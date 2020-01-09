My 10 Most Undervalued REITs: Numbers 10 Through 6

Not surprisingly, most come from out of favor sectors.

Late last year I began to include my stock rating system scores in each of my articles. Readers asked me to provide the names of companies that my system ranked as undervalued, so I initiated a series of articles on the top twenty companies of the 200 I track.

That series was so popular that I followed it with another on the ten Dividend Aristocrats my system rates as the most undervalued. In turn, I decided to rate the ten most attractively-valued REITs.

I should add, however, that rating companies require long hours of perusing a variety of metrics. Consequently, I confined my search to the top fifty REITs held by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). I must add that the REITs on this list do not necessarily constitute the best investments in the REIT universe; valuation alone does not indicate that a stock is a wise investment. There are times when the shares of a company appear undervalued because the prospects of the firm are poor.

Readers will quickly note that a number of the companies listed have similar businesses. While an out of favor industry may suffer from what I refer to as market mania, at times, investors undervalue sectors for good reason.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) #10

Host is the largest lodging REIT in the US. The company operates 89 luxury and upscale hotels in the United States, as well as a handful of properties in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. The firm also has a 33% non-controlling interest in a joint venture in Europe, and a 9% indirect interest through joint ventures in India.

Host has a strong balance sheet. In September, S&P raised the company’s rating to BBB- from BB+. The company has a history of selling relatively poorly performing properties and reinvesting the proceeds in better performing locales.

Source: HOST investor presentation

The company currently has a yield hovering around 4.4%.

Headwinds

There is a question as to the negative impact online travel sites might have on hotel rates. Furthermore, competition from Airbnb (AIRB) and similar rivals may weigh on the profits of companies like HST.

Supply is increasing in a number of Host’s markets.

Economic downturns have a strong negative effect on hotels. It is common during a recession for companies to experience two to three years of falling revenue per available room.

Valuation

As I type these words, HST shares sell for $17.51.

My Valuation Score for HST is 83, and my Overall Score is 60. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $18.30, CFRA of $18.73 and Citigroup has a price target of $18.

My rating system indicates HST is trading a bit below fair value.

Kimco Realty (KIM) #9

The company operates, manages and develops open-air shopping centers. KIM’s yield is currently near 5.7%.

Kimco’s properties are geographically diversified. The areas in which KIM operates are projected to experience a net population increase of 6.3 million in the next five years. 80% of the company’s annual base rent is derived from major metropolitan areas, and 77% of the firm’s centers are anchored by grocery stores. Each of these factors should aid the company in withstanding the retail apocalypse, as well as any downturn in the economy.

Source: KIM presentation

Management has been adept at selling lower-quality assets while reinvesting the proceeds in higher quality properties. Since 2010, the company sold over 400 properties for more than $6 billion. For 23 consecutive quarters, rental rates for new leases have increased by at least 10% for the firm.

Kimco now sports an investment grade credit rating (BBB+ or equivalent) from S&P, Fitch and Moody's with stable outlooks. This allows the firm to borrow at a 3.6% interest rate, and the company has a well-staggered debt maturity profile.

Kimco's portfolio is insulated from online competition due to tenant mix. The chart below represents nearly a quarter of the firm’s clients. You will note that most are unaffected by the larger difficulties plaguing retailers. 14% of Kimco’s tenants are grocers, and an additional 20% of the company’s clients consists of restaurants, health clubs and medical offices. Those are hardly the type of businesses likely to suffer from online retail sales.

Source: KIM presentation

Headwinds

The growth of e-commerce and an oversupply of retail space is the greatest threat to KIM. Furthermore, it should be noted that a substantial percentage of KIM’s clients have in-place leases allowing tenants to extend the leases without full renegotiation of rent.

Valuation

As I type these words, Kimco shares sell for $19.76.

My Valuation Score for KIM is 83, and my Overall Score is 54. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $20, CFRA of $20 and Argus rates the company as a Hold.

