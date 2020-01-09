AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Metric)

My projection for AGNC's net income, net spread + dollar roll income, and EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 is stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

However, the recent decline in U.S. LIBOR likely negatively impacted AGNC's quarterly net periodic interest regarding its interest rate swaps. This trend has partially mitigated the decrease in borrowing costs.

Unlike the prior three quarters, I am projecting AGNC will report a modest-notable gain regarding the company's derivative instruments and other securities for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Author's Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income") for the fourth quarter of 2019 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1's analysis is provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Includes Current Recommendation)

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2019 regarding the following account (including several "sub-accounts"): 4) "gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net". PART 2 will also discuss AGNC's projected net gain, net spread + net dollar roll ("NDR") income, and earnings per share ("EPS") amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account and EPS projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section towards the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the fourth quarter of 2019, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC).

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of $460 Million; Skewed Range $210-610 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference "4" in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the December 31, 2019, Column

Projecting AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never "fully" know management's derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC's overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have typically provided accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past seven years; including over various cycles/scenarios.

Now, let us take a look at AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC's quarterly SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 - AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the "Ref." column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 9/30/2019):

Estimate of ($5) Million; Range ($105) - $95 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account "a)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2019, Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC's "at risk" leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC's at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account's valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the NDR income (expense) generated on AGNC's net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a "re-rolled" TBA MBS position).

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $2.0 billion as of 9/30/2019 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company's net long TBA MBS position by ($9.1) billion during the third quarter of 2019. Unlike most of 2017-2018, dollar roll financing across most coupons remained less attractive during 2019. This has especially been true with higher coupon TBA MBS. I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC, AI, ARR, and NLY fairly recently-recently reduced their dividend per share rates (all mREIT peers who modestly-heavily utilize the forward TBA market). Continuing a trend experienced during most of 2019, "specified pool" MBS experienced a greater preference versus generic TBA MBS due to overall macroeconomic trends within the broader mortgage universe (rise in prepayment risk). As such, AGNC quickly reduced the company's net long TBA MBS position by the end of August 2019. Management correctly reduced exposure to higher coupon generic TBA MBS while increasing exposure to lower coupon generic TBA MBS. Since AGNC has recently favored a specified pool MBS strategy, the company notably increased its on-balance sheet MBS position towards during the second half of 2018 which I am assuming was maintained during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Through interpreting management's comments via several prior investor/conference presentations and earnings conference calls, along with continued less attractive TBA dollar rolls in higher coupons, I have assumed AGNC had a below-average net long TBA MBS position (proportionately speaking) during the fourth quarter of 2019. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article when combining the company's projected quarterly NDR income and a quarterly net valuation gain, I am projecting AGNC's TBA MBS position had a total net valuation loss of ($5) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 9/30/2019):

Estimate of $400 Million; Skewed Range $150-550 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts "b)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the fourth quarter of 2019. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($81.8) billion as of 9/30/2019 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company's net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by ($6.8) billion during the third quarter of 2019. While this was a minor-modest increase, I would point out two important points. First, while AGNC increased the company's net (short) interest rate payer swaps position last quarter, as will be shown later in the article, this was once again partially offset by a decrease to its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position. Second, the vast majority of new interest rate payer swaps once again had tenors/maturities towards the shorter-end of the yield curve. This directly equates to lower negative duration which should lead, from a valuation standpoint to a less enhanced valuation gain during the fourth quarter of 2019 versus interest rate payer swaps towards the longer-end of the yield curve.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") 2018 rhetoric regarding gradual, methodical increases to the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, management believed the risks associated with the fixed-rate agency MBS market remained elevated throughout 2018. However, as discussed within several of my recent mREIT articles, starting with the FOMC's March 2019 meeting the Fed indicated a more "dovish" tone regarding monetary policy over the foreseeable future. As such, markets took this change in tone/rhetoric into consideration when it came to overall rates/yields. As a result, along with recent decreases to the Fed Funds Rate, current/"spot" U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, and 6-month tenor/maturity decreased (25), (18), and (14) bps during the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. The larger decrease in the 1-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR is mainly due to the recent actions by the Fed to ease the recent partially inverted yield curve.

