Kesko: Neutral After ~34% Annual Rate Of Return

At current valuations, I'm changing my stance to "Neutral," despite the possibility of continued growth. The company is uninvestable at current valuations.

The company is outperforming comps on most levels, and the dividend is well-covered - potential dividend growth coming.

Much like Swedish national comps, Kesko has outperformed the market during 2019 and currently stands at All-time highs, higher even than before the dawn of the recession.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as KKOYF and KKOYY. Kesko's listings in Helsingfors, HEL:KESKOA and HEL:KESKOB, offer stronger liquidity.)

Being a Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF) (OTCPK:KKOYY) shareholder for the past years has been a veritable delight. Much like Swedish comps (partially) Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) and ICA-Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF), Kesko has reported quarter after quarter of record results. No difference was expected for 3Q19 - and no difference presented itself.

In this article, we'll look at the 3Q19 results of Kesko and look at what we can expect yearly for FY19, as well as going into 2020. I'll show you why I believe the company to be fundamentally overvalued despite growth prospects, and show you where I believe Kesko to be buyable.

Kesko - Record Quarter after Record Quarter

Once again, the company reported an excellent, record-breaking quarter for 3Q19. Some of the highlights below.

(Source: Kesko 3Q19 presentation)

Aside from these small bullets points, we had:

Improvements in operating margins, 20 bps YoY improvement for the company.

Continued net sales growth, albeit down to 2.9% (3.5% YoY).

Impressive growth both in profit and EPS, up ~23% YoY, a great deal of it organic.

Growth can be seen below.

(Source: Kesko 3Q19 presentation)

The company continues to maintain a record-level low net debt/EBITDA, currently coming in at 1.0X, which is (all the same) up from 0.6X YoY. The company also continues its aggressive acquisition strategy, both in IT, stores, store sites, and others, totaling €603M worth of spending during 9M19.

The RoE-indices remain stable with the exception of the Car trade, which like other car traders/automotive stocks is suffering heavily.

(Source: Kesko 3Q19 presentation)

The takeaway for the quarter and hopefully for the year, however, should be this: Kesko's strategy for profitable growth is working well. The combination of Grocery, Building/Technical, and Car trade works excellently in the Finnish market. Like I mentioned in previous articles, some of the company operations can actually be found in Sweden as well, but the absolute majority of company profits/operations hail from or are found in Finland.

Segment-wise, some quick comments about the individual parts of Kesko.

Grocery came in at a strong YoY growth of 3.7%, improving operating profits by over 10% during the quarter, and margins by almost 70 bps. This not only outpaced the market, but the sales growth was found in all chains, as was the margin improvements. K-Citymarket was especially strong, and the online sales growth came in at 117%.

Much like other grocery retailers, Kesko is continuing to focus on multichannel shopping and shopping experiences - and this is paying off, explaining the strong citymarket performance.

A similarly strong performance was found in the Building and Technical trade, improving profit and growth (5.1% YoY growth). This was especially due to construction market normalization, with strong net sales growth in both Finland, Sweden as well as the Baltics. Swedish operations improved profitability, and Kesko divested the agricultural machinery trade - a non-core segment - back in August.

The company's Car Trade may look grim on the surface and YoY, but actually came in at a very stable performance compared to peers and overall macro metrics/signals.

(Source: Kesko 3Q19 presentation)

When YoY was a ridiculously strong year, we need to look at sequential performance as well. The fact is, Kesko's car segment is "still working," which can't be said for everyone on the market today. Operating profit is down to €5M, but efficiency measures have been instated, and the segment is clearly impacted by a below-normal-level European car trade. As of 3Q19 end, however, it seemed to be picking back up.

So - all segments, despite macro weaknesses, are performing in ways which can be said to be "excellent."

The company currently focuses on:

(Source: Kesko 3Q19 presentation)

The outlook for the company remains a positive one and is simple. The company expects FY19 to be stronger than FY18, and given current 9M-performance and FY19 guidance/4Q19 guidance and expectations, this seems to be almost a given.

So where does that leave investors like us/me, who invested in the company years ago?

Valuation

Well, first of all, at a market-beating rate of return. Kesko, including dividends, has appreciated 75% since my time of purchase, outperforming overall broader OMXS30-indices by a factor of nearly 2.5X. This, of course, begs the question just how overvalued the company is right now.

The sad truth is, Kesko suffers from the same problems as Axfood and ICA, in that they're currently significantly overvalued in terms of earnings, cash flows, revenues, EBITDA - virtually every metric on the board, including those relating to company tangibles.

Current NTM P/E-ratios have breached 20X. It's not as bad as ICA and Axfood, which are both above 25X, but it's still well above current fair value considering Kesko's earnings growth. We also need to add to this, that Kesko only recently (and arguably we're not out of the woods) has become consistently profitable in a stable manner.

(Source: Börsdata, Company EPS/share, Euro)

The company EPS doesn't look as consistent as we might like and compared to Swedish peers. In fact, last year's dividend wasn't even covered by earnings - although it looks like this year most certainly will be.

At the same time, what we pay for the company in terms of book value has gone only one way - straight up.

(Source: Börsdata, Company P/B)

Again, not where we want to be, given the trends. I'm not saying that Kesko hasn't righted the organization significantly over the past 10 years - they have. Enough to demand double the premium for its current assets? To that, I say "no."

Even if we consider the company's rich EPS to be maintained - and S&P analytics do expect this, forecasting an FY19 EPS of 3.04 EUR/share and only a marginally dropped 3.03 EPS/share for 2020, Kesko is currently being valued at over 20 times forward/2020 earnings. It's certainly better than ICA and Axfood, and the yield is still 4% - but from a historical perspective, Kesko hasn't been this richly valued since the recession of -09. It really doesn't matter what metric you're looking at - the valuation is historically high on all of them.

The fact is, you could buy Kesko for below 15 times 2019E earnings as little as 8 months ago. Granted, we didn't have the clarity we have now with regards to FY19 - but the fact is, the stock was fairly valued in 2019. It most certainly isn't now.

Despite the journey Kesko has made - given the expected EPS for 2019 and rather flat development into 2020, I'm unwilling to pay the current premium for the company here. I'd rather wait for it to drop back down. In terms of earnings, I'm willing to give the company a slight premium of 16-17X given the near market-dominating position it has in its home geography, and just how it's turned things around. This brings the targeted share price on a 2019 forecasted EPS basis to €48-50/share. Below this company, I wouldn't consider investing in Kesko a bad idea, based on future expected earnings and cash flows put into relation to historical results.

Thesis

Kesko is one of the few ways to invest in the Finnish grocery trade, gaining exposure to a Scandinavian nation of millions of people and their staple shopping. You also get exposure to the technical trade and the car trade of the nation, which makes Kesko a bit like investing in a broad-based investment company in the nation.

The company has managed to really turn things around over the past couple of years, bringing stability to cash flows and profits through strategic investments and becoming more efficient. Unfortunately, the share price has risen in lock-step with this development - because the market has caught on to just what the company was doing and how well they were doing it.

In a recession or similar environment, there are three staple companies I would pound the table for everyone to invest in. These are Axfood, ICA, and Kesko. Kesko is still the most cheaply valued of the three - but it's more overvalued than it's been in 10 years' time.

Because of that, it's not an investment I can continue with a "Bullish" stance on, especially in light of the flat earnings expectations for 2020 in relation to 2019. At this price, the company needs to come down to earth.

Stance

Due to the richest valuation in 10 years, I now consider Kesko to be a "HOLD" with a "NEUTRAL" stance at best.

