Dividend Champion Spotlight: Chevron Corporation

The long-term future of energy consumption in the world is debatable, but the world's largest and most well-managed companies will likely play a role in that future.

Once a staple of most long-term portfolios, oil majors have become a bit controversial in recent years. The operating landscape of oil exploration has greatly changed, and the continued growth of renewable energy and electric transportation has many questioning the long-term future of fossil fuels. Our look into Chevron Corporation (CVX) as part of our "spotlight" series on companies with 25+ years of dividend growth represents a look at one of the best integrated oil stocks available to investors. We will review what makes Chevron such a strong company, what the future may hold for Big Oil, and why Chevron can still contribute to a long-term investor's goal of steady wealth creation.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's largest integrated oil majors. The term integrated means that the company operates in all aspects of petroleum's manufacturing process. The steps in which petroleum products are pulled from the earth and wind up in the hands of consumers are divided into three phases. These phases flow from the search for and extraction of fossil resources, to the refining, transport, and distribution of fossil fuel products.

(Source: Energy Education)

Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated oil companies with annual revenues of more than $145 billion. Because the business is primarily centered around oil, the company's top and bottom lines are largely influenced by the commodity prices of oil. We can see below how they follow the same trajectory over time.

(Source: YCharts)

Oil prices have fluctuated heavily over the years and are currently well off of decade highs. This has impacted the overall growth of oil companies. Chevron's revenue is roughly flat over the past decade, slightly contracting at a -0.61% rate. EBITDA growth has been slightly positive, growing at a rate of just 1.69%.

Fundamentals

While oil prices have a huge impact on operational results of Chevron and other oil companies, that doesn't mean that they are all created equal. Oil companies are complex operations that require many billions of dollars in CAPEX to fund exploration and maintain processing plants. To gain some insight into how well Chevron has operated, we will look at a few metrics.

We will look at the operating margins to gauge the ongoing profitability of Chevron. We will also look at FCF conversion rates, which will give us some insight into how much cash flow the company is generating relative to revenues generated by the capital investments it makes. We will also look at the company's return on equity, which is another overarching type of indicator that gives some insight into how management is running the business. Because the industry is cyclical and companies are run differently, we will chart these metrics against Chevron's major competitors.

(Source: YCharts)

We see that Chevron is currently performing quite well among its peer group, with "best-in-class" margins and FCF conversion efficiency. The company's return on its equity is second only to that of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B). The upstream landscape is very complicated, where some assets cost more than others to develop. For example, shale assets are typically inexpensive to develop and extract oil - but dry up faster. Meanwhile, deep water exploration is tremendously expensive upfront and takes a long time to develop - but once on-line, the assets produce for a long time. Because oil companies differ greatly in their strategy and level of expenditures, taking a step back and looking at long-term metric trends can give insight into how these businesses stack up. That Chevron is operating at a high margin/high cash-producing level is a positive sign for its investors.

Next, we will look at Chevron's balance sheet. Balance sheets are important for any company, but especially so for oil companies. The sector is cyclical, so a strong balance sheet can be leaned on during downturns to keep the company running smoothly.

(Source: YCharts)

Chevron runs a pretty tight ship financially. The company holds $11.7 billion in cash against $32.8 billion in gross debt. The resulting leverage ratio of 0.88X EBITDA is well below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. We can see evidence of a cyclical turn in oil prices here as well. Oil prices crashed in early 2015, and you can see debt expand as the company was forced to borrow to run its operations. Since then, the company has paid down debt and shored up its balance sheet as oil prices rise, and profitability recovers. Oil majors also have a mountain of land and assets that can be sold off to raise additional funds.

Dividends and Buybacks

Cyclical companies often have a hard time maintaining dividend growth, because when downturns occur, the dividend is an easy way to free up cash that is usually much-needed. So, when we look at a business with many ups and downs such as an oil company, prolonged dividend growth through multiple cycles is a true sign of a well-managed operation. Chevron is one of the few oil companies on the list of Dividend Champions. It has raised its payout for each of the past 32 years. The payout today totals an annual sum to shareholders of $4.76 and yields 4.00% on the current stock price. Chevron's yield is well above 10-year US treasuries, and the company is well-known among income-oriented investors.

