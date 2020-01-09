Dave Van Knapp Positions For 2020: Steady And Consistent

Define what “performance” means to you, then pick investments that will help you optimize that goal.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance for dividend growth [DG] investors in 2020?

As in prior years, when asked this question, I feel the need to define “performance” first.

DG investing emphasizes the use of dividends and income as a lens through which to view stock performance. That’s different from using price as the lens.

Successful DG investing optimizes the dividend stream. To me, optimization means that you achieve a balance – that is right for you – among three characteristics:

Sufficiency in the amount of dividend dollars received

Satisfactory growth rate in the dividend stream

High degree of reliability and continuity of the cash stream

For obvious reasons, DG investing is used by many to reach income goals. Many DG investors shoot for a portfolio whose income they can live off in retirement without decumulating shares.

That said, the DG strategy is not confined to income investors. The strategy can be used to build wealth (the most common investing goal), or to pursue a growth + income goal.

Since I look mostly through the income lens, the performance I am most interested in is pretty independent from the stock market. My focus is on the amount, reliability, and growth of the dividend income from my portfolio. The market prices of my stocks, or the total value of my portfolio, are far back on my priority list.

Now we can focus on key drivers. The key drivers of DG performance are corporate earnings and cash flows. If those are healthy, 2020 should be a good year for DG investors.

For many companies, earnings and cash flows are somewhat a function of the overall economy. What can hurt them is an economic slowdown or recession.

I don’t see a recession in the immediate future, so at least the first part of 2020 looks positive to me for dividends and dividend growth. The further out you go, of course, the more speculative any prediction becomes.

Here is J.P. Morgan’s most recent forecast for S&P 500 operating earnings for the next few quarters. I don’t see anything to be alarmed about. Consensus analyst estimates seem to anticipate earnings growth, not an earnings recession.

[Source: J.P.Morgan Guide to the Markets Q1 2020]

As we approach 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks for DG investors?

As I noted last year, I don’t see any reason not to be bullish. Of course, for me “bullish” means that I don’t see any unusual risk to DG stocks continuing to pay and grow their dividends. In my public Dividend Growth Portfolio, 4 of 26 stocks have already announced dividend increases for 2020.

I don’t have a bullish or bearish opinion as to price changes. Prices go up and down. Either way, they probably won’t affect the dividend output of the best DG companies. That’s because dividends are independent from prices most of the time. Dividends and prices are the outcome of different mechanisms: The market determines prices, while dividends result directly from corporate decisions.

The exception is during recessions. In recessions, corporate earnings and cash flows flatten out or decline, and that’s when companies may decide to pull back on dividend increases, or even freeze or cut their dividends.

It should go without saying that I’m speaking broadly here. Individual companies often depart from broad trends for reasons that apply just to them. Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) recent freeze of its dividend is an obvious example of company-specific risk in action.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

Echoing what I wrote last year, I honestly do not pay attention to politics in making investing decisions. After years of watching the stock market react to political events, I am empty-handed when it comes to explaining how prices react. The market often goes in the opposite direction of what I would have thought logical.

If the political climate leads to price declines in the market, it can help DG investors by making income cheaper to buy. Dividend yields and prices are inversely related: As stock prices go down, dividend yields go up.

So long as the companies remain fundamentally sound, you can buy more shares with the same amount of money when prices are down. That means you get more income for each dollar spent, because dividends are paid per share. That helps on the sufficiency dimension of optimization.

Thus, for investors who are accumulating and collecting quality equity assets, price declines are good news. That may sound counterintuitive, but it’s true.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020, and what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

This question was asked last year, and I have to repeat my answer: I honestly have no idea why the yield curve flattens. I don’t study the subject.

As an investor, though, I do believe that when interest rates rise, it increases the attractiveness of non-stock investments for the investor who is looking to optimize their income. And vice versa, of course.

Starting in 2018, my wife and I “retired” some money from the stock market and moved it to Ally (an online savings bank). At the time, 1-year CDs yielded around 2.0%. By this time last year, 14-month CDs had climbed to 2.75%. Then rates reversed direction, and today their 12-month CD is back to 2.0%.

Which is to say, non-stock interest rates haven’t had much lasting impact on how my wife and I allocate our money. I can’t really expand that out to opining on impacts on the stock market or general economy.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

Let’s divide asset classes into the traditional Big 3: stocks, bonds, and cash. This is our asset allocation as of right now:

The pie chart has hardly changed since last year. With 80% in stocks, that probably looks very stock-heavy (and far too risky) for someone my age (73).

But like many people, and as John Bogle and others have recommended, I include Social Security and my pension as effective investments when I am thinking about asset allocation. That gives a more accurate view of the risks to our income than the conventional “stocks are risky” framework.

Even though SS is indexed to inflation, I think of it as fixed income. That is, it’s a bond equivalent. My pension is not indexed to inflation, so it too is a bond equivalent.

