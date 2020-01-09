Dividend Income Update December 2019

December was exciting as ever, as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing, which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream.
Dividend compounding can work over time and can create an ever-increasing passive income stream despite holding dividend cutters and eliminators.
Let's take a look back at my December 2019 dividend income.
The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. December was exciting as ever, as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing, which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat, without a single raise, my passive income stream would continue to grow.

With that being said, let's take a look back at my December 2019 dividend income.
With that being said, let's take a look back at my December 2019 dividend income.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,998.38, up from $768.19, an increase of 160.1% from December of last year.
Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $180.80, down from $181.30, an decrease of -0.3% from this time last year.
Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.72, equal to $5.72 from this time last year, an increase of 0.0%.
Grand total for the month of December: $2,184.90, an increase of 128.7% from December 2018.
Grand total for 2019 dividends: $13,961.69, an increase of 53.6% from 2018. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing.
Brokerage Account
Year-to-date dividends: $10,345.31
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|12/02/2019
|AFL
|Aflac Inc.
|$98.01
|12/01/19
|GWW
|W.W. Grainger Inc.
|$20.16
|12/02/2019
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|$21.96
|12/02/19
|WFC
|Wells Fargo Bank NA
|$21.42
|12/04/2019
|UL
|Unilever Plc
|$9.03
|12/06/2019
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|$2.92
|12/06/2019
|SO
|Southern Co.
|$94.86
|12/06/2019
|YUM
|Yum Brands Inc.
|$24.78
|12/09/2019
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries
|$18.90
|12/10/2019
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|$41.00
|12/10/2019
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|$73.15
|12/12/2019
|ADM
|Archer-Daniels-Midland
|$64.75
|12/12/2019
|MMM
|3M Co.
|$34.56
|12/13/2019
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Co.
|$77.91
|12/16/2019
|KO
|The Coca-Cola Co.
|$51.20
|12/16/2019
|ED
|Consolidated Edison
|$56.24
|12/16/2019
|DOV
|Dover Corp.
|$22.54
|12/16/2019
|MCD
|MdDonald's Corp.
|$40.00
|12/17/2019
|YUMC
|Yum China Holdings Inc.
|$6.96
|12/20/2019
|BP
|BP Plc
|$1,003.72
|12/20/2019
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|$87.16
|12/20/2019
|KTB
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|$4.48
|12/20/2019
|VFC
|V.F. Corp.
|$26.88
|12/30/2019
|ALLE
|Allegion Public Ltd.
|$7.56
|12/30/2019
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|$19.09
|12/30/2019
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price Group
|$3.80
|12/31/2019
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson & Co.
|$18.17
|12/31/2019
|IR
|Ingersoll-Rand Plc
|$47.17
|Total: $1,998.38
ROTH Account
Year-to-date dividends: $2,630.90
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|12/02/2019
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|$3.24
|12/04/2019
|UL
|Unilever Plc
|$47.42
|12/06/2019
|YUM
|Yum Brands Inc.
|$7.14
|12/10/2019
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|$28.00
|12/10/2019
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|$7.60
|12/12/2019
|MMM
|3M Co.
|$12.96
|12/13/2019
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Co.
|$14.59
|12/16/2019
|KO
|The Coca-Cola Co.
|$12.40
|12/16/2019
|MCD
|McDonald's Corp.
|$13.75
|12/17/2019
|YUMC
|Yum China Holdings Inc.
|$2.04
|12/20/2019
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|$9.18
|12/20/2019
|KTB
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|$2.80
|12/20/2019
|VFC
|V.F. Corp.
|$19.68
|Total: $180.80
IRA Account
Year-to-date dividends: $985.48
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|12/31/2019
|LTC
|LTC Properties, Inc. REIT
|$5.72
|Total: $5.72
I have to stress that dividend compounding can work over time and can create an ever-increasing passive income stream despite holding dividend cutters and eliminators. While 2019 saw my portfolio receive many dividend raises, stocks like General Electric GE, Adient (ADNT), Apergy Corp. (APY), Kraft Heinz Corp. (KHC) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) either reduced or eliminated their payments during the last couple of years. We all know that diversification is the key to mitigate these circumstances that every long-term dividend investor will inevitably face.
I hope everyone had a great 2019 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above, as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate or even low income levels from active work, passive income growth can still be achieved. Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.