(Source: YCharts)

We can see above that the cyclical nature of the sector means that the dividend doesn't grow evenly. More aggressively raised when oil prices are high, the dividend has received "token" raises at times when prices are low. But overall, it has grown. Despite oil prices crashing twice in the past decade, the dividend has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 5.9%. We will look a little closer at Chevron's capital spending strategy below, but we can see that the dividend is well-covered by FCF (payout ratio of just over 52%), in part because the company has lowered its CAPEX budget. Though secure, it's difficult to project future dividend growth prospects. This will largely be influenced by the price of oil. Though it may be volatile along the way, Chevron's self-awareness of CAPEX spending and its healthy FCF streams leave us optimistic that the payout can continue to grow at a mid-single digit pace over the long term.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Because we have already established how important oil prices are, we won't include that discussion in analyzing Chevron's growth opportunities (and risks). The remaining topics of discussion fall into two categories. We will look at the company's production plans in the years ahead and the outlook for the global demand for fossil fuels.

Chevron's approach towards exploration has shifted since the crash in oil prices in late 2014. The company's CAPEX budget used to be as high as $35-40 billion in a given year. In a world of lower oil prices, Chevron has trimmed this figure to around $20 billion in annual CAPEX.

(Source: Chevron Corporation)

The company spent approximately $20 billion each of the past two years and is guiding that budget to hover between $18 billion and $22 billion each year through 2023. Chevron is largely avoiding deepwater and other complex assets, and is focusing on its Permian presence and other shale assets. While complicated assets take years of investment to come on-line, Chevron expects approximately 70% of its CAPEX in 2019 to begin producing within two years. By focusing on assets that produce quickly, the company can cover its financial priorities (CAPEX and dividend) at approximately $52 per barrel. Further, it expects to grow production at a CAGR of between 3% and 4% through 2023. Barring another prolonged downturn in oil prices, Chevron looks poised for steady growth over the coming years, with additional upside should prices exceed expectations.

If we look farther out into the future, the long-term global demand for fossil fuels begins to come into play. This is the variable that will largely influence the strategy of oil companies beyond the mid-2020s. This is a hotly debated topic in the investment community, as well as politically. However, it has to be acknowledged that various factors have both "push and pull" forces acting on them.

Oil used in passenger cars (gasoline/diesel) will be largely influenced by many outside variables, headlined by fuel efficiency advancements and growth of electric vehicles. While electric vehicles are gaining recognition due to the recent momentum of Tesla Motors (TSLA), mass adoption still appears to be a ways off. Many automotive manufacturers are still developing entry-level technology, ICE vehicles continue to prove cheaper to buy upfront, and (most importantly) the lack of charging infrastructure creates a practicality problem. All of these points are addressable with time and money - it's just a matter of how long and how much.

Power generation is another variable, as general energy consumption is going to be much higher in the future than it is now. However, the chart below shows how vast the future scenarios are of where exactly that energy will come from. The take-home point is that how future generation of power will play out is (again) largely a matter of political and financial willpower.

(Source: IEA)

The world has been run by fossil fuels for generations, and although climate change needs to be addressed, it's important to consider the financial, political, and functional hurdles in changing the way that modern society operates. Change will come, but it won't be overnight. It seems that many decades from now, there will come a time when oil majors become diversified energy production companies in order to survive. It will likely take private sector efforts to change the future to the degree many are calling for. As we move towards this point years from now, we expect Chevron (and its peers) to recognize this and gradually shift their business model appropriately. This is obviously something that long-term investors will need to monitor.

Valuation

It has been a bit of an up-down year for Chevron, and the stock's current price of $118 per share places it in the middle of its 52-week range ($110-127).

(Source: YCharts)

Because of how volatile the company's earnings are over a long sample period, we like to look at how much cash it is generating. To evaluate this, we will review Chevron's price-to-CFO (cash from operations). This will strip out the CAPEX differences and focus on operational cash streams.

(Source: YCharts)

Chevron's P/CFO ratio of 7.28 is well off of decade highs surrounding the 2014-2016 oil price downturn, but the current ratio is also near multi-year highs if we look outside of that. In addition, the company's dividend yield of 4.00% is higher than the stock's 10-year median yield of 3.63%, indicating undervaluation on an income-yielding basis for investors. Not a screaming bargain like how the stock trades during an oil crash, but Chevron is priced reasonably well for a long-term holding in a dividend growth portfolio.

Wrapping Up

Chevron Corporation has adapted well to an environment of sub-$100 oil by cutting its expenditures and focusing on assets with a quick turnaround. The company has proven itself to be managed well, as evidenced by strong operating metrics, a clean balance sheet, and a rare dividend growth streak for the sector. While the long-term future of oil is hotly debated, we like the odds for the largest/best-managed companies to be able to adapt as needed. Chevron certainly fits that bill.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.