My rating system indicates KIM is trading a bit below fair value.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) #8

FRT’s portfolio consists of properties in locations with a higher population density and greater household income than any other retail REIT. This results in FRT having the highest lease spreads in the industry. The company’s rent per square foot is 55% above that of competitors.

Like Kimco, FRT’S tenant mix insulates the company from trends affecting the retail industry; 26% of the firm’s centers are anchored by grocery stores. FRT is moving towards a more mixed-use portfolio: by 2023 the company projects 14% of base rents will come from residential properties and another 14% from office spaces.

Source: Investor Presentation

FRT’s long-term performance testifies to the company’s outstanding management team. Over the last decade, the company’s same-store net operating income grew roughly 4% annually. This represents the highest gain of any shopping center REIT over the same time period. During the financial crisis, Federal’s FFO fell 9% in 2009 but increased every year thereafter. FRT’s competitors in the REIT industry suffered drops in FFO from 40%-80% during the same time span.

Source: Investor Presentation

The firm also holds the longest record of dividend growth of any U.S. REIT. Federal increased the dividend for 51 consecutive years, boasting a 7% CAGR for the dividend.

The firm is currently adapting to the closing of a number of anchors. This weighs on the company’s occupancy rate, which fell by 90 basis points YoY. Federal took an $11.9 million charge by buying the Kmart lease at its Assembly Row Marketplace location. The closure of that store will result in the loss of $1 million in rental income in 2020. However, six acres of land will be freed up for development as a result. The company anticipates total losses of up to $8.5 million in 2020 due to anchor closures; however, $6 million of that is related to stores Federal closed with the intent of redeveloping the properties.

Headwinds

The growth of e-commerce and an oversupply of retail space is the greatest threat to FRT.

Valuation

As I type these words, FRT shares sell for $125.20.

My Valuation Score for FRT is 87, and my Overall Score is 72. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $147, CFRA of $103.16. Stifel Nicolaus has a target price of $140.

My rating system indicates FRT has a fair value that is likely marginally below the Stifel Nicolaus figure cited above.

Regency Centers Corp. (REG) #7

If you believe the secret sauce that will allow a retail REIT to prosper is the percentage of properties anchored by grocery stores, then Regency is for you: 80% of its properties are anchored by grocery stores. Another layer of safety is in the fact that 50% of REG’s ABR is derived from restaurants and service-oriented retailers

(Source both charts: REG Investor relations)

Regency Centers is the largest shopping center REIT. The company boasts 421 centers in more than 22 major U.S. metropolitan areas. The company’s assets are in areas with high population density and affluent households. Regency has a strong balance sheet and sports a current yield of roughly 3.75%.

The credit quality of Regency’s tenants also provides a degree of safety.

Source for all charts and metrics: Regency Investor presentations

Headwinds

The growth of e-commerce and an oversupply of retail space is the greatest threat to Regency. The company’s portfolio is heavily concentrated in California and Florida. Consequently, a natural disaster or prolonged period of economic malaise endemic to one of those areas could weigh on the company’s results.

Valuation

As I type these words, Regency shares sell for $61.50.

My Valuation Score for REG is 90, and my Overall Score is 62. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $75, JPMorgan has a price target of $65, and Argus has a target price of $73.

My rating system indicates REG has a fair value that is likely near the upper range of the figures cited above.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) #6

With roughly 1,300 senior living communities, Welltower is the largest medical REIT in the US and has provided investors with an uninterrupted dividend payment for 48 consecutive years. The company has a strong balance sheet (BBB+ or equivalent) with $1.7 billion in liquidity remaining under its revolving credit facilities.

Perhaps the greatest tailwind for Welltower is the nation’s changing demographics; the 75-and-older population will nearly double over the next 20 years. This age cohort expends roughly 4 times more on healthcare per capita than the national average,

(Source: investor presentation, all three charts)

Welltower has pared its exposure to long-term/ post-acute care over the years to focus on high-quality assets in senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, and medical office buildings.

