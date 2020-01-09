Dividend Income Update December 2019

Dividend compounding can work over time and can create an ever-increasing passive income stream despite holding dividend cutters and eliminators.

The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. December was exciting as ever, as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing, which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat, without a single raise, my passive income stream would continue to grow.

With that being said, let's take a look back at my December 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,998.38, up from $768.19, an increase of 160.1% from December of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $180.80, down from $181.30, an decrease of -0.3% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.72, equal to $5.72 from this time last year, an increase of 0.0%.

Grand total for the month of December: $2,184.90, an increase of 128.7% from December 2018.

Grand total for 2019 dividends: $13,961.69, an increase of 53.6% from 2018. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $10,345.31

Date Symbol Description Amount 12/02/2019 AFL Aflac Inc. $98.01 12/01/19 GWW W.W. Grainger Inc. $20.16 12/02/2019 PFE Pfizer Inc. $21.96 12/02/19 WFC Wells Fargo Bank NA $21.42 12/04/2019 UL Unilever Plc $9.03 12/06/2019 AMGN Amgen Inc. $2.92 12/06/2019 SO Southern Co. $94.86 12/06/2019 YUM Yum Brands Inc. $24.78 12/09/2019 LYB LyondellBasell Industries $18.90 12/10/2019 EMR Emerson Electric Co. $41.00 12/10/2019 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $73.15 12/12/2019 ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland $64.75 12/12/2019 MMM 3M Co. $34.56 12/13/2019 KHC Kraft Heinz Co. $77.91 12/16/2019 KO The Coca-Cola Co. $51.20 12/16/2019 ED Consolidated Edison $56.24 12/16/2019 DOV Dover Corp. $22.54 12/16/2019 MCD MdDonald's Corp. $40.00 12/17/2019 YUMC Yum China Holdings Inc. $6.96 12/20/2019 BP BP Plc $1,003.72 12/20/2019 D Dominion Energy Inc. $87.16 12/20/2019 KTB Kontoor Brands Inc. $4.48 12/20/2019 VFC V.F. Corp. $26.88 12/30/2019 ALLE Allegion Public Ltd. $7.56 12/30/2019 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc. $19.09 12/30/2019 TROW T. Rowe Price Group $3.80 12/31/2019 BDX Becton, Dickinson & Co. $18.17 12/31/2019 IR Ingersoll-Rand Plc $47.17 Total: $1,998.38

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,630.90

Date Symbol Description Amount 12/02/2019 PFE Pfizer Inc. $3.24 12/04/2019 UL Unilever Plc $47.42 12/06/2019 YUM Yum Brands Inc. $7.14 12/10/2019 EMR Emerson Electric Co. $28.00 12/10/2019 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $7.60 12/12/2019 MMM 3M Co. $12.96 12/13/2019 KHC Kraft Heinz Co. $14.59 12/16/2019 KO The Coca-Cola Co. $12.40 12/16/2019 MCD McDonald's Corp. $13.75 12/17/2019 YUMC Yum China Holdings Inc. $2.04 12/20/2019 D Dominion Energy Inc. $9.18 12/20/2019 KTB Kontoor Brands Inc. $2.80 12/20/2019 VFC V.F. Corp. $19.68 Total: $180.80

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $985.48

Date Symbol Description Amount 12/31/2019 LTC LTC Properties, Inc. REIT $5.72 Total: $5.72

I have to stress that dividend compounding can work over time and can create an ever-increasing passive income stream despite holding dividend cutters and eliminators. While 2019 saw my portfolio receive many dividend raises, stocks like General Electric GE, Adient (ADNT), Apergy Corp. (APY), Kraft Heinz Corp. (KHC) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) either reduced or eliminated their payments during the last couple of years. We all know that diversification is the key to mitigate these circumstances that every long-term dividend investor will inevitably face.

I hope everyone had a great 2019 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above, as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate or even low income levels from active work, passive income growth can still be achieved. Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.

