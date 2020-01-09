Cannabis Market Adjustment Is Accurate And Overdue With Kevin Shin (Podcast Transcript)

We also discuss the near and long-term picture in the sector, when vertical integration makes senses and the overvaluation of the industry.

Kevin has over 17 years of experience in the finance industry and joins the show today to discuss partnering with celebrities, why cultivation is on the decline and why regulations need more federal oversight.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Wednesday with Kevin Shin. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Well happy 2020 everybody. Today I am very excited about our first episode of the New Year. We're joined by Kevin Shin. Kevin is the CEO and Co-Founder of Grove Group Management, a firm that's focused on launching and building the most innovative businesses in the cannabis industry. Kevin has over 17 years of experience in the finance industry, as well as experience leading ChungKing Recording Studios. He also joined NewOak Capital as a Senior Advisor in 2009 and has worked with clients like Tongyang and Starwood Capital.

Before we get to our interview with Kevin, the New Year has brought, not a lot of news but some good at least in the very short term some good news for cannabis investors. Most stocks in the sector have seen some kind of bounce, some because they sold some of their holdings, some because Illinois went legal and some acquired new facilities. And some like heavily beleaguered stock CannTrust (OTC:CTST) went up pretty significantly on no real news. So interesting to see what happens with that good news, and if we can see more of the same if the developments in the States will lead to growth for the MSOs, if cannabis 2.0 in Canada and all the developments there will help the Canadian companies.

Definitely we're still looking at what is going to happen for the New Year. But something definitely to watch today to listen for today will be KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) reporting earnings after the market close. KushCo is one of those pickaxe and shovel companies that give investors exposure to pretty much all the segments of the cannabis market. So because they have their foot in different sections of the market, it's interesting to see what kind of earnings they report and how they look, so something to look for.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on October 24, 2019.

Kevin, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you.

Kevin Shin: Thanks for having me. Really appreciate it.

RS: So tell me what your background is, how you got into the cannabis space and what you're doing now?

KS: Okay. My background is basically, I used to run a private equity venture capital firm, $3.8 billion under management in my previous life. I am now the CEO of Grove Group Management. Grove Group was established as a private equity venture capital fund. We're here to basically establish good returns for our investors. We have a hurdle rate of 15%. So we put our money where our mouth is. We have to make sure that we pass that hurdle right, before we get to basically field operations.

Let's see, the second part of your question was, how we got here. We got here -- that’s actually a multi part question. We got here by, I guess chance. That's probably the best way to put it. One of my friends came from South Korea, and he's staying with me looking for a job and we came across a cannabis dispensary. So I'm like, just stupidly enough, I'm like, hey, I'll buy one for you, you can run that, how about that?

I started doing the research six months later, I'm calling up Tiki Barber and I'm saying hey, why don't we start a Cannabis Fund. I think that would be fun. So we've come a long way since I guess the start to where we are now.

RS: So how did you make that phone call? How did you get -- so Tiki Barber is involved with Grove Group. Talk to us about how that partnership came about?

KS: Sure. When I ran the due diligence on cannabis, I realized that the margins were actually really good and we're focused specifically on distribution and production of research-backed products with a lot of marketing behind it, to make sure that there's clear sales involved. We talked about it and I came up with the thesis after working and researching the market and finding where the best margins are, and will continue to be 10 years from now. And I called TK like, hey, we have this opportunity. We originally met at a networking event because we both like giving back to our community. And we were there for a fundraiser.

And what -- after that, and coming upon cannabis, we decided we're going to look at the market, come up with an idea and push it to the market. We did that. We summoned one of the greatest teams there and we're continuing to work on distribution, pursuing assets, branding, marketing, and making sure we're filling in the gaps that's missing here in the cannabis space.

RS: So you're not just an investment fund?

KS: No, not at all. If anything, we're more of a roll out partner... So we take corporations, we use our network, we help them get to where they should be instead of where they are now.

RS: Okay, and you work with all areas of the space?