During 2017-2018, markets experienced a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in PART 1; repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC's risk management priority was to maintain the company's protection across the "belly" of the yield curve. Due to AGNC's more cautious risk management strategy, the company's hedging coverage ratio was 95% and 94% as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, respectively. While this ratio decreased to 77% as of 3/31/2019, it increased to 101% as of 9/30/2019. Regarding last quarter's increase, I believe AGNC was trying to "lock in", at the time, some lower interest rate payer swaps during the summer of 2019. As rates/yields net increased during the fourth quarter of 2019, AGNC was correct to previously acquire a good "chunk" of interest rate payer swap contracts that had low fixed pay rates.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) regarding AGNC's interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC's "net periodic interest (costs/expense) income of interest rate swaps". If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC's interest expense account during PART 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC's interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 9/30/2019, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 1.35% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 1.98%. When calculated, AGNC's weighted average fixed pay rate decreased (37) basis points ("bps") during the third quarter of 2019 while the company's weighted average floating receive rate decreased (48) bps. As such, the spread between AGNC's fixed pay rate and floating receive rate slightly narrowed which was a negative. With the recent decrease to LIBOR and other short-term rate equivalents (as discussed above), I am projecting this positive net spread will narrow starting in the fourth quarter of 2019 unless management cancelled/terminated a notable proportion of AGNC's existing interest rate payer swaps and replaced them with new payer swaps.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC will record net periodic interest income of $115 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $146 million when compared to the prior quarter (some swaps have a one quarter "lag").

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC's interest rate swaps. Across most tenors/maturities, there was a minor-modest increase in the fixed pay rate of interest rate payer swap contracts during the fourth quarter of 2019. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts with a tenor/maturity across most of the yield curve had a net increase of 10-30 bps. This net increase was more enhanced towards the longer-end of the yield curve. As such, AGNC's recent move into interest rate payer swaps towards the shorter-end of the yield curve will lead to less enhanced valuation gains. However, AGNC's very high hedging coverage ratio should partially mitigate this negative factor.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting the company's second secondary sub-account had a net valuation gain of $285 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This assumes AGNC continued to focus this specific portfolio towards the shorter-end of the yield curve. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC's interest rate swaps had a total net valuation gain of $400 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This should be considered more of an "aggressive" projection (hence, the slightly skewed range to the downside/less enhanced valuation gain).

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 9/30/2019):

Estimate of ($10) Million; Range ($60) - $40 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account "c)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial "up-front" costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the fourth quarter of 2019. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($8.7) billion as of 9/30/2019 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC increased the company's net (short) interest rate payer swaptions position by ($4.3) billion during the third quarter of 2019. As of 9/30/2019, AGNC's interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 13 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 9.5 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.39%.

Since an interest rate payer swap with a similar tenor/maturity had a fixed pay rate of approximately 1.85-2.10% as of 12/31/2019, I am projecting AGNC's interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation loss of ($10) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. As such, I believe some of AGNC's existing swaptions were basically deemed "worthless" as of 12/31/2019 (options will not be exercised prior to or at expiration).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 9/30/2019):

Estimate of $75 Million; Range ($75) - $225 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts "d)" in Table 4 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company's investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as "security borrowing transactions" and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value ("FMV") based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the fourth quarter of 2019. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 9/30/2019: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $0.2 billion; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($4.6) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.0) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account's face amount ("par"). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC decreased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by $2.3 billion during the third quarter of 2019. This was "countered" by the net (short) increase within AGNC's interest rate payer swaps portfolio which was discussed earlier.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities net increased 15-25 bps during the fourth quarter of 2019. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation gain of $75 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. If AGNC slightly-modestly decreased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter (or switched to a net long position), then its gain would be towards the low end of my projected range (possibly even a minor valuation loss). If AGNC modestly increased the company's net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its gain would be towards the high end of my projected range.

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. As such, these remaining derivative sub-accounts will be omitted from any analysis even though a projected net valuation gain (loss) has been included in Table 4. This includes valuation projections regarding the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only ("IO") and principle-only ("PO") strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities ("VIE"); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 9/30/2019); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation gain of $460 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Now, I want to briefly discuss my projection for AGNC's net spread + NDR income for the fourth quarter and compare it to several prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC's Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now, let us take a look at AGNC's net spread + NDR income. I believe this is a very important metric to analyze/project. I currently believe this metric (due to the company's capital loss carryforward balance) is the best indicator of AGNC's "true earnings power". Thus, I believe this metric is directly linked to the company's dividend per share rate.

I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below. All past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 5 are derived from AGNC's quarterly SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that have been shown/will be shown through this three-part article.

