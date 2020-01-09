The New Gilead Is Shaping Up

Gilead's bold foray into immunotherapy has so far netted it an FDA approval, a BLA, a pipeline and a dynamic role in one of tomorrow's great technologies.

After penning dozens of optimistic Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) articles, I had gotten over it (mostly). Of late the only time I have given Gilead any thought is with lingering regret when I peruse my dividend growth stocks. I still maintain a position in Gilead; I still have flickers of hope.

Review of a competing gene therapy company for a possible article rekindled enough interest in its competitor Gilead for me to check out Gilead's most recent earnings CC. I was intrigued by what I found; I switched my article project to this current effort.

My string of optimistic Gilead articles ran from March 2016's "Gilead's Harvoni: A Fair Deal" to December 2017's "Gilead's 2018 And Beyond - Buckle Up For A New Gilead". After a two year hiatus, the "Beyond" envisioned in the December 2017 article title is upon us

The new Gilead is forming as I write. It is a big story getting bigger on a regular basis. The first thing that struck me when I reviewed the Q3 2019 earnings call was the cast of characters. Gone from managing the Q3 2017 earnings were CEO Milligan, EVP Meyers, President Kevin Young, EVP and CSO Bischofberger, and EVP Oncology Therapeutics and Cell Therapy Riva. CFO Washington, the lone survivor, is on her way out.

The recent Q3 2019 earnings call featured: CEO O'Day (formerly CEO at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), joined Gilead in March 2019), CCO Mercier (from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in May 2019), Brainard promoted to Senior Vice President, HIV and Emerging Viral Infections, and John Sundy, SVP Inflammation and Respiratory Diseases. CFO Washington also attended for either her last or penultimate time.

Prospective Gilead growth drivers from 2017 are still just "prospective Gilead growth drivers", save one

The three engines for Gilead to power forward in 2018 and beyond cited in "Gilead's 2018 And Beyond - Buckle Up For A New Gilead" were:

...HIV, immunotherapy and expansion into China.

As shown by the Q4 2018 earnings slide below, HIV has lived up to, if not surpassed, expectations. Gilead's 2017 HIV revenues were ~$13 billion; for 2018 ~$14.6 billion.

Per its periodic revenue earnings call guidances, for 2019 HIV revenues are slated to increase by a midpoint of $1.7 billion for the year. This would show Gilead's 2019 HIV revenue at ~$16.3 billion and would mark the company's third year of double-digit HIV revenue growth.

There can be no doubt that HIV's role as a revenue generator is on target. At least one of Gilead's expected growth drivers from late 2017 is firmly in the "check" box. This is a franchise which should provide CEO O'Day considerable resources to manage the new Gilead's more challenging, and more exciting, endeavors.

At the 9/10/19 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (MSGHC), O'Day identified Gilead's existing success in HIV as a legacy he had to build from. He cited ongoing efforts to expand PrEP and single-tablet regimens as Gilead's task at hand to grow HIV in the short term. Further out on the horizon are exciting prospects for Gilead's long-acting capcid inhibitor GS-6207 and more distantly cures.

As for immunotherapy and China as growth drivers - not quite yet and "incomplete" as discussed below.

Gilead's bold foray into immunotherapy has so far netted it an FDA approval, a BLA, a pipeline and a dynamic role in one of tomorrow's great technologies

Gilead published the graphic below as part of its thirtieth birthday promotional materials in mid-year 2017:

Its last listed disease focus of Hematology and Oncology might have been an embarrassment given its track record in this area.

For those who believe actions speak louder than words, Gilead's August 2017 $11.9 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma is proof positive that this rankled those controlling Gilead's weighty purse.

The Kite acquisition provided Gilead with Kite's lead CAR-T therapy axicabtagene ciloleucel (YESCARTA); YESCARTA was set up for an 11/29/17 PDUFA date. Actual FDA approval came early on 10/18/17; Kite also owned a ready-made backup cancer pipeline (p. 43) including multiple breakthrough therapy designations.

The approval was gratifying; however, it was no prelude to a typically lucrative Gilead product launch. Treatment with YESCARTA is not only grandly expensive (list price $373,000); it also prefaces a daunting 6 step procedure. Step 1 is leukapheresis, a several hour process that harvests a patient's T cells. Once harvested, these cells are sent to a laboratory for processing.

In the interim the patient receives three days of low dose chemotherapy in preparation for reinfusion. After processing and patient radiation, the processed cells are reinfused into the patient. The fifth and sixth steps involve a lengthy monitoring and followup period. Estimates of the total cost for the procedure with monitoring, and in some cases hospital stays, range up to $1 million.

The process involves an imposing hurdle for critically ill patients. It also creates supply chain challenges for Gilead that are ongoing as it works to scale up its cell therapy capacity nationally across the US, in Europe and the world.

