Buy The European Oil Majors

The relationships of Equinor, Eni, and, to a lesser degree, Total, with their governments may evolve from a negative to a positive in a low-carbon economy.

The energy sector has been a lonely place for investors, even after its recent rise following the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. While broad market indices have raced to new highs throughout the decade-plus bull market, over the past 10 years the energy sector (XLE) has returned a disappointing ~30% with dividends reinvested. This is particularly painful when compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), which, with dividends reinvested, is up nearly 250% over the same period. The driving force behind the sector’s underperformance has been the sagging prices of oil and natural gas.

Figure 1. Return of the SPDR Energy Select ETF vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over the past 10 years with dividends reinvested.

Figure 2. Inflation-adjusted price of West Texas Intermediate crude over past 20 years (top). Henry Hub price of natural gas from 1997-current (bottom).

Other factors have also probably hurt the performance of oil and gas stocks including, but not limited to, the outperformance of growth vs. value, the debatable economics of shale oil, the projected growth of electric vehicles and renewable power sources, and a growing aversion of stockholders and funds to invest in companies that contribute to carbon emissions.

Figure 3. BP projections of global energy source contribution (top) and growth (bottom).

Clearly, the energy industry faces genuine challenges, so it does not come entirely as a surprise that the sector has lagged the broader market. That said, the multitrillion-dollar energy sector is comprised of a wide range of companies with a variety of business models and risk profiles, and, at current prices, I believe there is a good argument to be made for investing in the integrated oil majors - especially the European ones, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), and Total (TOT) being my top picks. This investment thesis is based on the following observations and theories:

- The integrated supermajors are less dependent on the price of oil and gas, have ample access to financial markets, and have a broad geographic and production mix.

- The European majors have attractive valuations.

- The European majors are consistently investing in technologies supportive of a low-carbon future.

- Relationships with home governments may confer advantages in a low-carbon future.

Integrated Oil Major Business Model

The integrated oil majors (defined here as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell, Total, BP (BP), Eni (E), and Equinor) derive revenues from both upstream (oil and gas extraction) and downstream operations (refining and petrochemicals). When oil and gas prices are elevated, the upstream operations generate healthy margins, as they benefit from high commodity prices. This does hurt downstream operations, however, as the expensive oil and gas that act as feedstock for gasoline and petrochemicals compress downstream margins. On the other hand, when oil and gas prices are depressed, and upstream margins are pressured, the downstream operations perform well, helping offset the profit decline in upstream.

This is a relatively basic concept within the energy industry, but it is an important factor that differentiates the integrated supermajors from E&P firms and refiners/chemical companies. While the supermajors certainly benefit from elevated energy prices, their integrated business model embeds a natural hedge against swings in the price of oil and gas. Broadly speaking, this results in more predictable and investable companies that are better positioned to withstand shifts in the price of oil and gas when compared to pure play E&P firms, refiners, and chemical companies.

Table 1. Beta values of the supermajors, the SPDR E&P ETF, the VanEck Refiners ETF, and the SPDR Materials ETF. All values sourced from Yahoo Finance.

Stock Beta (5-year) XOM 1.00 CVX 1.02 RDS.B 0.83 TOT 0.74 BP 0.56 E 0.83 EQNR 0.79 SPDR E&P ETF (XOP) 1.72 VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) 1.19 SPDR Materials ETF (XLB) 1.10

Now, this is not to say that higher-volatility investments are inherently worse than lower-volatility ones, but it does illustrate that the hedged business model of the integrated supermajors flattens the ups, and downs, of the oil and gas commodity cycles. Consequently, the integrated space has weathered the downturn in oil and gas prices better than the E&P sector, with many E&P companies falling by more than 50% since energy prices peaked in 2014.

