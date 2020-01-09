Weekly Edge: Markets React To Iran's Attack On U.S. Bases In Iraq

By Ansh Chaudhary

Tuesday night, Iran launched ballistic missiles on multiple bases in Iraq that were housing U.S. troops, according to Pentagon officials. This attack was in response to the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani last week. "No casualties were immediately reported in the strikes," reports CNBC, but the news did cause U.S. stock futures to fall in overnight trading.

Even as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran became a bit more serious overnight, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite opened flat Wednesday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell only 0.1%, says CNBC. This was welcome news after the panic that ensued Tuesday night when Dow Jones futures dropped 343 points, and the S&P and NASDAQ both pointed toward losses of 1.3% in the futures market. Comments from the White House Wednesday and the prevailing belief that the missile launches will likely represent an end to the recent tensions rather than an escalation have led to what CNBC calls a "sigh of relief rally" in the markets.

"Investors also have history on their side as previous U.S.-Iran crises have seldom led to a prolonged market downturn. Data from Barclays shows the S&P 500 averages a gain of nearly 3% three months after a confrontation between the two countries. That average gain grows to 5.5% after six months," reports CNBC.

Gold futures for February were up by 0.2% on Wednesday. Gold futures broke above the $1,600 mark for the first time since 2013 as investors started to move toward a safe-haven asset. Immediately following the death of Qasem Soleimani last week, stocks sold off while the price of crude oil surged. Iran is one of the largest oil producers in the world, and protracted tensions could upend global energy markets, says CNBC.

The lessening of tensions Wednesday does not mean the conflict between the two countries is at an end. As the White House continues to downplay Iran's attack, Iran continues to insist that its attack was legitimate as it was on the base from which the drone that killed General Soleimani was launched, reports The Wall Street Journal. According to CNBC, "Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted after the attack that 'we do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.'"

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 20.00 to 21.00. Momentum increased in six of 11 sectors in the past three weeks. Energy had the largest increase in momentum score, with a gain of 15 points. Real Estate followed, with a gain of 13 points. With a 4-point increase in momentum score, Technology was able to overtake Health Care, which fell 8 points, for first place. Real Estate remained the laggard.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 24.08 to 22.25. Momentum increased in five of 12 factors in the past three weeks. Dividend Growth had the largest drop in momentum score, falling 8 points. High Beta remained first, while Dividend Growth fell to last.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from 26.36 to 25.36. In the past three weeks, momentum in the global sector increased in five of 11 regions, remained neutral in one region, and fell in the rest. China had the largest increase in momentum score, gaining 10 points. Pacific ex-Japan remained neutral. China remained in the top spot, while Japan fell to last after a 13-point decrease in momentum score.