KS: We work with many different areas. We focus -- we have a debt portion for our fund and the debt portion largely goes to cultivation. That has actually produced 3.8 million pounds of hemp biomass for us this current season. So we're very proud about that and that's different from a lot of funds because a lot of them use equity to play. So we have the lines to debt, we have the equity portion where we're focusing on brands, products and research and development and distribution of those products to build basically a better mousetrap.

And my background is largely in Asia, so we have the ability to eventually export these products that we make to large countries like China, Southeast Asia, et cetera.

RS: And how did you settle after looking at the market, how did you settle on this business model?

KS: It's research-backed. If you look at first from our corporations in cannabis, they tend to be cultivation-backed. We realize that cultivation is not necessarily a long-term play. We think that the markets will decrease and have been decreasing as the market is getting more sophisticated, and more countries are coming online. So we focus on basically the research-backed items, things that actually takes some IP, intellectual property, to make. And as those products are created, we have to make sure that the market's available and therefore consumers -- so they get educated properly, and sales so that they can actually get the products in their hands to use.

So we believe that market is going to be there. That’s proven by a company like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), where if you build it, and you build it well, people come and show loyalty. People don't remember the original corporations like, let's say, the original first search engine, AltaVista. People remember Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) though, right. Or even like an instant messenger like AOL, AIM. And people remember Snapchat now, it's always next generation that comes up. So we're looking for the IP around the products needed, the element behind it.

RS: So you're looking to partner with the next big thing?

KS: Yeah. And not only that we're helping to get there because we're developing our own research network. We're developing our own distribution network, so that we're really a hand-holding corporation that helps corporations get to where they want to be.

RS: Okay. So what do you look for when you want to invest in a company or partner with a company, what are the top things that you look for?

KS: Well, if they're grounded in reality, that's probably the number one thing. When you look at a lot of corporations, they say, hey, it's like Field of Dreams. If you build it, they will come and they believe that if they build it, people will come and buy their products. That's not true. That's a dime a dozen, everyone has that plan. It's really, if you build it, how are you going to market it and sell it and distribute it and get that product and be distinct. So we're adding multiple steps on top of that.

And that's part of our due diligence process. There's people who agree with us, there's people who disagree with us. But there's... a corporation is based on bottom line numbers: sales, how much profits it can earn, what's your staff like, what's the economies of scale?

So then people who understand, I guess the future of the business can really appreciate what we're trying to do. There are those who say, hey, actually, even there's public corporations now, who's investing, a lot of corporations that have a decent market share, and what they're paying for their transactions now, because it's not based on reality, it's not based on numbers.

RS: So what kind of companies are you most excited about, that you have in the pipeline right now?

KS: That's a tricky question. We like to play things pretty close to the chest. I'd like to say our R&D methodology is getting a really big upgrade. I'm excited about that. Our commodities trading platform is also getting a pretty big upgrade. And we're really excited about that as well. Grove Group has retained Dean Mazboudi's services. And then he is leading up the project called Meramasa. That's a code name here at Grove Group. And with the resume that Dean brings on, he's a big banker, ex, like mainstream, big finance, CTO, ex-founder of -- Co-Founder of the Deutsche Bank's innovation labs, developing other product for us and specifically the cannabis industry. So we're really excited of what he's going to bring to the table.

Even Chris Chung, our CIO, he helped develop our commodities trading platform, that helped us get the 3.8 million pounds of biomass that we have now for this season. Like it's easy to appear smart when you're surrounded by a room of geniuses, that's the way I see it.

RS: So you said earlier about that you think cultivation is going to be on the decline. I imagine that's because you think at some point the supply will outstrip the demand given how many growers are there in the world. And do you also -- or do you think that it's going to be so concentrated in the bigger companies that have gotten licenses to grow that it's going to be focused more on them?

KS: Well, it's the short-term, mid-term and long-term perspective of the industry. In the short-term, you can get a lot of federal subsidies if you switch over to hemp right now. People have to learn how to farm it, you can't go all in and say put in 10,000 acres of hemp with no experience. You'll end up losing 10,000 acres of land where you could have been earning some money for some crop, whether it be blueberries or corn. So right now the prices are relatively good because the demand for CBD is outstripping our current supply. So we see farmers squishing into this and taking the opportunity to take a swing at it.