It could easily be argued that, given their leverage to the price of oil and gas, if oil and gas prices were to rebound, the E&P firms would generate returns well in excess of the supermajors. I agree this would be a likely outcome, but I wonder when, if ever, energy prices will rebound to the levels seen in the 2000s and 2010s. A number of headwinds, including ample supply and slowing demand growth, have kept prices in a ~$50-$70 band over the last few years. That said, price action has been strong lately, and with the escalating unrest in the Middle East, new low-sulfur fuel mandates, slight loosening of the trade tensions between the US and China, and pressure on frackers to focus on profits rather than volumes, it seems possible the recent momentum will hold.

As a product of the ability of the oil majors to predictably turn a profit, even during industry downturns, the supermajors have strong credit ratings and ample access to financing.

Table 2. Credit ratings of the supermajors.

Company Moody’s Credit Rating S&P Credit Rating ExxonMobil Aaa AA+ Chevron Aa2 AA Shell Aa1 AA- Total Aa3 A+ BP A1 A- Eni Baa1 A- Equinor Aa2 AA-

This access to low-cost liquidity helps enable the oil majors to replace reserves, invest in downstream infrastructure, and finance investments and R&D in low-carbon technologies. I believe this last point to be particularly important for two reasons, one regulatory, the other technological. The first is that governments and companies are placing an increasingly high priority on lowering their carbon footprint. This slow, but systemic movement away from fossil fuels poses serious challenges to the energy industry by constraining, or even cutting, demand of the products they produce.

The second challenge facing the energy industry is the declining cost of renewable energy sources, especially solar power. Solar has the potential to scale up massively, costs continue to fall, and, perhaps most importantly, essentially all the costs of solar are fixed—once the panels are put in place, they may as well produce as much electricity as possible (similar principles are at play for wind and hydroelectric). This means that, as more solar fields are built out, electricity prices will continue to drop, pressuring demand for gas and coal, which, as variable costs, will find it increasingly difficult to compete with low-cost renewables.

Now, clearly there are significant fixed costs to renewables, and there are distinct advantages to having a plant that generates power independent of the weather. Nevertheless, I see demand for fossil fuel plants, and therefore the fuels they burn, struggling as energy storage devices advance and more solar and wind infrastructure is built out. I will also note that I am decidedly more bullish on gas than coal, given gas plants can more easily be cycled on and off, and the environmental impact of burning gas is less than that of burning coal.

Lastly, another advantage the oil majors have is that they are relatively well-diversified within their upstream portfolios: gas and liquids, onshore and offshore, conventional and unconventional, and production from locations around the world though, admittedly, they tend to have a degree of home country (or former colony) bias. This diversity in production leaves the supermajors less susceptible to the range of risks that accompany upstream operations, including the price of oil and gas, geopolitical tumult, natural disaster, and access to midstream assets.

Valuations

By most measures (forward PE ratio and dividend yield shown below), the European supermajors (Shell, BP, Total, Eni, and Equinor) trade at a substantial discount to their American counterparts (Exxon Mobil and Chevron).

Figure 4. Forward PE ratios (top) and dividend yields (bottom) of the supermajors (Y-Charts).

Traditionally, there have been obvious reasons for the valuation gap, as ExxonMobil and Chevron were unencumbered by government stakes, whereas the Italian and Norwegian governments hold controlling stakes in Eni and Equinor, respectively. The French and British governments did hold substantial interests in Total and BP, respectively, but the British government sold their entire stake in BP during the Thatcher administration, and the French government has sold down their ownership in Total to a 1% stake. The longstanding freedom from government intervention, as well as business-friendly American labor laws and superior operational performance, resulted in better operational metrics and a more flexible business model for Exxon Mobil and Chevron. However, more recently, the operational effectiveness and growth of the American supermajors has essentially been in line with their European counterparts, though they have achieved this with less leverage.

Figure 5. Operational, growth, and debt metrics of the supermajors (Schwab).

Certainly, financial metrics do not tell the whole story of an investment, particularly in the world of supermajors, where capex is heavy and projects can have long lead times—for example, Exxon Mobil has been investing heavily in Guyana. Production, which is just coming online, will eventually ramp up to several hundred thousand additional barrels of oil a day—a fact that is not yet reflected in their operational metrics. It is also worth revisiting the lower debt levels of Exxon Mobil and Chevron compared to the European oil majors. Not only does their lower leverage put them on more stable financial ground, but it also helps explain their middle of the road returns on equity (though this would result in heightened returns on assets).