Table 5 - AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any "catch up" premium amortization adjustment) of $279 million, $262 million, and $321 million for the first, second, and third quarter of 2019, respectively (see red reference "O"). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.52, $0.49, and $0.59 per common share, respectively (see red reference "O / P"). I would point out the first figure was an overpayment of ($0.02) per common share when compared to AGNC's monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the first quarter of 2019. Mainly due to this quarterly overpayment, along with likely projected overpayments in future quarters, AGNC lowered the company's monthly dividend per share rate from $0.18 to $0.16 per common share beginning in May 2019. When applying AGNC's new monthly dividend per share rate in May 2019, this was an (overpayment) of ($0.01) per common share when compared to the company's monthly dividends totaling $0.50 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. However, mainly due to AGNC's extremely active strategy of obtaining lower fixed-rate interest rate payer swaps during the second and third quarters of 2019, the company was able to underpay its new quarterly dividend rate of $0.48 per common share by $0.11 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was a notable underpayment.

Let us now take a look at my projection for the fourth quarter of 2019. I am projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $295 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.55 per common share. I would point out this figure would be an underpayment of $0.07 per common share when compared to AGNC's monthly dividends totaling $0.48 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

As such, even with my projected ($0.04) per common share decrease to AGNC's net spread + NDR income for the fourth quarter of 2019 (when compared to the prior quarter), the company's quarterly dividend would still be covered by a $0.07 per common share "margin". In the current mREIT environment, this is still a fairly large "spread" which would be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of $719 Million; Range $519-919 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.30 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $0.93-1.67 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference "A" in Table 6 Below Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net income for the fourth quarter of 2019. This information is provided in Table 6 below.

Table 6 - AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Four remaining accounts within AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company's net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income; 3) compensation expense; and 4) general/administrative expenses. In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in PART 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC's net gain (loss) amount). While the remaining three accounts have been projected within Table 6, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the accounts from Table 6 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had net income of $719 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. After accounting for AGNC's quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $1.30 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the fourth quarter of 2019 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 6):

4) Quarterly Net Income on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of $460 Million

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net income, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the fourth quarter of 2019 (refer back to Tables 5 and 6):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $719 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.30 Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income of $0.55 Per Common Share

AGNC's projected net income of $719 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 is a notable increase when compared to a net loss of ($4) million for the third quarter of 2019. This is mainly due to a projected modest-notable gain on AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities partially offset by a smaller unrealized gain within the company's investment securities acquired after 1/1/2017.

As stated in PART 1 of this article, AGNC's OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company's consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) but is EXCLUDED from the company's net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I suggest holding off on a "final verdict" regarding AGNC's projected results for the fourth quarter of 2019 until PART 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC's "comprehensive income (loss)" amount is more important than the company's net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 1/3/2020), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 1).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019).

Note: PART 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2019. As such, a "final" conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where PART 2's analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2019 and the company's CURRENT BV in late January which will be available to readers prior to management's earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2019 later this month. However, I would just quickly point out subscribers of the REIT Forum (see my profile) get continuous access/updates to intra-quarter mREIT BV estimates throughout the quarter.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, and 9/5/2019, I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, and $12.435 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.739 per share (yes, my latest purchase was proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series A preferred stock (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI.PA. When combined, my CHMI.PA position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI.PA trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NRZ (very close to my HOLD range though).

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GPMT (very close to my HOLD range though).

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on MITT.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ARR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ARR.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This IVR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on IVR.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ANH trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ANH.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. This AIW trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on AIW (however, very close to my BUY range).

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. This AIC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIC.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This AI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AI.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of December 2019, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 95.8% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 97.9% out of 48 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a "total loss" in any of my past positions. Both percentages experienced a minor increase in October and November 2019 due to the continued reversal of the previous sell-off within the mREIT sector; mainly due to a partial easing of fears of narrowing net spreads and higher prepayments. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover. These very informative (and "premium") projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. I also provide "rapid-fire" mREIT quarterly earnings articles. In late October 2019, I have expanded my services via additional data/analytics, continuous sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive mREIT articles. In late November 2019, I have expanded my services to include BDC data/analytics, continuous sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, MORL, MORT, NLY, NYMT, ORC, or REM.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNCN, AIC, ANH, ARR.PB, CHMI, CMO.PE, IVR-C, MFA.PB, MITT, and TWO.PD.