Therefore, I redraw the pie chart to include the bond equivalents. I call them Vested Interests. And for my wife and me, they have gone up since last year, because my wife began taking her Social Security in 2019.

I value them by using the calculator at Immediate Annuities to see what it would cost to buy an annuity that pays as much income as we get from our Vested Interests. That lets me assign an effective capital value to a fixed income stream.

Here’s how the pie chart looks when you include those effective investments.

Now it looks like a more mainstream allocation, perhaps even conservative: 36-55-8.

I think that counting Vested Interests as bond equivalents is the correct way to look at it both psychologically and mathematically. It more accurately depicts the risk to my income that I actually face, which is much lower than the 80% allocation to stocks in the first pie chart would suggest.

I am old enough to put a high degree of confidence on the likelihood that I’ll get my Social Security benefits for the rest of my life, and I have an 85% confidence level that I’ll get my pension benefits. I think they’re quite safe. I do understand that younger investors may have a lower confidence level on SS.

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

My answer to this question doesn’t change much from year to year. I’m always struck by the intense focus that the investment industry and media place on the short term.

I just went to Yahoo Finance and took screenshots of their last few headlines:

My God, how can anyone formulate a strategy and stick to it if they’re constantly paying attention to these jumbled points of view that change constantly?

I believe that the unfortunate emphasis on the short term influences investors to think they must “do something.”

“Doing something” was important to our survival when we were surrounded by predatory animals, but it doesn’t always work well when we’re talking about investing.

As a DG investor, sometimes I feel that I have to fight my way through the noise to find long-term information and insights. Long-term information is almost never presented first or with the most prominence. Flashing lights and “breaking news” are reserved for the latest tidbits, often presented in alarming red colors.

So to answer the question, what I think isn’t currently getting enough attention is information that is helpful to long-term thinking. Investors might make fewer decisions based on short-term noise if long-term factors were presented more regularly, and if context were provided more thoughtfully.

If you go to almost any investing website and enter a ticker, the chart that pops up is a price chart, and often a one-day chart at that. Price information is ubiquitous, as is the short-term point of view.

For a DG investor, long-term dividend information is very helpful. But good luck finding it. On many sites, it’s all but hidden or not available at all.

Just for an example, here’s Morningstar’s quote page menu of tabs to click after you enter a ticker:

Dividends are the ninth out of 11 headings. Last year, they were seventh, so they’re going backwards. If you click that tab, you get just five years’ worth of information. No growth rates. No chart. No current (indicated) yield.

I’m not picking on Morningstar. Most mainstream investment sites are similar.

But there are exceptions. SA Contributor Justin Law has picked up the curation of the late David Fish’s phenomenal Dividend CCC (Champions, Contenders, Challengers) spreadsheet. It shows many columns of data about the 866 stocks that have raised their dividends for five years or more. Everything is updated monthly, and it’s free.

Brian Bollinger’s Simply Safe Dividends views stocks through the dividend lens. If you type in a ticker, the first thing you get is not a price chart:

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

One of the main roles of the Fed is to set short-term interest rates. Those rates then seep into all kinds of interest rates that the Fed doesn’t actually set.

In terms of stock prices, rising interest rates historically don’t have much impact as long as they are below 5% on the 10-year Treasury. That’s been the conclusion from long-term studies, as illustrated by the one shown below. I circled that conclusion in blue, and the 5% tipping point is shown by the orange vertical dashed line.

[Source: J.P.Morgan Guide to the Markets 4Q 2018]

The 10-year Treasury’s current yield is 1.8% (source), far short of the tipping point. Of course, Fed rate changes (or the lack of an expected change) often cause short-term stock price volatility.

As I’ve said in past interviews, I pretty much follow Warren Buffett’s advice on macro matters. I don’t pay much attention to them.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

Fear receives too much attention. Fear of loss, fear of what could go wrong. Headlines like the one above: “Why the market may crater 15% in the first quarter.”

Always remember the base rate: Meaning, over long periods of time, the market goes up. At least it usually has. Most of the fear reflects short-term speculation, and the hourly doses of bad news usually have little long-term meaning, especially for DG investors - provided they stay invested.

[Source: J.P.Morgan Guide to the Markets Q1 2020]

We’ve all seen versions of the above chart. It shows the average investor underperforming seemingly everything.

Actually, though, it’s not everything. Cash is not shown. Therefore, what the chart suggests is that too many investors have too much money in cash, earning nothing.

I believe it is fear that keeps them from investing. I think this is a sad graph:

[Source: J.P.Morgan Guide to the Markets Q1 2020]

What it shows is barely any net inflows into stock funds since the bull market started in 2009. The period from 2015 to present clearly shows net outflows.

If you accept those money flows as a rough proxy for investor behavior, it means that millions of people have missed out on, or not participated very much in, the bull market of a lifetime.

I know that fear sells, so I don’t expect headlines to change much. But investor reactions are under their own control, and I’d love to see long-term strategic planning replace short-term “flight” responses from investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.