Recent facility moves to meet this logistical hurdle include: planned construction of a 67,000 square-foot facility at its Oceanside, California biologics site for developing viral vectors, a 20-acre campus in Frederick County, Maryland, to house Gilead's cell therapy manufacturing, a new 117,000 square-foot facility in the Netherlands to engineer cell therapies for Kite to efficiently manufacture and deliver its cell therapies to European cancer patients.

Gilead's enthusiastic embrace of CAR-T cell therapy is all very much on the come. YESCARTA revenues are modest; on the slide extract above YESCARTA's 2018 revenues are listed at $264 million and are designated as "NM", not meaningful.

Nonetheless, CEO O'Day is enthusiastic about its prospects. As troublesome and expensive as CAR-T cell therapy is proving to be in its commercial borning, he believes its therapeutic profile validates the effort:

... this is a pioneering platform and just to point out some of the dynamics that we're seeing in the market, cell therapy really literally changes everything ..., from patient identification to clinical practice to reimbursement to safety management. So I would say, some of the growing challenges... [are what] we would expect. But ... in the patient set, where it has been studied so relapsed/refractory DLBCL so far in the market, I mean the efficacy and durability are unprecedented.

His enthusiasm was no doubt whetted by expectations of information that Kite subsequently released in rapid succession per the following mid-December 2019 press releases:

Each of these releases reflects a different aspect of the dynamism that Gilead's Kite acquisition brings to the Gilead table, from exceptional clinical results to potential new FDA approvals.

Once Gilead is able to reach a critical mass of patients using these cutting-edge facilities, it should be able to amass significant revenues. In the interim it will continue to experience significant expenses while showing low revenue growth.

Gilead's expansion into China remains very much a work in progress, likely a long-range project

Back in the day when Gilead's story was all about revenues from its faltering gusher (HCV), there was a wild card that optimists could point to as a source for full revival. The world's second largest economy has proven itself unlucky in terms of HCV infected patients.

I touched on the subject at the close of one article, "Gilead: HCV Revenues For The Coming Years" and then delved into it at greater length in two subsequent articles, "Winning In China's HCV Travails" and "Gilead's Chinese HCV Revenues - How Much To Expect And When".

Now with overall global HCV product sales falling from 2018's ~17% of the total, one must cast a broader net to consider China's place in the overall Gilead puzzle. A review of press releases from Gilead's Chinese website reveals a steady drumbeat of drug approvals in China from approval of Sovaldi (for HCV) in October 2017 to Biktarvy (for HIV) in August of 2019.

Gilead's website states its ambitions for China as:

...the best possible therapeutics ...[for] the most patients in China within the shortest time - this is the commitment Gilead Sciences has to China since its China operations launched in 2016.

Gilead's China team is growing from 300 employees (out of Gilead's ~11,000 overall) in >40 cities with headquarters in Shanghai. It has launched a total of eight approved therapies in China.

There can be no doubt that Gilead is serious in its Chinese ambitions. There is doubt as to what this will do for Gilead's bottom line. While Gilead works to raise prices in the US, it is lowering (Financial Times subscription required) them in China, likely from a low base. Tellingly at MSGHC, Gilead made no mention of China nor of any country or region other than Europe or the US.

In a bar chart (slide 15) listing total Q3 2019 product sales for US ($4,199 million), Europe ($804 million), Gilead's "other international" revenues are listed at $513 million. This category lumps China in with Japan, Canada and Australia and hundreds of other countries; I take it as signifying that Chinese product sales have yet to reach a scale where they stand out.

Gilead's key non-HIV, non-HCV molecules from 2017, filgotinib and selonsertib, have advanced in opposite directions

Gilead's JAK inhibitor filgotinib [filgo] provides a significant boost to its pipeline as shown by the excerpt below from its Q3 2019 earnings slide:

Just as Gilead's cancer pipeline via its purchase of Kite back in 2017, so its inflammation pipeline comes from a collaboration with Galapagos (GLPG). This deal originated in 2015 after AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) closed out its prior Galapagos collaboration in favor of its in-house JAK inhibitor upadacitinib [upa].

Filgo and upa have been jockeying with one another back and forth for priority of FDA approval. AbbVie won the race in August when the FDA approved upa as the third approved JAK inhibitor for RA. Gilead is hoping to come in fourth with FDA and EMA approvals later this year.