Ultimately, I see some reasons why, based on financials, that an investor may believe Exxon Mobil and Chevron deserve to trade at a premium to the European oil majors, but I struggle to see anything that warrants a roughly 50%-100% premium valuation on earnings (Chevron’s valuation excludes the $10B-$11B charge it will be taking in Q4 19).

Renewables & Low-Carbon Technologies

The starkest difference between the European supermajors and the American ones may be their approach to renewables and low-carbon technologies. While Exxon Mobil and Chevron have made more modest, cautious bets on green technologies, the European oil majors, particularly Shell, Total, and Equinor, have been aggressively pivoting towards a low-carbon future. Below are highlights of recent investments and strategies of each oil major. Please keep in mind these are only highlights, with the aim of providing a broad overview of the strategies each company is taking in the green space. For a complete picture, I recommend visiting the low-carbon/renewable energy pages of each company.

Shell:

- Targeting investments of $2-$3 billion/yr between 2021 and 2025 on low-carbon technologies

- Electric vehicle charging in the US and Western Europe

- Hydrogen fuels

- Carbon capture and storage

- Biofuels and biomethane production

Figure 6. Shell’s investments during the 21 st Century in renewables and low-carbon technology.

Total:

- 60% stake in SunPower (SPWR)

- 3 GW solar capacity

- Investments in electricity generation and distribution (France and Belgium)

- Electric vehicle charging in France

- Acquired battery maker Saft

- 10% of R&D budget to develop carbon capture and storage technologies

Figure 7. Total low-carbon vehicle recharging/refueling station investment plans

Equinor:

- Leader in carbon capture and storage through work at Sleipner field

- Leading Northern Lights consortium (with Shell and Total) to capture carbon emissions from Northern Europe and store them in the Norwegian continental shelf (project at memoranda of understanding stage)

- Won bid for Dogger Bank offshore wind project to supply 3.6 GW of electricity to the UK

- Won bid for Empire Wind offshore wind project to supply >0.8 GW of electricity to New York

Figure 8. Proposed Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project.

BP:

- 43% ownership in Lightsource BP (solar) and plans to contribute $200M over next three years in BP Lightsource projects

- 1 GW of wind production in the US

- Joint ventures with DuPont (DD) and Bunge (BG) to improve biofuel efficiency

- Produced 765M L of ethanol from sugarcane in 2018

- Carbon capture and storage

Figure 9. Global BP Lightsource operations.

Eni:

- Targeting 1.2B euros in profitable renewable investments from 2019-2022

- Targeting 5 GW of renewable energy production in 2025

- Energy Solutions arm develops and builds solar, wind, and hybrid plants with gas and energy storage

- > 1M tons of biological waste processed by green refineries in 2019

- Carbon capture and storage

Figure 10. Eni renewable targets.

Exxon Mobil:

- $10B spent on low-carbon R&D and deployment since 2000

- Leader in carbon capture and storage; responsible for 40% of all CO 2 captured (cumulative)

- Partnership with FuelCell (FCEL) to collaborate on carbonate fuel cell technology for carbon storage

- Leader in algal biofuels; targeting technical capability to produce 10K bbl/d of algal biofuels within the next 5 years

Figure 11. Schematic of ExxonMobil’s proprietary Controlled Freeze Zone technology for low-purity CO 2 capture.

Chevron:

- $100M Future Energy Fund launched in 2018

- Electric vehicle charging in California

- Several small solar, wind, and geothermal projects in the US

- R&D investments in cellulosic biofuels (partnership with Weyerhauser (WY)) and renewable diesel

- Carbon capture and storage

Figure 12. Diagram of Chevron, Shell, and ExxonMobil carbon capture and storage project at the Gorgon site.

