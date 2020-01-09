Schlumberger: Eye On North America And Cost Control

Due to lack of conviction ahead of earnings and valuations that are far from depressed, I choose to stay on the sidelines.

Supported by recent momentum in crude prices, which have risen about 15% over the past three months, oil service companies will soon begin to report their 4Q19 results. The first mega-cap company to do so will be global industry leader Schlumberger (SLB), on January 17.

Analysts expect the company to post revenues of $8.2 billion, largely flat YoY but down 4% sequentially as seasonality should serve as a headwind - an effect of winter in the northern hemisphere. EPS of $0.37, if achieved, would also suggest little bottom-line movement compared to 2019 levels.

Credit: company's website

The story: North America activity and margins

Last quarter, Schlumberger's earnings report was marked by the company's decision to play more aggressive defense. The main culprit was low drilling, completion and production activity in North America. Although Schlumberger seems to have done better than its peers on land in 3Q19, the unfavorable industry dynamics led the management team to announce its intention to exit unprofitable businesses, restructure non-core units and renew focus on returns.

Judging by the recent rig count trend in the US (see chart below), I find it unlikely that the financial results in Schlumberger's home continent will look much better than they have lately. However, in part due to the more benign macroeconomic landscape in 4Q19 and the recent rise in crude oil prices, I wonder if the outlook for 2020 will be more upbeat than most investors have been anticipating.

Source: graph by DM Martins Research, data from Baker Hughes

Another key item worth paying attention to in Schlumberger's earnings report will be margins. If there is any upside to EPS expectations this time, I believe it will come primarily from cost control. With a bit of luck, profitability may also get a boost from gain of scale internationally and from a recovery in OneSubsea, as was the case in the third quarter.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch has singled out "unsustainable margin compression down to mid-single digits" as a problem to be addressed right away. I will be curious to see if Schlumberger has already been able to gain some ground on this front in order to spark a bit of investor optimism.

Is this time for real?

For the past two years at least, I have been generally bullish on SLB. Despite recognizing how sensitive an investment in any energy stock can be to the ups and downs of crude oil prices, I have commended the Houston-based oilfield service provider for its position of market leadership, diligent cost management and quality of the balance sheet compared to those of peers during all of the 2014-2019 energy sector downcycle.

But as the graph below depicts, I have been wrong about this name for as long as I have covered it. My last bullish call on this stock, dated April 2019, preceded a sharp stock price decline over the following six months. As soon as I turned less optimistic on the name, in October of last year, shares staged a rebound. Lacking much credibility, I scratch my head and wonder if SLB will finally head substantially higher, following years of poor performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha's author ratings page

At a high level, the setup seems favorable for Schlumberger ahead of fourth quarter earnings. The macroeconomic landscape appears to be more stable now than it had been during most of 2019. Interest rates have come down, providing an extra incentive for businesses to invest. Crude oil has been on a run, and could flirt with five-year highs if tensions in the Middle East continue to support commodity price.

But recency bias can be blinding. There is no guarantee that crude oil will not correct later in 2020, dragging along with it the energy sector once again. The North American market has not shown definitive (or even early) signs of recovery, and stock price upside in the energy space could be capped until the region sees a substantial rebound in activity.

Given the mixed bag of pros and cons associated with investing in SLB at current levels (forward P/E of 23x and long-term PEG of over 3.0x are far from suggesting a bargain), I choose to stay on the sidelines and watch Schlumberger's earnings day as a mere spectator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.