Gilead bulls reckon that filgo has an advantage over its competitors in terms of safety by reason of its more selective JAK inhibition. Upa's (RINVOQ) FDA label includes a difficult black box warning:

If filgo were to avoid this, it would give it a potential advantage over its competitors to make up for its delayed market entry. Based on Mercier's following response to Nadeau's Q3 2019 question about potential for favorable upa safety labeling, I am not optimistic that upa will get a superior label:

... from a label standpoint what we've seen thus far from the FDA is a little bit of a more of a class labeling. And so ... we're ... being conservative in our expectations. ... if you look at the results of the three FINCH 3 studies in three different patient groups those are really exciting for us, both from an efficacy standpoint as well as safety standpoint. So, a lot of the work that's being done right now is sub-analysis to ensure that we can better educate physicians about our data. ...

The filgotinib story is living up to expectations from 2017; selonsertib is not.

Gilead has advanced selonsertib in treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in at least two unsuccessful late stage trials. Selonsertib is one of its NASH therapies that had stood up the longest following multiple NASH therapy disappointments.

In December 2019 it announced still another round of disappointing selonsertib results, this time in its much anticipated ATLAS trial. Currently (1/7/20), Gilead's liver disease pipeline no longer lists selonsertib.

Gilead's near-term revenue generators are counteracted by its decliners

The new Gilead is wide open. A new cast of characters will be working within its enticing framework. How it will fare as an investment vehicle is questionable. I am optimistic over a longer term, less so on a near- and mid-term basis.

The slide excerpt below from Q3 2019 presents a view analogous to the Q4 2018 excerpt above.

It lists the same four revenue tranches: HIV, HCV, YESCARTA and other. Of the four only HIV is on a steady growth tract. HCV continues to drop like a rock; CCO Mercier's Q3 2019 HCV report was sanguine despite its continued decline:

... Global Q3 HCV sales were $674 million, down 20% sequentially and 25% year-over-year. U.S. product sales for Q3 were $380 million, up 7% sequentially and down 22% year-over-year.

Generics and competition are working their awful magic on Gilead's once fearsome HCV revenues. Mercier's optimism is no cause for investor optimism insofar as it stems from the relative predictability of HCV's rate of decline.

YESCARTA is the third source of potential revenues. In my mind's eye, I do not view YESCARTA in isolation. I also consider its CAR-T cousin, KTE-X19, which Gilead recently advanced in a BLA application for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Between the two, YESCARTA and KTE-X19, Gilead is developing a potentially powerful beachhead in cell therapy treatment of cancer.

YESCARTA's YoY change on the 2019 slide no longer includes NM, yet in terms of Gilead's overall long-term revenue picture, it might well be so viewed. Gilead is taking a slow and expensive road by tying its immunotherapy fortunes to CAR-T. I expect it to take a year or more before it starts to show meaningful financial rewards.

Its fourth listed revenue generator is the amorphous "other products". According to the footnote on the slides, these include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Letairis, Ranexa, Vemlidy, Viread and Zydelig.

The two highest sellers on this group, Letairis and Ranexa, make up Gilead's declining cardiopulmonary franchise. They have been in major downtrend because of generic competition. Gilead has no pipeline candidate ready to compete in this area.

When one takes stock of the four tranches, HIV and YESCARTA are the potential growers going forward. HCV and Other Products are in decline. The growers as a group rose YoY 14% from ~$10.7 billion in 2018 to ~$12.2 billion in 2019. The decliners declined 21% YoY from ~$5.2 to ~$4.1 billion. The overall picture as shown on the slide for Q3 2019 is an anemic YoY growth of 2%.

Conclusion

I see the overall near-term picture for Gilead as neutral. Its slow growth is likely to continue for much of 2020 insofar as it lacks any near-term catalyst to drive it substantially upward.

For sure Gilead has nice potential buzz from its anticipated FDA approval of filgotinib in RA. However, since approval is anticipated, it may not be as positive a feature as bulls expect. Gilead will be entering a crowded RA market.

AbbVie's Humira has been the chief in this RA market for well over a decade. Just in terms of JAK inhibitors, filgotinib will be fourth to market, behind Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) XELJANZ, Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) OLUMIANT and upa, (AbbVie's RINVOQ).

As noted previously, Gilead is not optimistic that its filgo case will be bolstered by a favorable label. I consider this as a significant potential retardant to a rapid uptake of filgo, the kind of uptake which could provide Gilead with near-term solution to its lagging revenue growth.

Despite my lack of enthusiasm for Gilead's near-term growth drivers, I am highly optimistic about the future of its Kite acquisition. While I have significantly pared my Gilead holdings over time, I continue as a GILD shareholder. I have been lulled into comfort that its dividend provides a reasonable return for a modest investment, particularly when compared to its current (1/8/20) depressed share price in an otherwise overbought market.

As currently positioned, I will do fine if Gilead unexpectedly shoots higher; it might easily happen should its CAR-T franchise surprise positively or if it latches on to an exciting deal. On the other hand, I will be watching to add shares if its price overreacts on the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in GILD or ABBV over the next 72 hours.