As the above list shows, each of the supermajors has devoted various amounts of capital to renewables, as well as focused on different areas of the sector, perhaps with the exception of carbon capture and storage, where each supermajor is active—that said, Equinor and Exxon Mobil stand out for their leadership carbon capture and storage. BP is leveraged to solar, as is Total; Total has also committed to electric vehicle charging and electricity generation/distribution.

Equinor is exposed to wind and carbon capture and storage, while Exxon Mobil as focused on biofuels and carbon capture and storage. Eni and Chevron both lag in green investments but differ in that Eni has ambitious plans to invest in renewables and low-carbon technologies during the 2020s, while Chevron appears likely to remain on its track of little to no investments in low-carbon technology, though the Gorgon carbon capture and storage project is impressive in scale. Shell stands out for both the dollar value invested in renewables, and the breadth of projects, as they are involved in everything from electric vehicle charging, to low-carbon fuels, to energy efficiency.

Relationship With Government

With the exception of Shell, each of the European oil majors has, or had, a relationship with their government. Equinor and Eni continue to be controlled by the Norwegian and Italian governments, respectively, while the British and French governments sold down their stakes in BP (0%) and Total (1%), respectively. As mentioned in the valuation section, the role of government has traditionally weighed on the valuation and growth prospects of state-influenced companies, as the state may have interests unaligned with those of common investors—the concerns around the IPO of Aramco being a recent example of this.

While I understand the traditional discount applied to some of the European supermajors, I’m of the belief that a relationship with the state may actually be evolving into an advantage, and one that may continue to increase in importance.

My rationale behind this is that the energy industry is in the early innings of a shift away from fossil fuel domination and towards a lower carbon future. The way, and pace, that this will play out are unclear: Will demand for oil peak mid-century, as most energy companies predict? Sooner? Later? Will gas demand grow as expected? Will one form of renewables dominate, or will it be a collection of various sources? How quickly will energy storage technology advance? What disruptive technologies and practices will emerge? Will electricity generation become decentralized?

The questions are seemingly endless, and uncertain business environments are challenging to navigate, especially when there is a slow, but systemic movement to stymie demand for oil and gas, the traditional profit drivers of the energy industry. Therefore, under this uncertain and challenging environment, it may actually be beneficial to have the company’s success aligned with the government’s interests. Put another way, should a far-left Democrat, such as Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, both who have suggested a ban on fracking, ever be elected into office, I wouldn’t rely on them to have much of an invested interest in the success of ExxonMobil or Chevron. On the other hand, Norway, which is a quasi-socialist country with one of the highest carbon taxes in the world, is invested in the success of Equinor. While Equinor management is handicapped in some ways by the state’s ownership, they also benefit in that if Equinor’s business shrinks, so do the revenues that flow to government coffers.

Government influence has also spurred investment in low-carbon technologies that likely would not have otherwise been invested in due to low or negligible internal rates of return but will now increasingly drive business in a low-carbon future. The expertise and leadership of Equinor, the second smallest oil major, in carbon capture and storage is a prime example of this.

Equinor and Eni are the two supermajors with tight government links; Total a very distant third based on the French state’s 1% stake. Time will tell whether the impact of government influence evolves into a distinct positive or not—Italy’s government is well-known for its unpredictability, France’s government is historically labor-friendly (the yellow-vest protests indicate the inertia that must be overcome to enact reforms), and Norway is an environmentally-conscious, semi-socialistic country. On the surface, it is easy to see why these supermajors trade at a discount to their American peers. Nevertheless, I’ll argue that these relationships may not be as negative as they seem and may even confer an advantage.

Conclusion And Recommendation

I believe the future growth prospects and resiliency of the supermajors to be underestimated, making them an intriguing value play in an otherwise expensive market. Because of their lower valuations, higher dividend yields, superior investments in renewables and low-carbon energy technologies, and, in the case of Equinor, Eni, and Total, government support, I recommend energy investors channel their investment dollars into the European supermajors.

Specifically, I like Shell, Total, and Equinor. All three are highly profitable, trade at attractive valuations, have good management, and are carving out competitive edges in renewables and low-carbon technologies. Like the other supermajors, they are also growing production—after all, these remain, and will remain, fossil fuel companies for the foreseeable future.

