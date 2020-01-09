S-Oil: Improving Refining Margins, Middle East Uncertainties

Investment highlights

Recent unrest in the Middle East triggered by the Iranian issue is a cause for some investors. We believe that the issue is positive in the short term but risks over the long term remain.

For 4Q19 earnings, S-Oil's (OTCPK:SOOCY) results will likely be lower than consensus due to narrowing refining margins and the weak chemical business. We revise down our 2020 earnings forecasts in light of a weak PP (polypropylene) spread and slower-than-expected increase in refining margins.

Rising oil prices caused by the Iran issue is positive in the short term but if it is prolonged and oil prices climb more drastically, demand for petroleum products could fall. Rising tensions in the Middle East can be negative for Korean refiners which heavily depend on the region.

Refining margins are rebounding led by kerosene and diesel. Falling utilizations at Chinese teapot refineries are expected to help restore the supply-demand balance. In 2020, earnings will likely remain stable on the implementation of IMO 2020 and completion of the RUC/ODC (residue upgrading complex/olefin downstream complex) facilities. That said, the continued tensions in the Middle East cast a shadow over stock and earnings performances.

We revise down our target price to KRW120,000 in light of our downward earnings revisions. S-Oil is still our refinery sector top pick but high volatility is expected for the time being.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect 4Q19 results to come in below consensus, with sales of KRW6.3tn (+0.4% QoQ, -8.8% YoY) and operating profit of KRW187.4bn (-19% QoQ, turn to profit YoY). Refining margins’ peak has been delayed because ships’ fuel changes are taking longer than initially expected.

Kerosene and diesel margins are improving, seemingly because of IMO (International Maritime Organization) 2020 and lowering utilizations at Chinese teapot refineries. Falling bunker C oil margins should drive teapot refineries to lower utilization rates. We expect 1Q20 earnings to improve considerably QoQ on wider refining margins and inventory valuation gains on recent oil price hikes. The PP margin has narrowed considerably due to oversupply, but the PX (polyxylene) margin is gradually improving. We revise down our 2020 earnings forecasts due to worse-than-expected chemical industry conditions, slower-than-anticipated increase in refining margins, and stronger-than-expected increase in OSP (Official Selling Price).

The recent geopolitical risks in the Middle East are negative for Korean refiners which have significant exposure to the region. Oil prices and OSP movements need to be monitored closely going forward.

Share price outlook and valuation

For our new target price, we set the 2016-2018 average P/B of 1.8x as our target P/B. ROE is the key for the valuation multiple to recover.

While 4Q19 earnings are likely to disappoint, we note the recently widening refining margins and lowering teapot utilization rates and accordingly recommend investors to buy or add to existing positions.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.