Mid-term, if we go into say the number of small farms that are doing it, and that increases large farmers as we get into it, then basically destroy that market by using the power that they have for purchasing and consolidating those methods. Then when you look to longer term, it really comes to the import/export model. If you're competing against average wages for farmers here, to farmers from overseas, overseas will generally win because the cost of labor is so much cheaper. So as long as best practices are established, as far as that is concerned, it's a declining game.

RS: Okay, so given your vision of the sector, and what you're looking at, some people talk about that the vertically integrated companies are going to have an advantage, because they're going to become experts in all different areas of the sector. Other people think the exact opposite, that it's people that are really going to focus on one thing and something you said earlier, you are now developing the IP that that's going to be kind of the company that's going to become a leader of the pack. What's your view of that and what do you think people have wrong and what do you think people have right that you see out there in terms of people talking about the next investment plays?

KS: I actually love this question. The reason why I love it, is because this is a changing answer. Vertically integrated to begin, actually is a smart way to move. The only reason why is you're controlling all aspects and getting quality control of it. If you actually outsource some of your items for say farming or any part of it, manufacturing, those variables can change. You might not end up with consistent products. And right now we're in a sophisticated age, where we have educated consumers that are smarter than any consumers ever in the lifetime of history, that will find out and weed out the bad products and find out who's better and the best at certain items. So the groups that don't follow strict quality control measures will get hurt.

But you also have to produce at a scale and at a profit level that's sustainable. So you do have to have future plans for importing and using other sources of material, being able to expand, have expansion plans, that is outside of your actual realm. If you try keeping everything internalized, I think the cost structure becomes overbearing. And you eventually do need partners to help with your expansion. That's where I guess Grove Group's investors are very key to us. We have a lot of smart money invested with us for partnerships for the future.

RS: And then do you introduce people as well, do people connect through you?

KS: Oh, yeah, absolutely. We make introductions all the time to help our investors in their investments. So I consider Grove Group more of like an alumni association. Like we have our list of groups that can help benefit everyone else. And we see people bring more people to the table as they see the vision being completed.

RS: So what do you see for this sector in the next year, in the next five years? And also…

KS: In the next year...

RS: Yeah, sorry. I just wanted to touch -- you also interface with the regulatory bodies. Is that right?

KS: That's right.

RS: So I’m also interested in that as well, yeah...

KS: So in the next year -- okay, actually, I think they both play hand in hand. I think regulatory then next year is going to come up big. I'm hoping that the federal government will take a little bit more oversight on the products that are coming to market, because I don't think the state governments have the budget. So basically have a good oversight committee that's consistent across every state. When you decide to come in and basically give us a rule book that all of us have to follow. I've seen quality at different factories, really from places that I never want to eat at, to places where I'd eat off the floor.

So we really need to standardize the market in terms of how our production capacity is, what our operating procedures are, what we must follow to create safe products and be able to distribute that. And I think the black market is going to play a factor in this. With the black market available, you're going to be able to see people who are trying to copy and imitate things. For example, I think there was a college student imitating iPhones and selling those on campus and making a profit, and Apple had to get clever, change some screws and other things like that to make it harder to just break in and try to make fake copies of their IP.

I think cannabis will go through that stretch as well. With the cartridge vapes that came out, that was actually a poor quality, that might be related to the vape illnesses that came out in America. No one knows who made it. You don't know how many different providers were there. And I think larger brands, as they get established can expect copiers to come in and try to profit off their name. So there's going have to be regulations that are put in place after the fact when people do get in trouble and basically try to steal and try to sell fake copies. So regulations are always going to be playing catch up in this market.

RS: Do you think that, that's what's going to push the regulations to become more uniform? I hear from a lot of people that don't think that the federal government is ever going to come in and take a stand; that they're always going to leave it up to the states and just let the states kind of decide. Do you think like these, like the vaping crisis…

KS: That’s how we’re set up now. So the States Law and -- it looks like it might get passed - is basically leaving up to the state police and then the states are going to have to try to copy and you're going to see states get it wrong and then other states saying like, all right, why did they get that wrong and try to remedy that. It's just something that you want to try to avoid, hope that other corporations like the group that does certified organic comes in, to put in some regulations so that companies will want to police themselves.

