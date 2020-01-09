Seeking Alpha's Investor Marketplace Hits The $10 Million Mark

We share some of the highlights from the platform and preview what's ahead.

This means that authors are earning $7.5M (and growing) a year on a runrate basis for providing investing ideas, analysis, and research services.

Seeking Alpha's Investor Marketplace hit the $10 million dollar/year mark in supporting independent equity research in the first week of 2020.

More than four years ago we launched the Seeking Alpha Investor Marketplace. Our mission was to empower authors that had developed engaged audiences on SA to offer their readers something more, and in doing so to capture a meaningful business opportunity.

We started with about 10 authors. We had no idea whether readers would be interested in joining their favorite authors’ private communities, or whether they’d be willing to pay a monthly or yearly fee to support their outstanding work.

Within days of launch we knew the answer. During launch week in 2015 we sold more than $100,000 in annual subscriptions. 75% of that goes directly to the authors. Seeking Alpha uses the other 25% to enable payment processing, customer support (we have a customer success team of 4 full-timers that will soon be 6), platform development, marketing, and other key functions.

This week, we reached a milestone we’re very proud of: $10M. In other words, as of now, Marketplace subscriptions are producing more than $10M in annual revenue, 75% of which is going directly to the authors.

We are, we believe, the single biggest enabler of independent equity research and idea generation in the U.S. I cannot understate the importance of our mission to empower independents. In an age when regulators are (correctly) clamping down on well-known issues with traditional research providers (soft-dollar payments that obscure how much clients are actually paying for research), it is inspiring to see a grassroots community of passionate investors stepping in to fill the void, and provide fellow investors with high-quality research, commentary, and investing ideas.

Here are some interesting facts about the Marketplace:

The $10M in annual revenue comes from nearly 170 host authors with more than 15K subscribers and more than 21K subscriptions (many subscribers have multiple memberships). 10 Marketplace authors services are earning more than $250K/year in gross recurring revenue. Another 10 earn more than $100K/year. 20 more earn $48K+ a year. 36 more earn at least $1K/month. In 2019, we saw our first “millionaire” Marketplace author. We expect to have more than one new Marketplace millionaire in 2020. More than 80% of subscribers are annual members. Almost 60% of them renew their subscription when it comes up for renewal.

You can read about authors who thrived in 2019 here. Some of our top authors doubled their revenue or more in 2019, and many authors who launched in 2019 were among our fastest climbers, suggesting there is still plenty of upside for existing Marketplace authors and future authors.

Revenue is clearly a sign of user interest and satisfaction. We also measure user satisfaction in a variety of ways, including retention, net promoter score, free trial conversion, anecdotal feedback and reviews. Each of those improved over 2019, which we are happy to see.

By supporting high-quality investor-analysts and allowing them to build businesses on Seeking Alpha, we attract more high-quality authors to SA, delivering better investing ideas and analysis to all readers. We’re still in the early stages of this virtuous circle. In a time where old-school research is under pressure, we believe the Marketplace will continue to establish itself as the next-gen destination to connect investors looking for quality research and ideas with exceptional providers.

In 2020, we will continue to invest in the Marketplace with a focus on making services more user friendly, adding features, upgrading the mobile experience and selling subscriptions on our apps, getting better at helping users discover the right Marketplace services for them, and onboarding more top-notch authors.

I would like to thank SA Marketplace members for their support and passion, authors for their drive to innovate and provide unique value to their members, and our team for its dedication to building a best-of-class platform with unparalleled customer service.

We recently upgraded our Marketplace directory to make it easier to explore all we have to offer.

If you’re an author or provider of equity research, and are interested in understanding how the Marketplace can help you build a sustainable business, let’s talk.

- Daniel Shvartsman, Director, Seeking Alpha Marketplace

- Eli Hoffmann, CEO Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.