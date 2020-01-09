Archer-Daniels-Midland: Forecasting The February Dividend Increase

2019 was challenging for the company given the difficult macro environment and weak commodity pricing, while the outlook remains positive with an expectation of earnings growth in 2020.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) with a market cap of $24.7 billion is a major grains processor and trading company with a global logistics operation. A more challenging operating environment in recent years, considering agricultural commodities well off highs reached in the past decade, has pressured the stock which is down about 18% from its all-time high reached back in 2015. The company has focused on efficiencies and consolidating its leadership position in an effort to support profitability. ADM is recognized as a dividend aristocrat with a current 44-year history of annually increasing the quarterly rate since 1975. Investors are attracted to what has been shareholder-friendly policies and steady growth. This article covers our forecast for the company's next dividend increase along with a discussion on trends in the payout ratio and our views on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

ADM Dividend Increase History

ADM has a consistent history of declaring a dividend increase each February, typically announced in conjunction with the Q4 earnings release. The last increase was declared on February 5, 2019, when ADM hiked the dividend by $0.015 to a new quarterly rate of $0.35 per share.

(Source: Company IR)

Notable, the 2019 increase of 4.5% was the smallest in percentage terms going back at least twenty years. Since 2010, the dividend increase has averaged about 10% including two rate hikes announced in the calendar year 2011 and 2013.

(Source: company IR)

Trends in Payout Ratios

For 2019, ADM full-year earnings have been pressured by global macro trends including trade tensions and weak ethanol pricing. Back in Q1, extreme weather impacted U.S. crops, disrupting ADM's Carbohydrates Solutions and Origination operations. The result is that the current consensus EPS estimate for 2019, including the yet-to-be reported Q4 results, at $2.57 represents a decline of 27% compared to $3.50 in 2018. The dividend payout ratio for 2019 has spiked to 55% on the adjusted EPS estimate compared to an average of 42% since 2013. Looking at the payout ratio in terms of EBITDA, the ratio also climbed from a level under 20% in 2015 to 26.4% expected for full-year 2019.

(Source: data by YChart/table by author)

ADM remains optimistic with its ongoing "Readiness initiatives" with efforts aimed at operational optimizations and efficiency on track to save $1.2 billion by the end of 2020. An improving global macro outlook, including positive developments with easing tensions between the U.S. and China, is set to support agriculture which is driving a higher earnings estimate for 2020 and 2021. According to the published consensus figures, 2020 EPS of $3.25 would represent an increase of 27% compared to the current 2019 forecast.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Looking ahead, management is targeting a "medium-term range" for the dividend payout ratio between 30% and 40% with an expectation of more stable earnings and cash flow. Based on the 2019 full-year dividend amount, the distribution of $1.40 represents a payout ratio on 2020 consensus earnings of 43%, still above the company target. This implies investors should expect more muted dividend growth, below the EPS growth rate, for the payout ratio to trend lower in the target range.

(Source: company IR)

ADM 2020 Dividend Forecast

We expect management and the Board of Directors to take a more conservative approach to the dividend in the near term while recognizing the importance of maintaining the long-running streak of annual rate hikes. We forecast ADM will increase the quarterly dividend rate by $0.01 to $0.36 per share, representing a 3% increase from the current rate. We also expect the dividend to be announced in conjunction with the fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings release. While a date has not been confirmed, it is likely to fall on February 4, 2020, following the pattern over the past five years with the earnings data on the first Tuesday of the month.

Our forecast for a $0.36 quarterly rate, annualized to $1.44 for the full year, represents a 44% payout ratio on the consensus 2020 EPS estimate. With comments by management suggesting it would like to see the payout ratio average between 30% and 40% over the medium term, it is likely dividend growth will need to be held back for the foreseeable future until earnings can accelerate. While recent developments in the U.S. and China trade dispute have been positive, it's likely too early to see materially improving operating conditions for the company, also making it likely it pares back expectations for a more bullish outlook. There is also the consideration that the dividend yield currently at 3.15% is above the average closer to 2.5% from the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Forward-Looking Commentary

The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 13.6x on the 2020 consensus EPS, which compares to a 10-year average P/E of 15.5x. Beyond the discussion of the dividend, investors that are bullish on ADM's outlook and see upside for the agricultural markets, and ethanol in particular, may find some compelling value in ADM stock today.

Data by YCharts

We like the stock given its world-class operation and market leadership position, well-positioned to navigate any environment. To the downside, beyond a deterioration in the global cyclical outlook, monitoring points include commodity pricing and financial margins.

Takeaway

We expect the ADM dividend growth to remain in the low single-digits over the next 2-5 years. Considering the current payout ratio on earnings is elevated given what was a challenging operating environment in 2019, muted dividend growth may be necessary for the payout ratio to trend lower towards management targets. While our forecast for a dividend hike of $0.01 if confirmed would be the smallest raise since 2010, investors can appreciate a 3.15% dividend yield and relatively attractive valuation levels. We rate shares of ADM as a hold, looking ahead for some confirmation of an improving growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.