RS: So do you think it's going to be a matter -- of states making mistakes until it pushes the federal government to take a stand? You think that they're going to do that?

KS: I believe politics is generally reactive instead of proactive. So in that sense, I think that mistakes will push the government to move faster. But then it can also go the opposite way and absolutely punish the industry. Like I know that on military bases now they're not selling vape cartridges, but then they'll still sell the cigarettes right next to them. So there's a double edged sword in how everything is worked, and some are unreasonable.

RS: Right, and there's also just a lot of misinformation I think especially about this vaping crisis, that headlines are often different than what the truth is.

KS: Yeah.

RS: Do you see the CBD market, I mean, you know, with the Farm Bill passing, the federal government kind of took a stand there and yet there's still not uniform regulation or enforcement. Where do you see…?

KS: I hear -- I have a lot of friends that are saying that THC is going to be legalized in 2020. And I said, great, even if it is legalized, it doesn't matter, because we're not going to have the rulebook until maybe 2023. It's going to take a while to implement, having that base guideline rulebook and putting the onus on somebody to say, hey, this is your job to make sure that everyone's safe. It's a big responsibility.

So then I can understand how we are there and we're looking to make changes for the better. And truthfully, I think we're making a lot of strides in nutritional panels, supplemental panels and just doing some base guideline tests. I think the research is coming and big corporate recognizes CBD as the next thing coming up. I'm sure that the pharmaceutical corporations are looking into it, especially with the federal case against opioids now.

So research is going to help. There's going to be development in the types of drugs. There's going to be developments in researching what CBD and cannabinoids can do for your body. So I think it's actually a very exciting time in cannabis.

RS: I was going to ask are you worried at all about big pharma, or for that matter, big -- big tobacco coming into the space and either maybe buying up those companies whose IP they like or kind of making a lot of other businesses go out of business. How do you see that playing out?

KS: Well, you are always going to see mergers and acquisitions, you're going to have a market leader, and what they actually can push innovation, so as corporations come, and money is available I always welcome big corporations to come join the fold. The more money you have to throw at a problem, the more different solutions they come up with.

And I don't think even having a big checkbook's going to give you the rights to every single IP out there, that's going to make you a billionaire. There's always smart people out there, like you're not going to find new billionaires appear from nothing. They have a great idea, they build it. And people recognize what it is and then some of them stick to their guns and say, hey, we want to do it ourselves. And some people will say, hey, sure, you can take over my baby. Now I think it's a win-win situation always.

RS: So speaking of better or more access to capital, what do you think the chances are of the Safe Banking Act passing the Senate?

KS: I have divided information on that, where basically half of my friends are saying no way now and half of my friends are saying oh, definitely. So when it comes to banking, I'm just going to say, the amount of debt that's being accessible for this market's increasing. People are coming up with clever schemes. We've come up with a clever scheme, but completely legal, doesn't have any federal implications in order to win money to the market, especially the CBD market in the hemp space.

So I think we're going to find that capital's going to come a little bit freer. I just hope that banking opens up a little bit more, because I hate to see the small corporations just being put out on their butts because they can't make the right phone call to keep a bank account open.

RS: Right, so when you talk to private investors in this space and they say is now the time to get into the space, whether they can invest in publicly traded companies or if they want to invest their own capital into a startup, what's your advice, where do you tell them to get in?

KS: All right, honestly, public corporations, you have to look at the standard indexes, like a P/E rating or just, under net holdings, how much of a markup they have. If that comes within reasonable flow people have to make the decisions and see if it's reasonable for an investment. They can't follow the hype. And there's a lot of hype about cannabis and people don't know where to invest. I think that creates a lot of problems.