Shell is expecting an additional 250M barrels of oil equivalent a day to come online during 2020 and has a diverse portfolio of upstream operations (onshore/offshore, conventional/unconventional, liquids/gas) and is planning to return $125B to shareholders in dividends and buybacks between 2021 and 2025. Shell’s break-even price for oil is at $40/bbl, but they are endeavoring to bring this to $30s/bbl. Additionally, while Shell is moving aggressively to growth their portfolio of renewables and low-carbon technology, they have shown a disciplined approach to M&A, as demonstrated by their refusal to get into a bidding war for the Dutch sustainable energy utility Eneco.

Though a leader amongst the supermajors in renewables, Total also has a reputation for operating in riskier geopolitical areas for the promise of volume growth and low cost per barrel. This strategy has paid off during the era of low prices, as they have a dividend break-even point of < 30$/bbl and are anticipating production growth of 5% over the new few years. They are also expecting to raise the dividend by 5-6% a year over the next few years (in euros) on the back of increasing cash flow. They are also solidifying their position as a leader in liquefied natural gas, which, according to McKinsey, is the fossil fuel expected to see the best growth over the next couple decades. And, on the renewables/low-carbon side, Total has cultivated a strong position in solar, as well as electric vehicle charging and electricity in France and Belgium.

As the Norwegian state-run energy company, Equinor primarily develops offshore oil and gas reservoirs in the North Sea. These fields have proven to be more resilient than expected, and Equinor is expecting a 3% volume growth between 2019-2025 on the back of the Johan Sverdrup field, which will produce 660K bbl/d at peak production. Equinor, like Shell and Total, has a low breakeven cost, which currently sits at 27$/bbl. They also recently indicated progress on a previously frozen project with Rosneft to develop a field in Siberia that contains estimated recoverable reserves of 250M bbls of oil and 23B m3 of gas. Equinor’s leadership in wind and carbon capture and storage is enviable, particularly as the second smallest supermajor, and they should be positioned well for a low-carbon future.

I like all three companies and believe each to be worthy of investment. However, due to foreign withholding taxes, Shell may be the best of the three for US investors, as the RDS.B shares trade on the London exchange and are therefore not subject to withholding taxes. The same cannot be said for EQNR or TOT, which are subject to 25% and 12.8% withholding taxes, respectively. While I would advocate holding all three, TOT and EQNR should only be held in taxable accounts, so the foreign-paid taxes can be deducted, while RDS.B can be held in either taxable or non-taxable accounts (RDS.A is subject to withholding taxes). BP, like RSD.B, trades on the London exchange, so it too trades tax-free, while Eni is subject to a 27% withholding tax.

I will note that while Shell, Total, and Equinor are my top choices, I do think BP and Eni are attractive as well, and for that matter, even ExxonMobil is worth a look. ExxonMobil’s dividend is around 5%, it has a stellar balance sheet, has great volume growth potential via Guyana and the Permian, and has made compelling advancements in carbon capture and storage and algal biofuels.

An advantage to investing in the supermajors is that, while they have many similar qualities (attractive valuations/dividends, financial stability, integrated business models, etc.), they are placing different bets for how to best position themselves in the evolving energy sector. As investors, this offers the flexibility to gain exposure to the supermajors that are positioning themselves in ways that align with your own views of how things are most likely to unfold.

Lastly, before making any investment decisions, investors should be aware of the risks of investing and carefully weigh their investing goals and risk tolerance before making any decisions. In addition to the typical risks that accompany the stock market, investors in the energy sector should be aware of several specific risks including, but not limited to: the impact energy prices, secular shifts away from fossil fuels and plastics, spills, geopolitical risks, and economic stagnation/recessions. Prior to making any investments, I strongly suggest investors familiarize themselves with the 10-K’s of the companies listed and the energy sector in general. I would also recommend scaling into any investments, as the price of oil and gas, as well as general market volatility, can cause the stock prices of the oil majors to swing.

