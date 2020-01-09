Samsung Electronics: Server Memory Chips To Be The First To Recover

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW71,000 on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), applying a 1.72x target P/B to 2020F BPS. Samsung reported preliminary sales of KRW59tn for 4Q19, which was 2.8% lower than our previous estimate, but its preliminary operating profit, at KRW7.1tn, was an earnings surprise, beating the consensus of KRW6.5tn by 9.7%. We believe the one-off gains related with a write-back on bonus payments as well as an increase of more than 5% QoQ in NAND prices (in the case of TLC wafer) contributed to the stronger-than-expected operating profit. It is especially notable that 256Gb and 128Gb TLC wafer prices climbed 14.4% and 11.1% respectively MoM in December, an uptrend that we believe will continue into 1Q20. By division, semiconductors are believed to have raked in KRW3.2tn in operating profit in 4Q19, IM KRW2.8tn, displays KRW0.4tn, and CE KRW0.7tn. For 1Q20, we forecast sales to decline 3.7% QoQ to KRW56.9tn as display and VD begin to be affected by weak seasonality.

Operating profit is expected to grow 6.1% QoQ to KRW7.6tn on memory semiconductor price hikes and sales generated by the Galaxy S. As for server DRAM, price negotiations between major memory chipmakers vs. cloud and server companies are underway, and we expect contracts to continue to be sealed on a monthly basis in 1Q20. Server DRAM prices, to be announced at the end of January, will likely increase 1% MoM, and we expect each month to witness a 1% MoM price rise going forward. As for NAND flash, an increase of more than 15% in (SSD) prices is anticipated in 1Q20 due to the arrival of the replacement cycle for enterprise SSDs and supply squeeze caused by the fire at Kioxia's Fab 6.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Samsung's SSDs are rapidly gaining attention as Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) presence in the enterprise SSD market is dwindling. Samsung has further cemented its technological leadership in PCIe NVMe SSDs. Meanwhile, the clamshell-style Galaxy Fold to be unveiled in February is expected to further fuel the company's long-term growth momentum.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy with earnings at every division set to grow over the next three years.

