thesis that something else is going on here and the likely culprit being the merger with INB.

We like the spread opening up between the price and NAV with the discount at the widest levels of the last nine months. Shares are not massively cheap but they were cheap enough and compelling enough because of the special situation that we thought we could pull the trigger on the buy alert at a ~7% position. If it falls further relative to the NAV, we may purchase more. Our sell thesis would be to get out around par and clip a few coupons in the process.

Performance

The fund's performance is very strong. Over the last year, it was the number one fund in the sector (out of ten) posting a NAV increase of 31.8%. Over the last three and five years, it was also the number one fund with 5-year total returns of 10.8% per year.

Over the last three years, the fund has also beaten handily the S&P 500 (SPY) with a 69% total return compared to 50.2% for the broader index.

Data by YCharts

UTF has a beta of 0.59 compared to the S&P 500 with roughly the same overall risk contribution. The fund is highly correlated to funds like DNP Select Income (DNP), Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure (DPG), and JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD).

The other premier fund in the space is Reaves Utility Income (UTG) which has a similar investment strategy with a mandate of investing "at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies in the utility industry."

Performance is similar but UTF has done a better job of delivering returns.

Data by YCharts

UTG is more domestic with a bit more utility exposure compared to UTF. Both have similar exposure to the energy/midstream industry. UTG also has a history of diluting shareholders through rights offerings every couple of years. Thus, UTG isn't one I'd be holding long term. For a longer-term utility-focused fund, I would recommend Franklin Universal Trust (FT).

Concluding Thoughts

UTF is a solid fund with a specific niche. In general, I dislike leveraged equity funds and especially so when they are overweight a specific sector. You basically need to get a lot right to avoid getting burned. That said, I do like these for trades in my equity bucket. Many investors like utility and "defensive" stocks, preferring to purchase ETFs that have great marketing names like "low volatility." This fund tends to own those stocks - though it is leveraged!

We selected UTF simply because we think there is likely some dislocation with the shares being dropped from the YYY & CEFL indices in addition to the merger with INB. The yield is 7.1% but as I've noted many many times, the yield on an equity CEF is largely irrelevant. They can, like on the fixed income side, create any yield bogey they want paying out of gains or principal to make up the shortfall.

Our Flexible Income Portfolio is a total return approach that looks at yield potential and capital gains. In this trade, we are clipping coupons (which is mostly gains being paid and some net investment income) but primarily looking for a rising NAV and even faster rising price. For that bill, we think UTF is a solid option at a discounted price due to extraneous factors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.