The outstanding nature of the company’s management team is indicated by the fact that Welltower is the only healthcare REIT to produce positive NOI growth from the senior housing segment in 2018 and 2019.

Welltower operates with triple-net leases, generally spanning 12 years or more. Consequently, the lease conditions place responsibility for property operating expenses on the tenant. The nature of the company’s master leases usually prevents tenants from dropping poorer-performing properties upon renewal.

Of the five companies highlighted in this article, Welltower has the greatest growth potential. The company’s current yield is roughly 4.20%.

Headwinds

Senior housing, representing 66% of Welltower’s NOI, faces overcapacity issues.

Welltower has significant tenant and operator concentrations throughout its portfolio. Sunrise Senior Living as an operator represents 16% of the senior living segment and the next five operators manage an additional 21% of the company’s portfolio. Problems related to these operators could affect the performance of Welltower.

Valuation

As I type these words, Welltower shares sell for $81.55.

My Valuation Score for WELL is 93, and my Overall Score is 77. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $79. Morgan Stanley has a Price Target of $90 while JPMorgan has a price target of $84.

My rating system indicates Welltower has a fair value that is likely near the upper range of the figures cited above.

A Bonus Pick

The morning after I placed this article in the editor’s queue, I read a piece by Brad Thomas. One of the highlighted REITs, a company not included in VNQ, is Urban Edge Properties (UE). I’ll refrain from further comment on the article, but you can read Brad’s coverage of UE here. I will, however, provide my rating on UE.

My Valuation Score for UE is 100, and my Overall Score is 63. (My rating system is outlined below.)

My Perspective

Undoubtedly, you have noted three of the five listed companies are in the retail sector. It is my opinion that fears of a “retail apocalypse” are badly overblown. I provide the chart below, courtesy of a Kimco investor presentation, as reason for my more sanguine outlook. I would also posit that Target’s (TGT) recent results indicate retail is more resilient than many claim.

I do not hold shares in any of the three listed retail REITs; however, following this investigation I am contemplating an entry level purchase of shares in FRT. I prefer that company over the other two in part due to the firm’s outstanding management team. I also note that FRT has a significantly stronger financial position than KIM, as noted in the following chart.

Source: REG Investor presentation

I do not own, nor do I intend to invest in WELL. This is largely due to a position I have in Ventas (VTR), a company that occupies the same space as WELL and which I consider to be a somewhat better firm. I do, however, consider WELL to have a reasonable risk/reward profile.

The same holds true for HST. I am a long-term shareholder in Apple Hospitality (APLE), and I recently initiated a small position in Park Hotels & Resorts (PK). Consequently, my exposure to the hotel industry is as large as I desire. While I also believe Host represents a reasonable risk/reward profile, I caution that returns on hotel REITs are strongly correlated to the overall economy. I also see HOST as trading marginally below fair value. Consequently, a better entry point may be preferred by a value-oriented investor.

Understanding The Rating System

I follow approximately 200 dividend-bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: My Valuation Score for FRT is 87, and my Overall Score is 72.

The first number represents the Fair Value of the company and measures numerous valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a score of 83 or higher. A company trading near fair value would score a 67.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is 100. A score of 83 or higher is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for over a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 combined with an Overall Score of 63 provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 83 for valuation and 63 overall.

It is important to note that I rerate each company in the middle of each month. An event between rerating periods can cause a marked change in a company’s valuation score. This is particularly true when quarterly results are provided between rerating periods and the company misses projections by a wide margin.

My list of 10 stocks constitutes the best scoring firms among the 50 REITs I follow. The overall market is trading at a high valuation. Consequently, most companies’ shares are also trading at high levels. This does not mean that I advocate investing at these levels. In prior articles regarding companies rated as undervalued, you may note that I am often selling puts in the listed companies at a share price significantly below the current value.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing my articles without cost to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.