CareTrust REIT: Nursing Home REIT Set To Age Gracefully

The dividend is still comfortably covered by recurring cash flows and likely to continue growing.

Most of CTRE's tenants are financially strong, with only a few bad apples that management is actively dealing with.

CTRE, which owns triple net leased nursing homes and senior housing, is facing some short-term headwinds that have driven the stock price down.

Investment Thesis

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) is a landlord of mostly nursing homes and assisted living facilities along with some senior campus communities. It owns (but does not operate) 207 triple-net leased properties run by 22 different operators across 28 states. It also owns three senior housing operating properties, one preferred equity investment, and three mortgage loans. This represents a more pure play on directly-owned, net-leased, senior-focused properties than many of CTRE's peers in the REIT space.

Like with many senior-focused REITs, CTRE has come under pressure recently from weakening tenant financials due to short-term overbuilding in the space along with rising labor costs.

This has caused a wave of reignited pessimism on the senior housing and nursing home real estate sector, as exemplified by one analyst recently:

But, by all indications, this pessimism as well as the corresponding drop in CTRE's price marks a short-term development that will eventually give way to positive long-term trends. The construction boom is easing, and the rise in the senior population is set to continue through at least 2060 as baby boomers reach their golden years.

What's more, the short-term risk seems to be more than compensated by the elevated cap rates (i.e., initial yields) of acquisitions, falling in the 8-9% range.

Comparing this with CTRE's cash cost of capital in the mid-4s, we find a mouth-watering (for the triple net lease world) spread of around 4 points between cost of capital and cap rates.

In short, I believe CTRE is set to age gracefully for many decades to come and will amply reward dividend growth investors along the way.

Business Overview

In its early years as a public company, CTRE was heavily reliant on a single tenant, Ensign Group (ENSG), from which it was spun off. Since that time, as you can see below, CTRE has rapidly reduced its exposure to Ensign (blue pie segments) from over half in 2016 to one-third in Q3 2019.

The good news is that the top five tenants, together accounting for 67.1% annualized rent, enjoy moderate to strong rent coverage ratios. But once you get past the top six tenants, things start to go downhill, with tenants edging into the dangerous <1.2x territory.

To combat this tenant weakness, management is selling a decent chunk of its underperforming properties and repositioning others with new tenant-operators. Luckily, CTRE does not need to worry about managing lease rollovers for quite sometime due to the long terms of its leases. There are no significant lease maturities until the late 2020s.

Despite rapid growth of its portfolio in the last five years, CTRE has maintained a very low (for a REIT) leverage ratio.

Of course, the above is the leverage ratio using normalized EBITDA, which is basically what EBITDA should be if all goes according to plan and the lease terms are fulfilled. Normalized EBITDA takes out one-time expenses. But not all goes according to plan, as has become evident lately. Even so, net debt to trailing-twelve-month EBITDA still sits at a comfortable 4.6x.

The most recent quarter was probably the poorest that the company has ever reported, due to unexpected issues with a few of its tenants. On the far left is Q3 2018's results, moving closer in time until we arrive at Q3 2019's results on the far right. In that far right column, we can easily see how the most recent quarter's results strongly diverge from both the prevailing FFO trend and normalized FFO.

That brought Q3's funds available for distribution ("FAD") to $0.22, versus Q2's $0.36 and Q1's $0.33.

Management has guided for roughly flat normalized FFO in 2020: $1.36 in 2019 and $1.37 in 2020. This is largely due to the properties that management expects to sell in order to firm up the quality of its portfolio. But non-normalized FFO, which takes out provisions for loan losses and "doubtful accounts," is expected to bounce back 13.3% from $1.20 in 2019 to $1.36 in 2020.

Below, we find the big jump up in underperforming assets held for sale as well as prepaid expenses, and we also find the steep drop in cash, most of which was used for the previously mentioned provisions or acquisitions.

This leaves CTRE in a less financially strong position than it has been in for most of its life as a public company, but the balance sheet is strong enough to withstand a tough period and management hase proven adept at pulling off both tenant diversification and growth thus far.

The Dividend

Since going public, CTRE's dividend has been regularly hiked each year by more than 9%.

And yet the payout as a percentage of normalized FFO has remained remarkably stable over the last few years, demonstrating the real growth that has backstopped the dividend growth.

By funds available for distribution ("FAD"), CTRE is set to pay out 72.6% of true cash flows in 2019. However, measured against 2020's FAD guidance of $1.40, the current $0.90 annual dividend is only 64.3% of available cash. Even assuming another 9% dividend hike in 2020, the dividend payout would only come to 70.1% of guided FAD - a very manageable amount that leaves an industry-leading 30% of cash flow ready for reinvestment.

What about the projected 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment 10 years from now.

If CTRE continues its pattern of 9% dividend growth (which is easier to do for smaller companies) going forward, then buying today at a 4.47% yield would result in an astounding 10-year YoC of 10.6%.

But what if tenant issues persist for longer than expected? Analysts expect growth of around 3% in 2020, returning to 9% growth in 2021, and 6% on average over the next five years. So let's assume dividend growth comes in at 6% over the next ten years. In that case, the YoC based on the current price would be 8.0% by 2030. To my mind, an 8-10.6% YoC in ten years would make for a phenomenal dividend growth investment.

Valuation

To assess valuation, let's look at price-to-cash flow from operations, which in this case acts as a proxy for price-to-FFO (which currently sits at 14.92x).

Now, this is admittedly on the higher end for CTRE's short history as a publicly-traded company, but the valuation is not high relative to peers. Compare CTRE's 14.92x FFO with LTC Properties' (LTC) 14.95x, National Health Investors' (NHI) 14.74x, and Ventas's (VTR) 14.91x. CTRE is right in line with peers when it comes to price-to-2019 FFO. I see no reason why it will not stay that way from now on. The relatively low price/FFO of the early years of the company on the public market was likely the result of the newness of the company as well as its heavy concentration on one tenant (Ensign).

Conclusion

Given CTRE's concentration in nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities, it relies heavily on government healthcare programs like Medicare and Medicaid. This creates political risk, as reimbursement rates are constantly subject to drop as the federal government tries to cut costs.

However, as previously stated, this and other risks seem to be priced into nursing home real estate already as cap rates for triple net lease assets trade in the 8-9.5% range. What's more, these leases typically have built in yearly escalations of around 2.5%.

Management is taking the appropriate steps to deal with its handful of weak tenants. These steps may cause slow growth for 2020, but the long-term investment thesis remains intact.

CTRE looks like a solid buy for dividend growth investors at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRE, NHI, LTC, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.