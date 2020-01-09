Xpel's Insane Annualized 60% Return On Invested Capital Metric

Introduction

Xpel, Inc. (XPEL) is a stock I've been bullish on for quite some time. Despite the stock tripling from my original very bullish rating in June 2019, I continue to hold more shares than ever before. One of the many reasons for this is the company's incredible return metrics. In fact, they're unheard of. There is a myriad of different ways to compute a company's returns. Return on assets, return on invested capital, return on equity, etc. The point is that with some companies, such as XPEL, it almost doesn't matter which one you pick. They are all exceptionally high.

Quarterly Returns

Three of the most popular return metrics used to assess a company's returns are return on assets, return on equity, and return on invested capital. These are the three I have selected to assess in this article. I will use the last reported quarter results for my calculations, and will annualize those quarterly returns with the following formula:

The reason I am using only the latest quarter as opposed to trailing twelve months, or the first nine months of 2019 annualized is because I think the latest quarter is most representative of the year going forward. China sales rebounded nicely, which should continue into 2020, and the company made substantial strides in margin improvement, which should also continue into 2020. My full article on Q3 earnings can be found here. Please be aware, however, that Xpel's business is seasonal. Q2 and Q3 are the company's strongest quarters historically, thus I would expect the Q3 2019 annualized return metrics to slightly overestimate the actual return metrics in 2020, although growth should help offset the seasonality present in the following analysis somewhat.

The figures required to compute these return metrics can be found in the table above, which I pulled from Xpel's latest 10-Q filing. Income statement items displayed are for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, while balance sheet items are shown as of September 30, 2019. NOPAT (Net Operating Profit After Tax) was calculated by taking net income and adding back interest expense and foreign currency exchange loss. Debt was calculated by combining current and non-current notes payable and current and non-current lease liabilities. The company has no long-term debt.

We can now compute quarterly figures:

Clearly the company is on to something if they can achieve double-digit percentage returns in just a single quarter. Let's annualize these to better assess and compare Xpel to other companies.

Annualized Returns

In the formula above, I used the quarterly return as the total return, and time in years of 0.25. The results when annualized are staggering.

The company generates a return in excess of 40% on assets, and nearly a 75% return on shareholder equity. Some companies consider 15% a strong return. Finally, my favorite metric, return on invested capital, boasts a strong 63% return. This essentially means that Xpel produces $0.60 of operating profit after tax per year for every $1.00 invested in the business. If the company can keep this high rate of return going (spoiler: I believe they can, for a few years anyway), profits will continue to see massive gains alongside continued revenue growth.

Conclusion

Xpel in the mid $14s currently trades at around 21 times my estimated $0.70 in EPS for 2020. For a company with return metrics like those above and a long runway of growth left, this is simply too cheap. I would challenge anyone to find a business with higher returns trading at even 40 times forward earnings. Xpel should be able to continue compounding at these high rates of return for several years yet (readers can take a look at my past articles on the company for why I believe the growth is far from over). Xpel remains my largest position, and I'm as bullish as ever on the company. I continue to rate the company Very Bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.