BNDX: The Writing Is On The Wall, 'Big Top' Is In For Global Bonds

BNDX is a dollar-hedged international sovereign bond ETF with 57% exposure to Europe and 25% Developed Asia where yields are the lowest in the world.

From a risk-reward standpoint, bonds and more specifically international bonds have been the best asset to own over the past few years. Returns have been phenomenal not because of high yields, sovereign bond yields are generally at multi-decade lows, but because of the positive price impact of falling interest rates.

2018 was a generally bearish year for the global economy. International equities sold off while U.S. equities were stuck in a range. GDP growth and inflation declined and many investors were led to believe a major recession was imminent. This led interest rates to dive in 2019 which inadvertently managed to save the equity market and most likely economic growth.

The S&P 500 is rapidly rising and bringing higher inflation and yield curve with it. All data points to a typical late-phase economic cycle that sees rising inflation, crashing long-term bonds, and most likely a recession thereafter. I would estimate this will be the dominant market dynamic until 2021.

Many, including myself, would say equities are in a bubble. However, that bubble does not compare to the bubble in sovereign long-term bonds. Global government debt is currently at least $66 trillion. Because most of that debt was issued at a higher yield than it is trading at today, I would estimate the current trading value of world sovereign debt to be upwards of $80T-$90T which is comparable to the value of the entire global stock market.

A decent portion of this debt pays a negative yield and almost all in the developed world has a yield below inflation. In other words, investors in these bonds are essentially guaranteed to lose purchasing power if they buy today. More importantly, the principal value of these bonds is likely to decline far more than the stock market in the near term.

The picture is the bleakest in the international market. The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) which is U.S.-dollar hedged currently has an SEC yield of 50 bps with high-interest rate risk. In my opinion, the fund is one of the best short opportunities available today.

BNDX And Economic Signals

Considering the fund's extremely low yield, I would bet few long-term value investors are in the fund. Most likely, its owners are those who are speculating on yet another drop in long-term rates and those who comply with a passive portfolio allocation strategy. As I'll demonstrate, either group may be smart to reassess their holdings.

BNDX is essentially an inverse inflation and inverse yield curve investment. If either of those two metrics rises, BNDX is likely to fall. See below:

Note: forward inflation is measured using the TIPS spread.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the total return metric has an extremely strong inverse correlation to the two metrics which are both rising. Generally, the yield curve rises with higher expected economic growth and the TIPS spread with higher expected inflation.

Importantly, inflation is largely a function of global energy prices which have been on the rise the past few months with WTI crude steadily rising from $50 in October to $62 today on the back of falling supply growth.

My base-case scenario is a return to 'cost-push' inflation where supply is constrained while demand is rising or stagnant. It is unlikely that a major wave of economic growth returns, but it is clear that rising global labor costs/labor shortages, as well as growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, will halt supply and finally promote inflation.

What Would A Rise In Inflation Mean For BNDX?

With U.S. inflation expectations at 1.75% and BNDX paying 0.5%, U.S. investors are essentially guaranteed to lose real money. Of course, if inflation expectations continue to rise then it is likely that BNDX's price will take a significant hit.

According to Vanguard, BNDX's 6000+ bonds have a weighted average yield to maturity of 0.6% with an effective maturity of 9.9 years. Importantly, these bonds have an average coupon of 2% which goes to show just how much they've risen since issuance.

Since bond yields theoretically have a one-for-one relationship with inflation, we can use these metrics to find the implied price of BNDX given a rise in inflation.

This is demonstrated in the chart below:

Note the current BNDX price - $56.75. Also, BNDX does not hold U.S. bonds but is U.S.-dollar hedged so the U.S. inflation rate is theoretically the best gauge for the fund's price.

(Self-Sourced)

As you can see, this 'low-risk' investment can quickly become deadly to a portfolio. Many investors place a very large portion of their funds in BNDX to comply with a '60-40'-type allocation strategy and would likely be surprised to know they can lose 50% of their position with a relatively low late-cycle increase in inflation. Of course, it is hard to see this as inflation has only fallen over the past decade (or truly the past forty years) to the near-zero bound.

Remember, the lower interest rates are, the higher the interest rate impact on BNDX's price. As an example, yields were already low in January 2019 but fell even lower causing BNDX to see an extreme 10% rally that caused many investors to pile into the trend. As shown in the chart above, a further decline in rates would indeed cause an even larger rally in BNDX's price. However, when it comes to bonds, (mathematically) the larger they rise, the harder they fall.

The Bottom Line

As a whole, the bonds are likely the worst investment available today. There are many forms of bonds, but I would argue that international sovereign bonds in BNDX and U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds are the two 'worst of the worst' bets today (see 'VCLT: Long-Term Corporate Bonds Offer Worst Of Both Worlds').

If you'd still like to own bonds, I would argue short-term floating rate (FLOT) and U.S. Treasury inflation-protected (TIP) bonds are a much better place to put your money. Both of these assets have far less inflation/interest rate exposure than BNDX and typically pay higher yields. Essentially, nothing that pays a fixed return is safe.

BNDX is a massive fund with an AUM of about $25B so it is extremely liquid and relatively easy to short-sell. As you likely know, sovereign bonds and equities are generally inversely correlated so short selling this fund is akin to buying equities. The significant difference is that the trade is rational from a value standpoint for BNDX to fall while it is not entirely rational for equities to rise (due to high valuations). Equities may rise (I am net long), but these bonds are more likely to fall.

The only drawback is BNDX's currently 70bps borrowing fee. Of course, a major deflationary shock caused by a major rise in the U.S. dollar is the most significant risk to short selling the fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BNDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.