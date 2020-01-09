AMD: Critical Q4 Earnings Ahead

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is expected to announce its Q4 earnings results later this month. While investors would be curious to see if its revenue growth momentum remains intact, we need to also monitor its key performance indicators – such as ASP and shipment growth, margin profile and revenue guidance. These items are important for the success of AMD over the coming quarters and so, they can have a bearing on where its shares head next. Let's take a closer look at it all.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

ASP & Shipment Growth

Let me start by saying that AMD has played its cards smartly. The chipmaker released its Zen 2-based 7nm SKUs in staggered phases, rather than trying to release most of its product line-up in one go, which provided it with ample time and market feedback to better execute on its plans, on the go.

It seems like results have started to show up; we saw that AMD was outselling Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in my last article. But moving forward, the continued success of these new SKUs is vitally important for the financial growth of the chipmaker. AMD’s management had stated in their last earnings call that their Ryzen 3000-series CPU line-up was driving ASP and shipment growth for the overall company.

... where we’re seeing the highest demand is at the highest tier sort of in the Ryzen 9 and the Ryzen 7. And so that’s why you see the ASP strength in the business.

It will be interesting to see where AMD’s ASP and shipment growth rates come in at for the fourth quarter. The chipmaker had only released desktop SKUs under the Ryzen 3000 series banner when its management made the above remark. But AMD has, since then, released an even pricier line-up – the Threadripper.

(Source: Business Quant)

This new HEDT (High-End Desktop) line-up has already received critical acclaim but we don’t know how well it has sold in DIY and OEM channels, and how well it has defended against Intel’s competing Cascade-X line-up which was also released during the quarter. So, investors should pay close attention to AMD’s ASP and shipment growth metrics in the coming earnings report, and listen in on its management’s take on the same to get a sense of how successful this new line-up has been for the company as a whole.

Besides, new product line launches can sometimes bring along a margin compression for parent companies, at least in the initial phases of launch, as it takes time to unlock economies of scale. But AMD’s management noted during their last earnings call that the new 7nm-based product line-up was bringing along margin expansion, in addition to ASP growth.

... if we look at the product definitely then the new product and the 7 -nanometers are very good tailwinds for the gross margin... Demand for the high-end of the product – of our products pack is driving a richer mix.

If modestly-priced 7nm desktop SKUs could result in significant ASP and margin growth for AMD as a whole, then the relatively pricier 7nm Threadripper line-up should also bring along gains on the same front for the chipmaker. Hence, investors should also closely monitor AMD’s gross margin for Q4 as well as its management’s margin guidance for FY20.

Headline Financials

Having said that, analysts are forecasting AMD’s revenue for Q3 to come in between $2.08 billion and $2.17 billion. This amounts to a mid-point figure of $2.11 billion, in-line with the management’s guidance, and it would mark a 48.5% year-on-year growth.

The interesting thing to note here is that analysts have been lowering their revenue estimates for AMD’s FY19 but raising their forecasts for FY20. It makes sense as AMD’s updated Threadripper line-up will register its first full quarter’s worth of sales in FY20. Also, the chipmaker is expected to release its 7nm-based APUs in Q1 FY20. So it’s understandable why these analysts are growing bullish on AMD's prospects for FY20.

(Source: Market Screener)

But this has created a tricky situation.

This lowering of the Street’s revenue estimates makes it a bit easier for AMD to meet or beat the forecasted Q4 figures. The chipmaker has outperformed the Street’s estimates in 14 of its last 16 quarterly results so, from a statistical standpoint, the company is likely to outperform once again.

However, the rising revenue forecasts for its FY20 puts pressure on AMD’s management to issue a guidance that matches the heightened market expectations. Any statement during the earnings call that would indicate a temporary slowdown or restricted growth for the chipmaker, can potentially trigger variable downward revenue revisions by the analyst community.

Therefore, investors should closely monitor AMD management’s FY20 guidance and listen in on their comments about how optimistic they are regarding achieving their targets.

Besides, there are a few ancillary questions that every investor should seek to get answers to, in the company’s upcoming earnings call:

Is AMD’s management expecting a smooth ramp for its 7nm-based APUs? Any expected hiccup there, although unlikely, can encourage analysts to variably lower their estimates for AMD’s FY20.

Is Intel’s supply crunch still continuing? The chipzilla’s supply shortage has benefited AMD last year and partly contributed to the latter’s financial and market share gains. So, it’s in the best interest of AMD and its shareholders that Intel’s supply shortages continue.

How is the channel demand now? If AMD's Ryzen parts are truly selling like hotcakes, then the chipmaker should ideally experience heightened channel demand, enough to vastly offset the buildup of channel inventories that restricted its growth last year.

Final Thoughts

Having said that, AMD’s shares have rallied by almost 70% over the last three months and investors shouldn’t blindly trust that the rally would continue post-earnings as well. There’s a good chance that the market has already priced in a substantial chunk of its future growth. So, readers and investors should closely monitor the above-mentioned key items and seek answers to the listed questions to get clarity on the situation. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing an earnings review article on AMD later this month. You can click the “Follow” button at the top to stay updated. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.