When you evaluate a business and look at it, you have to make sure that there's a certain payback period and there's a plan behind it, and you're just not getting into something because it says cannabis. I've seen a lot of doctors from California, Colorado, get fleeced on working on private deals on their own, by investing in some type of corporation, without doing a lot of underwriting for it, or having someone do the underwriting for them. And it's unfortunate, because you see someone with a dream and a hope of something bigger buying into a valuation that is no way astronomically possible.

I once saw a person give up $2 million for a single retail shop in California for a $30 million valuation and the store hasn't even opened yet. So they're expecting a single retail store with a cannabis dispensary license to basically make them whole even say in five years and then for that percentage amount that they invested, I could say there's like, basically no shot in hell.

This is part of the reason why we're in the game. We evaluate things with expertize, we're discerning. We don't fall for tips or tricks, and smooth talking salesman. We actually kind of come up with decent multiples on what we believe is right for each sector in the market. So I would say lean on someone who's experienced and understands business, if it's just not your expertise. And if it is your expertise or if you have a stockbroker, just make sure that it falls within regular deviations of what you should invest in as a healthy stock.

RS: Do you think that the overvaluation in the sector has led to the kind of sector wide decline?

KS: Yeah, absolutely. People see the word cannabis on the news, and see how sexy it is. Like we grew up on, I guess all these different movies that glorified the sales of drugs, and saying like, hey, it's a money making cow. That's not necessarily true. It's a regulated business that’s taxed. You have a lot of oversight, you have a lot of overhead to develop and actually distribute these products.

You have to make sure that even though the margins are really good for very specific products, you have to make sure that it's manufactured consistently, that they have enough cash in the bank that if regulation changes that they can actually overcome those regulation changes to keep the doors open. Now you have to have the management team that has the foresight to save a decent amount of money in the bank for just in case, because things are going to change.

RS: Do you think that the bigger companies that have, you know -- had such a decline in their stock, do you think they're going to get back to their previous highs?

KS: I think the market adjustment is accurate, if not overdue.

RS: So you don't see it as a bubble that's going to burst. You see this as a point of volatility within the growth of a new sector?

KS: Oh, absolutely. For the amount of people that now know what CBD is; each month, I think there's roughly about four or five million new searches for CBD right now. The word's getting out there that somewhere in a cannabis plant, there might be something of benefit to you. So people are starting to research. And this is what we're here for. We're here to educate, we're here to inform the consumers, we're here to provide the research capabilities that we can and properly educate the consumer accurately. And get away from the false claims, put it back into regular published medical journals, et cetera.

RS: The last thing I wanted to ask you about was, we mentioned that Tiki Barber is involved, who's the former New York Giant. It's a big part of the industry to have kind of a celebrity partnership. Talk to us about how that affects your business and how much that attracts people that wouldn't otherwise be interested and how much that plays into this sector, specifically.

KS: Well, Tiki is invaluable. Obviously, with a celebrity comes celebrity status. I never really get to appreciate him until I spend some time with him. And him getting out of a room after speaking can take literally an hour and a half from walking from the stage to the exit, just for the number of people who come up to ask him a question or whatever nonsense. And I know every once in a while his wife gets a little bit annoyed when they have other plans. But he'll stop and take time for every fan, person who wants to talk to him. I love him for that.

But Tiki is not your average celebrity at least from the way I think about it. He comes from a lot of networking background. People forget that he was an interviewer for political candidates, and has been active in politics. He does have another corporation that's basically just a networking corporation for high net worths called Thuzio, with his partner over there. He is a solid entreprenuer/businessman. He knows basically how the world works and knows that there are connections that are needed in order to get a project work or a thing off the ground.

And he's a realist. He's a realist that actually uses his celebrity for his own good fortune. And for that, I'm thankful to have him on the team. And he's a really nice guy too. Last thing is I think Tiki deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for football. His all purpose yards, forget about it.

RS: I would love to know that there's some Hall of Fame judges listening to this. So you heard it here.

KS: Awesome.

RS: All right, Kevin. Thanks a lot for taking the time and talking to us about the sector. You came up with a lot of really great points. So we appreciate it.

KS: Thanks, I appreciate the interview.