Oil Update

US Crude Production remains 12.9 million BBL/Day (Crude imports rose 0.6 million BBL/day)

Refinery Input falls 0.4 million BBL/day

US Gasoline Inv rose ~9 million BBL (US exports fell by 0.5 million BBL/day)

Crude Inv rise ~1 million BBL, remains ~24.1 million BBL below the 5-year moving avg.

Within the EIA data, this week's report is unchanged. Always part of these reports is an "Unaccounted BBL" measure, which one should read as a statistical error factor. The crude inventory levels for the US carry an error factor of =/- 4-5 million BBL, or about 1% of the 430 million BBL US Crude Inventory (the Strategic Petroleum Reserve excluded) reported this week.

Every market cycle has its own unique non-repeatable market psychology. In the 2010-early 2014 period, a 12 million BBL negative spread to the 5-year moving average was sufficient to keep oil prices elevated in the $100/BBL range. Today, a 24 million BBL deficit when traders still think an "oil glut" exists does not have the same immediate impact. As the data reported demonstrates, US Production and Refining and imports/exports are in constant flux. In any week, a capacity outage may be offset by higher imports or a reduction of inventories from the previous period depending on a combination of short-term and long-term considerations. Trader reactions to a million BBL change in either direction when the error factor is several times this level demonstrates little real comprehension of the significance of this data.

In my opinion, traders more likely than not should gravitate towards thinking we have less supply versus consumption if US Crude Inv continue the current discount to the 5-year moving average. Current market psychology carries a decent level of economic pessimism, which colors oil price expectations. This will improve should economic reports continue to be more positive than expected. Economic trends remain quite positive, and higher oil prices should follow, as should higher equity prices. In particular, energy-related and industrial issues have been depressed since 2014. Any market psychology shift towards optimism will lift these long-out-of-favor sectors.

